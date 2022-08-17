Read full article on original website
cbs19news
Investigating armed robbery at Fork Union store
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery. According to a release, the incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. Friday at the Dollar General on James Madison Highway in Fork Union. The suspect ran away from the scene before deputies arrived. He may...
WDBJ7.com
Eleven-hour welfare check ends without incident
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - An eleven-hour welfare check attempt in Lynchburg on Cobbs Street came to an end Thursday night. Police say they were called to Cobbs Street at 10 a.m. Thursday for a report of a disorderly female. Officers say she was wanted for a non-violent misdemeanor and made...
Troopers: 4 injured, including Chesterfield pilot, when 2 planes collided
Four people suffered minor injuries when two small airplanes collided in rural Fauquier County Saturday morning.
wfxrtv.com
VSP special agents testify in deadly Rockbridge Co. gas station explosion trial
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The trial for a Roanoke man charged with four counts of manslaughter in connection with a deadly gas station explosion in Rockbridge County in 2019 entered its fourth day on Thursday. On May 10, 2019, an explosion at the South River Market killed four...
WSET
Attorney and former Army Officer arrested on cyberstalking charge in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WSET) — An attorney and former Army Officer assigned to the United States Army Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School (JAG School) in Charlottesville, was arrested over the weekend in Arkansas and charged with cyberstalking. Manfredo Madrigal, III, 36, a former resident of Charlottesville, Virginia,...
Albemarle County Police investigating after one injured in suspected shooting
Police are investigating after a person was found injured with a suspected gunshot wound just north of Charlottesville.
wfxrtv.com
Amherst Co. deputies ID man connected with vehicle theft; search underway
UPDATE 2:52 p.m. (8/19/22): The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man wanted in connection with a Wednesday vehicle theft at a Walmart, but still needs the community’s help to find him. According to authorities, there is now an active felony warrant against Jermaine Jajuan Green for...
cbs19news
Police investigating shooting on Burgoyne Road
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday afternoon. According to police, the incident occurred around 4:40 p.m. on the 400 block of Burgoyne Road. One person was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. Police say this is...
Augusta Free Press
National police shortage hits close to home in Waynesboro
Law enforcement departments across the United States are facing a shortage of their most important resource: police officers. “It’s an industry issue,” said Waynesboro Police Chief David Shaw. Between retirements and the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 in Waynesboro and the industry changing with compensation for police, the Waynesboro...
WSLS
Former boss, coworkers of defendant testify in Rockbridge County gas station explosion case
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – It was another day of testimony in the case of the Rockbridge County gas station explosion in 2019 that left four people dead. Phillip Westmoreland is charged with involuntary manslaughter. Investigators said. was the one who delivered fuel to the gas station ahead of the...
NBC12
James River Regional Cleanup to include seven localities across central Va.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The James River Advisory Council (JRAC) is holding the 23rd Annual James River Regional Cleanup in September. The cleanup spans over 75 miles of the James River. There will be 12 different cleanup sites in seven different localities, including:. Appomattox and Buckingham Counties. Chesterfield County.
Concerns Over Segregation Display Led to Post Office Closure in Virginia
The United States Postal Service has closed a small Virginia post office over agency management's concerns about its location inside a historic train depot that also serves as a museum about racial segregation. In a statement this week addressing the closure, the USPS noted that the museum near former president...
wina.com
Warrenton man charged in flying too low over Lake of the Woods
LAKE OF THE WOODS (WINA) – The Orange County Sheriff’s office has charged a 65-year old Warrenton man with reckless operation of an aircraft over the Lake of the Woods neighborhood. The sheriff’s office was sent a phone image from a neighborhood resident of the small aircraft around 2 the afternoon of July 10th flying at less than 100 feet over the neighborhood.
WSET
11-hour standoff ends after Emergency Custody Order for woman expires: LPD
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — After 11 hours, a standoff on Cobbs Street in Lynchburg concluded on Thursday evening. At 10:04 a.m., the Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) responded to the 2500-block of Cobbs Street for a report of a disorderly female. When officers arrived, it was discovered that she had...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County police identify Charlottesville man found dead in Rivanna River
The Office of the Medical Examiner has identified the man found dead on Aug. 13 in the Rivanna River. A cause of death for William Jasper, 46, of Charlottesville, has not been determined at this time, according to a release from the Albemarle County Police Depaetment. This incident is still...
wsvaonline.com
Stolen Items in Augusta County Are Ready To Be Picked Up
VERONA, Va – The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigated a string of storage unit burglaries that occurred recently. Sheriff Donald Smith reported that investigators have recovered a lot of the stolen property from the suspect’s storage unit. Smith said some of the victims have come forward and...
cbs19news
New way to make complaints or compliments about city police launched
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A new way to report interactions with police in Charlottesville launched last week. It’s an online portal for anyone to use and the information goes to the Police Civilian Oversight Board. Since it started, three complaints have been filed with the board. Members also...
WSLS
Authorities release more information about search for wanted man in Montgomery County
10 News is learning more about the search for a wanted man who is accused of attempting to break into a home in Montgomery County. The break-in happened Thursday night in the Brush Mountain Estates area of Montgomery County. Authorities believe the suspect may be 42-year-old Shawn Tolbert, who was...
cbs19news
Police identify body found in Rivanna River
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department has identified the person whose body was found in the Rivanna River a week ago. The body was recovered around 11 a.m. on Aug. 13 in the area between Riverbend Drive and Free Bridge. According to police, the Office...
WSLS
Trial continues for man charged in deadly 2019 Rockbridge County explosion
BUENA VISTA, Va. – Wednesday was day three of the 2019 deadly Rockbridge County gas explosion trial. The third day of the trial was led by eyewitness accounts. “I just didn’t know what to do,” said one witness who testified Wednesday. Four people died in May 2019...
