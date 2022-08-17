ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesboro, VA

cbs19news

Investigating armed robbery at Fork Union store

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery. According to a release, the incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. Friday at the Dollar General on James Madison Highway in Fork Union. The suspect ran away from the scene before deputies arrived. He may...
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Eleven-hour welfare check ends without incident

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - An eleven-hour welfare check attempt in Lynchburg on Cobbs Street came to an end Thursday night. Police say they were called to Cobbs Street at 10 a.m. Thursday for a report of a disorderly female. Officers say she was wanted for a non-violent misdemeanor and made...
LYNCHBURG, VA
cbs19news

Police investigating shooting on Burgoyne Road

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday afternoon. According to police, the incident occurred around 4:40 p.m. on the 400 block of Burgoyne Road. One person was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. Police say this is...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

National police shortage hits close to home in Waynesboro

Law enforcement departments across the United States are facing a shortage of their most important resource: police officers. “It’s an industry issue,” said Waynesboro Police Chief David Shaw. Between retirements and the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 in Waynesboro and the industry changing with compensation for police, the Waynesboro...
WAYNESBORO, VA
NBC12

James River Regional Cleanup to include seven localities across central Va.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The James River Advisory Council (JRAC) is holding the 23rd Annual James River Regional Cleanup in September. The cleanup spans over 75 miles of the James River. There will be 12 different cleanup sites in seven different localities, including:. Appomattox and Buckingham Counties. Chesterfield County.
VIRGINIA STATE
wina.com

Warrenton man charged in flying too low over Lake of the Woods

LAKE OF THE WOODS (WINA) – The Orange County Sheriff’s office has charged a 65-year old Warrenton man with reckless operation of an aircraft over the Lake of the Woods neighborhood. The sheriff’s office was sent a phone image from a neighborhood resident of the small aircraft around 2 the afternoon of July 10th flying at less than 100 feet over the neighborhood.
wsvaonline.com

Stolen Items in Augusta County Are Ready To Be Picked Up

VERONA, Va – The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigated a string of storage unit burglaries that occurred recently. Sheriff Donald Smith reported that investigators have recovered a lot of the stolen property from the suspect’s storage unit. Smith said some of the victims have come forward and...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Police identify body found in Rivanna River

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department has identified the person whose body was found in the Rivanna River a week ago. The body was recovered around 11 a.m. on Aug. 13 in the area between Riverbend Drive and Free Bridge. According to police, the Office...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA

