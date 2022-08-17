ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericksburg, VA

fredericksburg.today

Sounds of Summer

The Fredericksburg Area Museum is proud to announce the return of our beloved summer concert series, Sounds of Summer! Join us in Market Square every Friday night in June, July and August from 6:30-8:30PM for live music, great entertainment, and so much more! Concerts are FREE and fun for all ages!
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
fredericksburg.today

Yoga in the Garden with Fredericksburg Area Yoga Teachers

Our ever-popular Yoga in the Garden series is back!. Join us in the upper garden every Monday at 6pm to breathe, stretch, and move your way to relaxation!. Fredericksburg Area Yoga Teachers will provide the instructor, you just need to bring some water and a mat if you have it! (Mats will be provided for those who require it.)
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
Washingtonian.com

Eat Great Cheap: Our 10 Favorite New Restaurants

Rasika restaurateur Ashok Bajaj and chef Vikram Sunderam debuted their most casual Indian venture yet: a counter-order version of the street-food concept Bindaas. There are tasty, quick-grab kati rolls stuffed with paneer; bottled spiced cocktails; and tamarind soda. Your best bets are the bowls. Our favorite: chili salmon atop lemony rice noodles in a creamy coconut moilee sauce.
ARLINGTON, WA
fredericksburg.today

UMW move in day is no sweat for students, parents

By 9:15 Wednesday morning, resident advisor Max Steinbaum had already introduced himself a few dozen times, greeting the first-year students moving into Randolph Hall, their parents and a few wide-eyed younger siblings. If a key lesson of college is efficiency, Max taught it by example on the University of Mary...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

25 Things to Do Around the DMV Before the End of Summer

From exploring the District to hitting the trails, these are the best ways to take in the final days of summer. If there’s something that happens this time of year, it’s the nagging need to want to do everything you love in the summertime before the fall starts up again. Here are 25 activities to inspire you to make your own end-of-summer bucket list.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Washingtonian.com

Where to Feast on Crabs Around DC

You don’t need a bay house—or even a car—to dig into a delicious Chesapeake crab feast. In addition to DC-area crab houses, there are seafood markets—and even delivery services—selling live or steamed crabs for your backyard party. Crab Houses and Seafood Restaurants. 4958 Bethesda Ave.,...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
Boomer Magazine

Public Fish & Oyster

Food and travel writer Steve Cook stumbles upon an unexpected find near the Blue Ridge Mountains in Virginia: a restaurant teeming with seafood, Public Fish & Oyster in Charlottesville. As most Richmonders know, when you want good seafood, you gotta head to the mountains. Okay, I made that up. And...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
City
Fredericksburg, VA
moderncampground.com

Great American Tiny House Show Announced for October in Virginia

Those interested in adding a tiny house to their campground or business should not miss the Great American Tiny House Show in Virginia this October. With the successes of the 2018 East Coast events, the organizers are anticipating attracting thousands of attendees to view various tiny home builds from around the region.
VIRGINIA STATE
Travel Maven

This City in Virginia Was Just Named One of the Best in America

Travel + Leisure recently published a list of the best cities in America. Residents in our area will not find it surprising to learn that the beautiful city of Alexandria was mentioned. Alexandria sits on the scenic Potomac River and is known for its gorgeous, well-preserved 18th and 19th-century buildings. This city was joined by just 14 other places on this list of best cities.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Inside Nova

Cook Out opening soon in Manassas Park

The region’s first Cook Out fast-food restaurant appears to be nearly ready for its opening. Social media users have recently taken to posting photos of the Manassas Park building, which appears to be nearing completion. Cook Out signs on the building’s façade appear to be fully installed.
MANASSAS PARK, VA
fredericksburg.today

FredNats shutout in Lynchburg

Andry Lara turned in a second straight strong start for the FredNats, but it was the Lynchburg Hillcats that took a 2-0 win over Fredericksburg on Thursday night in Lynchburg. Lara pitched six shutout innings, allowing just three hits, one walk and striking out seven. In the last two games,...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
Washingtonian.com

Meet the Restaurant Families Serving Up the Best Tacos in Washington

The Mexico City–born brother and sister—both chefs—had plenty of restaurant experience before they opened their first taco destination, Logan Circle’s El Sol (1227 11th St., NW), in 2014. Jessica owned a taqueria in Mexico, while Alfredo spent more than a decade working his way up through Passion Food Hospitality spots such as the late DC Coast and Ceiba, eventually becoming the restaurant group’s executive chef. In 2017, they debuted the laid-back Mezcalero (3714 14th St., NW) in Columbia Heights. The seafood- and Mexican-pizza-focused Anafre (3704 14th St., NW) and more upscale Mariscos 1133 (1133 11th St., NW) are more recent arrivals.
WASHINGTON, DC
bethesdamagazine.com

With family help, Hardy’s BBQ owner presses on after death of her husband

Even before Hardy’s BBQ founders Roxie and Corries Hardy met as adults, it seems that Corries was present in Roxie’s life while she was growing up in North Carolina. “My husband used to come to visit my hometown when I was little and I didn’t even know it,” said Roxie Hardy, who met Corries, a Florida native, when she was visiting a cousin in Atlanta. “He would always come to the church my grandparents came to. We weren’t aware that he always was in my life — I just didn’t know it.”
BETHESDA, MD
Alina Andras

5 Great Pizza Places in Virginia

If you happen to live in Virginia or you travel to Virginia often and you are looking for new amazing restaurants where you can go with your close friends and family, then you are in luck because that's what we are going to talk about today. I have put together a list of five amazing pizza places in Virginia that you should definitely visit next time you are craving pizza. All of them are known for using only fresh and high-quality ingredients and they serve truly delicious food that makes you want to come back for more. Are you curious to see if your favorite pizza place made it on the list? Here are the five places that have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by locals:
VIRGINIA STATE
Washingtonian.com

We’re Pretty Sure All of These DC Conspiracy Theories Are True

The Bunny Man. The Goatman. The Beast of Barcroft. Washington’s best legends all have some arguable basis in reality. And while conspiracy theories that involve the DC area have gotten a lot less funny in recent years, a recent thread on the Washington, DC, Subreddit that asked for “weird/funny” local lore rekindled our desire to delight in outlandish stories about This Town. Below, a few that we believe—fine, that we’d like to believe—are more than 50 percent correct.
WASHINGTON, DC

