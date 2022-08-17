ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batavia, NY

Eden's plant-based cuisine is 'here to stay' for growing customer base

By Joanne Beck
 3 days ago

Finally, after making a move over to Ellicott Street, having a “soft” opening and trial period, Judy Hysek was ready for an official reopening celebration this week.

Hysek, owner of Eden Cafe & Bakeshop at 242 Ellicott St., Batavia, had to overcome more than a physical move, as the new site’s renovations included much electrical work, a lingering permit process, and, once again, COVID jumped into the middle of yet another business owner’s plans.

Her place, Eden Cafe & Bakeshop, has been settling into its new home for a few months now since moving out of Eli Fish Brewery on Main Street. Her vision unfolded in colors of cream and rosy melon, light olive green and two shocks of cobalt blue from the wall artwork made of recycled plastic Domino sugar bags.

People have suggested that Hysek take her shop to a larger city in the next county, but she believes Batavia — a place she is from and loves — needs the plant-based options that she offers.

“There are other vegan eateries in the larger cities, and we want to serve the people here locally,” she said. “We will always be in Batavia.”

Hysek first moved into shared space with Eli Fish a year after winning a regional Foodie Challenge in 2017. A year ago, one of her customers, Stephen Valle, approached her about a space he had available on Ellicott Street. Now, after months of hard work and testing the water with limited hours, Eden Café has now been christened with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony. Genesee County Chamber of Commerce and Business Improvement District staff welcomed another business owner and helped with the celebration.

Her menu is full of vegan options, however, she stresses that meatless doesn’t mean boring or bland. From the growing number of customers, it would seem they agree. There are cauliflower wings, breaded, baked to order and served with mild to hot barbecue sauce or a house-made sweet maple mustard, or Cattleman’s Gold. Cauliflower has become hot in the food industry, and cauli wings as they’re called offers a meaty-like bite with seasonings and a sauce.

There’s a selection of burgers — made with a Beyond Meat brand patty that Hysek said comes “really, really close” to the real thing — are served with grilled pineapple, house-made pickled onions, teriyaki and mayo, or with a more traditional lettuce, tomato and French’s fried onions. There are also house-made chipotle black bean and chickpea patties, crunchwraps, salads, bowls and Eden’s popular carrot dogs. There’s also a little something for the sweet tooth — fresh-made pies, such as a luscious lemon meringue.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday for dining in or take-out. For more information, call (585) 815-4487 or go to Eden .

Top photo: Judy Hysek cuts the ribbon during a grand reopening celebration this week at Eden Cafe & Bakeshop in Batavia. Photo submitted by Steven Falitico; cauli wings and lemon meringue pie cover both spectrums of savory and sweet. Photos by Howard Owens.

