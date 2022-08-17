ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Anne Heche’s Cause of Death Revealed Following Fiery Car Crash That Left Her in a Coma

Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QsTkm_0hLB3rVD00
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Anne Heche's official cause of death has been revealed, Us Weekly can confirm.

Anne Heche Through the Years: From 'Another World' to Movie Stardom

Read article

Heche died due to inhalation of smoke and thermal injuries, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. She was 53.

Her manner of death was listed as an accident, noting that a "sternal fracture due to blunt trauma" was another "significant condition" from the tragic car crash she was involved in on Friday, August 5.

The Men In Trees actress was declared legally dead on Friday, August 12, after a fiery car crash left her in critical condition one week prior.

“Anne is legally dead according to California law,” a rep for Heche told Us at the time. “Her heart is still beating and she has not been taken off of life support. This is in order to allow OneLegacy Foundation enough time to find recipients who will be a match.”

Her passing came one week after the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Us that Heche had been part of an accident that occurred while she was speeding eastbound on Preston Way in Los Angeles.

The blue Mini Cooper ran off the road and collided with a house on Preston and Walgrove around 11 a.m. PT, subsequently going up in flames and resulting in severe burns for the actress. One woman, who was home at the time, was in the backyard when the collision took place and was not injured.

The next day, the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed in a video update that the car went 30 feet into the two-story home, which was deemed unsafe to enter after the fire was extinguished. It took 59 firefighters over an hour to control the blaze.

At the time, LAFD reported that the Ohio native was conscious and able to speak with firefighters while she was transported to a trauma center. However, things took a turn for the worse on Monday, August 8, when Heche suffered “a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation” that left her in a coma.

On Friday, the actress' rep released a statement in honor of her legacy.

"Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend,” the rep said on behalf of the Heche’s family and friends. “Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact.”

Anne Heche’s Family Guide: Meet Her Sons, Their Fathers, More

Read article

The Hung star was born in Ohio in 1969, landing her first big break portraying twins Vicky Hudson and Marley Love on the soap opera Another World from 1987 to 1991. The role won her a Daytime Emma Award. She then found success on the big screen by landing feature roles in Volcano (1997), I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997), Six Days, Seven Nights (1998) and more.

Off screen, Heche also made headlines, starting with her three-year relationship with Ellen DeGeneres in the ‘90s. The pair dated for three years before calling quits in 2000. The It Remains actress then moved on with Coleman Laffoon , who worked as a cameraman for DeGeneres, 64, on her stand-up tour.

The duo tied the knot in September 2001 and welcomed a son, Homer, in 2002. Following their split in 2006 , Heche began dating her Men In Trees costar James Tupper and the two welcomed their son, Atlas, in 2009. In 2018, the two called it quits after a decade together.

Celebrities Pay Tribute to Anne Heche After Fatal Car Crash

Read article

Following her death, Tupper, 57, took to Instagram to pay tribute to his longtime ex. "Love you forever,” the actor wrote alongside a photo of Heche.

Comments / 154

Mildred Laseca
3d ago

Not a single one of you writing these ridiculous comments have an iota of medical knowledge. Yes she could have been coherent after suffering such injuries to include smoke inhalation, burns, fractures, etc. The human body has a compensation capacity that works hard to normalize after injuries after which it cannot compensate anymore and things start to fall apart and break down until full support is required.

Reply(3)
33
Tyler T Nelson
3d ago

Really is that why they have her on camera as they were putting her in the ambulance she sat up on the gurny and was totally coherent speaking to the paramedics Thant have it all on film. Filmed by a helicopter that was on the scene

Reply(17)
50
Cathy DeMatteo Burger
3d ago

Which leaves me wondering how they were able to harvest any of her organs being so badly smoked damaged?

Reply(8)
33
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SheKnows

A New Report Reveals Anne Heche's Drug Intake Surrounding Her Terrifying Car Crash

It’s almost been a week since Anne Heche was involved in a series of car crashes that ultimately led to her driving into an occupied Los Angeles home and causing a devastating fire. The 53-year-old actress has been in critical condition ever since — and her family, particularly oldest son Homer, is making sure she gets the medical care she needs. Now, the Los Angeles Police Department has updated TMZ about the legal aspects of the case, which will be something Heche will have to address upon her recovery. While there was speculation that she was driving under the influence of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

Anne Heche Car Crash: New Video Emerges From Scene of Wreck

Since Anne Heche passed away last week, various footage has emerged showing the moments leading up to. her fatal crash. Some clips show just how fast the actress was speeding through Los Angeles. New footage though reveals just how embedded Anne Heche’s car was inside LA resident Lynne Mishele’s home after plowing through.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Inside Desperate 911 Call From Anne Heche Crash Scene, Screams Heard About Someone Being Trapped

Anne Heche was trapped in her car after crashing into a two-story home as fire quickly spread, with onlookers desperately trying to help — to no avail.A 911 caller, who seems to be a neighbor of the Los Angeles home Heche barreled her car into on Friday, August 5, reportedly told authorities a car went through the home "very fast." From the recording, it didn't appear the caller was aware the late actress was trapped inside the vehicle, but people in the background could be heard yelling that someone was in trouble.As the panic played out on the phone with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles County, CA
Entertainment
State
Ohio State
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Volcano, CA
International Business Times

Four Beloved TV Actors Died Over The Weekend

Hollywood has yet again lost four beloved television and film actors who made fans from across the globe laugh, cry and fall in love with their relatable characters. Below is the list of the actors and actresses whose legacies will never be forgotten even beyond their lifetimes. 1. Robyn Griggs.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Sobbing Vanessa Bryant tells court she fears cops MOVED daughter Gianna's body to photograph it after fatal helicopter crash, and says ghoulish leaked snaps triggered horrific panic attack

Vanessa Bryant broke down in tears while testifying in a Los Angeles court room on Friday that she lives in constant fear that photographs of the bodies of her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna will be leaked on social media after officials shared them around. Bryant sobbed and gasped for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
JACKSON, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Tupper
Person
Anne Will
Person
Ellen Degeneres
Person
Anne Heche
hotnewhiphop.com

L.A. Firefighters Shared Images Of Kobe & Gianna's Bodies At An Award Ceremony

Yesterday (August 13), we reported that Deputy Doug Johnson testified in the case against Los Angeles Officials. Vanessa Bryant has sued the officers for taking and sharing photos of her loved one's dead bodies. During his testimony, Deputy Johnson claimed that he was ordered to take the images from a higher-up and didn't know whose bodies they were.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Head Injuries, Spine Trauma & A Car Engulfed In Flames: Inside The Mysteries Of Paul Walker's Tragic Death

The Fast and the Furious star Paul Walker shot to fame for his role as Brian O'Connor in the beloved action film franchise, but his journey to stardom abruptly ended when the actor was tragically killed in a shocking car accident alongside business partner Roger Rodas in late 2013. As new details emerge, fans and medical experts alike continue to unravel the mysteries of Walker's sudden passing."I can see from the crash investigation reports that both Paul and Roger were wearing their seatbelts and that they were securely fastened. All the car's airbags had also been deployed correctly," Dr. Michael...
ACCIDENTS
extratv

Anne Heche: The Latest on Her Blood Test Results and Condition (Report)

New details have come to light following Anne Heche’s fiery crash on Friday. Earlier this week, TMZ reported the LAPD had obtained a warrant for a sample of Heche’s blood. Now, LAPD sources tell the site that the blood has been tested and that alcohol was not found, but cocaine and fentanyl were. The sources emphasized that Anne’s blood was drawn after she was admitted to the hospital and that fentanyl can sometimes be used as a pain medication for hospital patients. The insiders say more testing and investigating is required to determine when the fentanyl entered her system.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Onelegacy Foundation
TMZ.com

Anne Heche Video Shows Speeding on Another Street, Podcast Suggests Drinking

4:17 PM PT -- Anne's rep tells us the podcast episode in question was actually recorded on Monday and published Thursday, not Friday. It has since been deleted. 11:14 AM PT -- Another piece of the puzzle seems to be placing itself in this awful story -- the same day Anne crashed in Los Angeles ... an episode of her podcast, "Better Together," aired and it suggests she might've possibly been boozing heavily that very same day.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Anne Heche’s Cause Of Death Revealed By Coroner – Report

Anne Heche died from “smoke inhalation and thermal injuries,” according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, People reported today. Her death was officially ruled an accident. The report cited a “sternal fracture due to blunt trauma” as another “significant condition” contributing to her passing. Heche sustained the injuries when her car jumped a curb and careened into a house in West L.A. last week, whereupon it burst into flames. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Tributes Pour In For Anne Heche From Colleagues, Friends & Fans After Heche was pronounced brain dead, her family on Thursday made the difficult...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Deadline

TV Actress Lindsey Pearlman’s Cause Of Death Revealed By Coroner – Update

UPDATED with cause of death: Actress Lindsey Pearlman’s death has been listed as a suicide, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. The body of the 43-year-old actress, whose credits included roles on General Hospital, Empire, and Chicago Justice, was found by Los Angeles police on Feb. 18 in a vehicle near Runyon Canyon Park. Pearlman had last been seen at about noon on Feb. 13 in the 1600 block of North Mariposa Avenue in East Hollywood and had been reported missing. An autopsy was conducted, but the cause of death was deferred. According to the coroner’s office, Pearlman’s manner of death...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
musictimes.com

Naomi Judd Still Alive 'For Minutes' After Shooting Herself, Ashley Judd Claims in New Lawsuit

A new lawsuit filed by Ashley Judd revealed that she was still able to find Naomi Judd alive after the late singer shot herself. In pursuit of blocking the release of autopsy and toxicology reports of Naomi, Ashley submitted a new court filing on Friday months after her mother's death. Aside from preventing the publication of private details, she also revealed once-unknown information about the singer's passing.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

188K+
Followers
21K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy