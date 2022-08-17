Read full article on original website
NJ Man Charged with Murder-for-Hire Scheme Targeting MinorMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
15,000 people sign petition in San Antonio's North East ISD to bring back banned booksAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio has been Hot This Summer, but City Does Little For Residents (Opinion)Tom HandySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio declared America's best BBQ cityAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Opinion: How to Feel Like You're in Mexico Even If You're Traveling in the U.S.A.Daniella CressmanSan Antonio, TX
Clippers star Paul George warns NBA about Kawhi Leonard
The Clippers have yet to live up to their potential since landing stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in 2019, with both players plagued by injuries. Leonard missed all last season due to a torn ACL in his right knee. George played in only 31 games last season before suffering a season-ending right elbow injury.
Sixers star James Harden looks jacked in latest offseason body transformation photos
A few weeks ago a photo of a skinny James Harden went completely viral. The Philadelphia 76ers superstar looked like he lost a considerable amount of weight during the offseason, as he prepares for his comeback tour with the Sixers in 2022-23. Right now, more photos of the former league...
Brandon Ingram looks almost unrecognizable in new viral photo
Brandon Ingram appears to have gone on sabbatical this NBA offseason. The New Orleans Pelicans forward looked nearly unrecognizable in a new photo of him that made the rounds online this week. Ingram had grown out both the hair on his head as well as his facial hair. Here is...
Warriors’ Draymond Green Picks Carmelo Anthony Over Kevin Durant As Better Scorer In Their Primes
Carmelo Anthony quickly won the hearts of the Los Angeles Lakers faithful after joining the team last summer. Anthony embraced his role as the leader of the second unit, providing L.A. with a shooting boost off the bench. The 38-year-old forward averaged 13.3 points and 4.2 rebounds in 69 games, making 44.1% of his field goal attempts and 37.5% of his triples.
Warriors' Draymond Green, Hazel Renee celebrate wedding weekend
The Warriors are enjoying the wedding weekend of the season with the nuptials of Draymond Green and Hazel Renee.
NBA Fans React To Tim Duncan's Dressing Style: "Those Shoes Ain't 2 Bucks"
Tim Duncan is widely considered to be the greatest Power Forward to have ever played in the NBA. The Big Fundamental was simply unstoppable for the majority of his career, giving opponents fits on both ends of the court. If there is a reason Duncan isn't spoken about more despite all his achievements, it is that he was arguably the quietest superstar in sports history off the court.
RUMOR: Nets reveal trade demand for Kyrie Irving, will leave Lakers fans in the dumps
Ever since Kyrie Irving opted into his deal with the Brooklyn Nets for the upcoming season, reports state that the enigmatic point guard has been fully committed to the cause in Brooklyn. This doesn’t mean, however, that the Nets have closed their door on a potential blockbuster deal for Kyrie. Irving won’t come for cheap, […] The post RUMOR: Nets reveal trade demand for Kyrie Irving, will leave Lakers fans in the dumps appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Draymond and Hazel swap Green for wedding white as couple romantically tie knot
This weekend The Golden State Warriors enjoyed the wedding of the century for their teammate Draymond Green as he tied the knot with his wife, Hazel Renee in a star-studded wedding, where she went from being in white to being a Green!. Many of Green’s NBA colleagues attended the wedding...
Watch: Cowboys' KaVontae Turpin returns a kick-off and a punt for a touchdown against Chargers
The Dallas Cowboys raised some vague interest when they scooped up former USFL MVP KeVontae Turpin in July. While the former TCU standout has turned some heads during training camp, the 26-year-old wide receiver was able to shine Saturday night in the Cowboys' preseason tilt against the Los Angeles Chargers.
When Joakim Noah Absolutely Roasted The City Of Cleveland: "I Never Heard Anybody Say, ' I'm Going To Cleveland On Vacation...'"
Ex-Bulls star Joakim Noah was once the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year. As a strong and powerful force in the middle, Noah made up for some of his flaws with expert-level hustle. He also had a tendency to trash talk the opposition, including the Cleveland Cavaliers. Back in 2010,...
Shaquille O'Neal says Warriors' Stephen Curry is 'by far' the best player in the world: 'I love that kid'
Four-time NBA champion. Eight-time All-NBA. Two-time scoring champ. Two-time NBA MVP, including the only unanimous selection in league history. All-time leader in 3-pointers made. For any other player, this resumé alone would merit significant consideration as the greatest to ever play basketball. But for whatever reason, fans, analysts --...
Ex-No. 1 draft pick signs to play with new team
A former No. 1 overall NBA draft pick has signed with a new team. Anthony Bennett has signed to play with the Hsinchu Lioneers in Taiwan’s P. League+. Bennett previously played for the Kaohsiung Steelers in the same league. Bennett was the No. 1 overall pick by the Cleveland...
Jets rookie might be the most intimidating player in the NFL
New York Jets rookie Micheal Clemons might be the most intimidating player in the NFL. Clemons was a fourth-round pick by the Jets in April out of Texas A&M. The rookie pass-rusher had seven quarterback pressures last week in his preseason debut. Clemson spoke with the media on Thursday and...
Report: Knicks concerned about giving away 'too many future assets' in potential deal for Jazz star Donovan Mitchell
It's been no secret that the New York Knicks are interested in acquiring Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell. The two sides have reportedly had several discussions about a potential deal throughout the offseason. Talks briefly stalled but picked back up earlier this month. As the back and forth continues, Marc...
Skip Bayless Blasts LeBron James For Taking Max Contract Extension By Comparing Him To Tom Brady And Tim Duncan: "They Took A Winners Discount To Make The Team Better"
LeBron James reiterated his long-term commitment to the Los Angeles Lakers by signing a 2-year extension that will see his contract expire at the end of the 2025 season. It's an expensive contract, as LeBron signed on for $96 million over the next two years, with the final year being a player option.
Report: Jazz have received offers for Donovan Mitchell from 'outside New York' they like 'a lot'
Joining the likes of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Russell Westbrook, Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell is another NBA star with an uncertain future as the 2022-23 season nears. The Jazz are reportedly comfortable keeping Mitchell into the season and beyond. Though, the 25-year-old is still likely to be headed...
Dodgers News: Former Dodger is Absolutely Dominating Since the All-Star Break
Former Dodger Albert Pujols is back in St. Louis for his final season and has been on a tear over the last few weeks since the All-Star break.
Lakers: Insider Reveals Nets New Demands in Russell Westbrook-Kyrie Trade Talks
NBA insider Marc Stein provided the latest on what the Nets are asking from the Lakers in a potential Russell Westbrook-Kyrie Irving trade.
Albert Pujols goes viral over his great gesture for rookie teammate
Even as he enters the final months of his MLB career, Albert Pujols continues to keep it all class. The St. Louis Cardinals veteran had a superb showing against the Colorado Rockies on Thursday. Pujols came in during the third inning (with the bases loaded and lefty Austin Gomber on the mound) as a pinch hitter for rookie teammate Brendan Donovan. The 42-year-old Pujols responded with a grand slam to left field to break the game open.
Hidden Gem: Who is Knicks' 'Best-Kept-Secret'?
Bleacher Reports revealed its "best-kept secret" for all 30 teams.
