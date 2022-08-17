ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Yardbarker

Clippers star Paul George warns NBA about Kawhi Leonard

The Clippers have yet to live up to their potential since landing stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in 2019, with both players plagued by injuries. Leonard missed all last season due to a torn ACL in his right knee. George played in only 31 games last season before suffering a season-ending right elbow injury.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Warriors’ Draymond Green Picks Carmelo Anthony Over Kevin Durant As Better Scorer In Their Primes

Carmelo Anthony quickly won the hearts of the Los Angeles Lakers faithful after joining the team last summer. Anthony embraced his role as the leader of the second unit, providing L.A. with a shooting boost off the bench. The 38-year-old forward averaged 13.3 points and 4.2 rebounds in 69 games, making 44.1% of his field goal attempts and 37.5% of his triples.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

NBA Fans React To Tim Duncan's Dressing Style: "Those Shoes Ain't 2 Bucks"

Tim Duncan is widely considered to be the greatest Power Forward to have ever played in the NBA. The Big Fundamental was simply unstoppable for the majority of his career, giving opponents fits on both ends of the court. If there is a reason Duncan isn't spoken about more despite all his achievements, it is that he was arguably the quietest superstar in sports history off the court.
NBA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Nets reveal trade demand for Kyrie Irving, will leave Lakers fans in the dumps

Ever since Kyrie Irving opted into his deal with the Brooklyn Nets for the upcoming season, reports state that the enigmatic point guard has been fully committed to the cause in Brooklyn. This doesn’t mean, however, that the Nets have closed their door on a potential blockbuster deal for Kyrie. Irving won’t come for cheap, […] The post RUMOR: Nets reveal trade demand for Kyrie Irving, will leave Lakers fans in the dumps appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-No. 1 draft pick signs to play with new team

A former No. 1 overall NBA draft pick has signed with a new team. Anthony Bennett has signed to play with the Hsinchu Lioneers in Taiwan’s P. League+. Bennett previously played for the Kaohsiung Steelers in the same league. Bennett was the No. 1 overall pick by the Cleveland...
NBA
Yardbarker

Skip Bayless Blasts LeBron James For Taking Max Contract Extension By Comparing Him To Tom Brady And Tim Duncan: "They Took A Winners Discount To Make The Team Better"

LeBron James reiterated his long-term commitment to the Los Angeles Lakers by signing a 2-year extension that will see his contract expire at the end of the 2025 season. It's an expensive contract, as LeBron signed on for $96 million over the next two years, with the final year being a player option.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Albert Pujols goes viral over his great gesture for rookie teammate

Even as he enters the final months of his MLB career, Albert Pujols continues to keep it all class. The St. Louis Cardinals veteran had a superb showing against the Colorado Rockies on Thursday. Pujols came in during the third inning (with the bases loaded and lefty Austin Gomber on the mound) as a pinch hitter for rookie teammate Brendan Donovan. The 42-year-old Pujols responded with a grand slam to left field to break the game open.
MLB

