Read full article on original website
Related
Man drove his family all night to make his brother's wedding after American Airlines booked them on a flight to a different country then canceled their replacement
After booking a flight from Seattle to Vermont, the passenger was surprised to receive an email asking to prepare for his "upcoming trip to Canada."
An airline passenger says she was served a bottle of water on a flight instead of the vegan meal she had ordered
Miriam Porter told Insider she initially received a bottle of water for one of her meals but a flight attendant later found her some snacks.
'The Voice' Fans Are Losing It Over Kelly Clarkson’s Life-Changing Announcement About Talent Search
She may not be on the upcoming season of The Voice (and yes, we’re still upset about it!) but Kelly Clarkson has found another way to give talented and undiscovered singers their chance to shine, as the Kelly Clarkson Show has just launched a nationwide search to find the former Voice coach a “Kellyoke” singing partner. Yes, really!
‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People
The latest instance of a "Karen" going wild on video came in the form of a privileged white woman trying to police how loudly a Black woman minding her own business is allowed to laugh. The post ‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People appeared first on NewsOne.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NPR
Apple's move to reduce data tracking has been a blow for some small businesses
IPhone users may have seen an alert they get when opening an app for the first time - ask app not to track. It's a reassuring idea for those who don't want what they click and search to be tracked, traced across other platforms. When Apple rolled out that privacy tool called App Tracking Transparency last spring, it throttled a major stream of data used by the mobile ad industry. Facebook's parent company, Meta, took a big hit, but the Financial Times said that smaller businesses are also feeling the effect. Kelly Deen is vice president of marketing for Kencko. They sell smoothie packets online, and she joins us now. Thanks so much for being with us.
NPR
Home is never far for the Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra, even when touring in the U.S.
As Ukrainians fight to defend their country from Russia's war at home, others are spreading artistic messages of peace and solidarity abroad. A group of some 75 Ukrainian musicians, including recent refugees, has spent the last month performing a whirlwind tour of Europe and the U.S. as the Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra. The group formed in collaboration with the Polish National Orchestra and the Metropolitan Opera, with support from Ukraine's ministries of culture and foreign affairs.
Does Live Nation Have a Security Problem?
Over the course of the last year or so, you might have deteted an alarming trend developing when it comes to live events – namely, unthinkably tragic or violent events taking place there. In the last year, we’ve heard reports about the Astroworld tragedy, the backstage killing of Drakeo the Ruler and an onstage attack on Dave Chappelle. What all of these events have in common besides being tragic and unsettling is the involvement of concert promoter Live Nation. And, taken together, they raise a significant question: is there more the company could be doing to prevent future tragedies?
The 60+ best early deals to shop at the Amazon Labor Day sale 2022
Shop the Amazon Labor Day sale 2022 early with doorbuster deals on home goods, kitchen appliances, smart tech and more available right now.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NPR
New hit video game Cult of the Lamb is adorably unsettling
One week ago today, an unusual little video game called Cult Of The Lamb was released for several gaming platforms, and it immediately soared to the top of the sales charts. One million copies already sold across all platforms, and, well, it seems to be developing a cult following of its own.
NPR
Sierra Teller Ornelas of 'Rutherford Falls' on recent success of Native-led content
AMBER MIDTHUNDER: (As Naru, non-English language spoken). (SOUNDBITE OF DOG BARKING, ARROW BEING SHOT) SUMMERS: The film is a prequel to "Predator," and it stars Amber Midthunder as Naru, a young Comanche woman who is determined to protect her family, including her dog. Midthunder is Hunkpapa Lakota, Sahiya Nakoda and Sisseton Dakota. And behind the scenes, producer Jane Myers ensured that the language, regalia and every last cradle board were authentic to the Comanche Nation in time. She is a member of the Comanche and Blackfeet Nations. Now, "Prey" is not the only successful Native-led movie or TV series right now. You can also watch "Dark Winds," "Reservation Dogs" and "Rutherford Falls."
NPR
Encore: Classroom skeleton — whose bones are these?
Many high school science or art rooms have a human skeleton hanging next to a chalkboard or by a teacher's desk. And many of those skeletons - they're made with real bones. Reporter Elissa Nadworny of the NPR ed team had one in her high school in Erie, Pa., and a few years back, she set out to find out whose bones they were.
Comments / 0