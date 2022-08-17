Inside Carolina Live returns on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 5 p.m. live from the Bowles Lot on North Carolina's campus before Mack Brown’s Tar Heels open the season against the Rattlers from Florida A&M. Hosts Tommy Ashley and Joey Powell will be joined by InsideCarolina.com beat writer Adam Smith as well as expert Jason Staples weekly from the start of the 2022 football season through the end of Hubert Davis’ second year leading the Tar Heel basketball team.

