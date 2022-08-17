Read full article on original website
Wood River Police Department Along With Other Agencies Conduct Search For Missing ManMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
The historic and last home of American frontiersman Daniel Boone in Defiance, St. Charles County, MissouriCJ CoombsDefiance, MO
This Coffee Shop in Missouri is Fairy-Tale Themed and it is StunningTravel MavenSaint Louis, MO
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
FOX2now.com
feastmagazine.com
The best food and drink events in St. Louis this weekend: August 19-21
Shop local St. Louis businesses at the Pat Connolly Tavern, check out a beer and art festival on Cherokee Street or taste-test St. Louis barbecue, beer and whiskey in Maplewood this weekend. Friday. “Join us for our third event of the year. The trucks scheduled to attend are The Sweet...
feastmagazine.com
Earthbound Beer and EarthDance Farm announce collaboration of unique brews you have to try
Local brewery Earthbound and local farm EarthDance are coming together for a collaboration sure to delight beer enthusiasts. The brewery is using produce from the farm to create four unique brews and is also celebrating the partnership at a pop-up this Saturday, Aug. 20. EarthDance’s Jena Hood says, “I’ve known...
Chesterfield couple tours St. Jude Dream Home after big win
Hours after winning the St. Jude Dream Home drawing, John and Jenna Huntebrinker took a tour of their new home.
10K square-foot Town and Country stunner for sale
TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. – Town and Country is home to many mansions and other large houses. But how many have their own private, stocked lake and look so stunning in the fall foliage it’d make Bob Ross blush?. 5 Masonridge Court is a magnificent, 10,400 square-foot brick...
KMOV
Owners of vacant downtown hotel fined by the City of St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – Owners of the vacant Millennium Hotel in downtown St. Louis have been fined by the City of St. Louis. Building inspectors gave the ownership company Gateway Regal Holdings LLC two $25 fines over the last two years. They claim Regal failed to address code violations but did not specify what they were. A re-inspection is scheduled for September.
St. Jude ‘Dream Home’ winner picked
Sold out raffle tickets in the St. Louis region to fight childhood cancer and enter the chance to win a brand new home.
Drink ‘Ritas since 2018? You could get $21
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Anheuser-Busch is settling a class action lawsuit associated with their Ritas™ Branded Drinks. You may be eligible to file a claim. The lawsuit alleges that the brewer advertised that the drink contains tequila or wine. Anheuser-Busch denies any wrongdoing and settled the lawsuit. Are...
Kait 8
Proposed Ozark Run Scenic Byway to unite communities and highlight Ozarks region
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Some state leaders want to know what you think about renaming some of our state’s most scenic roads. They want to take several Missouri highways and turn them into a new byway. The hope is to get more tourists. Ozark Run Scenic Byway will start...
Chaumette Vineyards and Winery is the top restaurant in the country
USA Today named our own Chaumette Vineyards and Winery the top winery and restaurant in the country and that was a reader's choice.
Clement Hyundai breaks ground on a massive new campus
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Clement Hyundai broke ground on a new Wentzville campus on August 10th, 2022. The 30,000 square-foot location will have a state-of-the-art facility sporting the all-new bronze and glass Hyundai design. The new Clement Hyundai construction is scheduled to be completed by Musick Construction in May of 2023. “We chose an all-new […]
stlouiscnr.com
Draper and Kramer Announces Opening of Moda at The Hill in St. Louis’ The Hill Neighborhood
New 225-unit amenity-rich rental development in historic district welcomes first move-ins Draper and Kramer, Incorporated, has announced the completion of Moda at The Hill, a new 225-unit rental development at 2100 Boardman St. in St. Louis’ historic The Hill neighborhood. Located just south of Interstate 44 and west of Kingshighway Boulevard, the community is 33% pre-leased and nearly 25% occupied since welcoming first residents just a month and a half ago.
Ticket for All White Gala Fundraiser on sale Aug. 17
ST. LOUIS – Tickets for the All White Gala Fundraiser for the Whitfield Foundation are officially on sale Wednesday, August 17. We are recognizing Minority Men in S.T.E.A.M. Hosted by @wesleybell_stlprosecutor. There will be a live band performance by the @the_dirty_muggs and a few other surprise guests. Get your tickets now.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Boxing Tournament in North St. Louis to Honor City's Rich History
Laura Hughes didn’t come back to St. Louis to run an amateur boxing event. She came back to bring people to The Ville. She came back, specifically, to create a master plan for portions of The Ville, to rehab homes and to help develop the area that she grew up in.
Bridgeton gas station sells $1M Powerball prize
A Bridgeton gas station sold a $1 Million Powerball ticket.
Saturday Forecast for this afternoon
ST. LOUIS — Expect some scattered showers around the region today and a storm later this afternoon. The storms later this afternoon will continue into later tonight but only a small subset of these are likely to be strong or severe. Less than .50” of rainfall. Drier on Sunday....
Urban League to help flood victims with drive-thru event Saturday
The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis will host another event to help flood victims after historic flash flooding in late July.
KMOV
Prairie Farms hiring in Granite City
GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) - Prairie Farms in Granite City announced Thursday that they are hiring for multiple positions. Employees will work 40 hours guaranteed and will have weekly pay, starting at $23.26 and moving up to $30 an hour. They will also have $50 per week for all insurance plans, receive a pension and 401k plan, and paid vacation, sick, and personal days.
tncontentexchange.com
What did your parents pay? A look at the St. Louis housing market from 50 years ago
We turned back the clock 50 years to look at what new homes were going for in the pages of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch in August of 1972. You could get new luxury new construction in West County for less than $60,000 (about $420,000 in today's dollars) or $18,990 in St. Charles (about $135,000 today).
Some AMTRAK trips from St. Louis to Chicago canceled through Aug. 23
AMTRAK has canceled two routes for commutes involving St. Louis and Chicago for the next several days.
