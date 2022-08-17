ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Affton, MO

KMOV

Owners of vacant downtown hotel fined by the City of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – Owners of the vacant Millennium Hotel in downtown St. Louis have been fined by the City of St. Louis. Building inspectors gave the ownership company Gateway Regal Holdings LLC two $25 fines over the last two years. They claim Regal failed to address code violations but did not specify what they were. A re-inspection is scheduled for September.
FOX2Now

Drink ‘Ritas since 2018? You could get $21

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Anheuser-Busch is settling a class action lawsuit associated with their Ritas™ Branded Drinks. You may be eligible to file a claim. The lawsuit alleges that the brewer advertised that the drink contains tequila or wine. Anheuser-Busch denies any wrongdoing and settled the lawsuit. Are...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Lion#Local Food#Food Truck#Kitchen Table#Food Drink#Join Feast Magazine#63123 Vendors
FOX 2

Clement Hyundai breaks ground on a massive new campus

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Clement Hyundai broke ground on a new Wentzville campus on August 10th, 2022. The 30,000 square-foot location will have a state-of-the-art facility sporting the all-new bronze and glass Hyundai design. The new Clement Hyundai construction is scheduled to be completed by Musick Construction in May of 2023. “We chose an all-new […]
WENTZVILLE, MO
stlouiscnr.com

Draper and Kramer Announces Opening of Moda at The Hill in St. Louis’ The Hill Neighborhood

New 225-unit amenity-rich rental development in historic district welcomes first move-ins Draper and Kramer, Incorporated, has announced the completion of Moda at The Hill, a new 225-unit rental development at 2100 Boardman St. in St. Louis’ historic The Hill neighborhood. Located just south of Interstate 44 and west of Kingshighway Boulevard, the community is 33% pre-leased and nearly 25% occupied since welcoming first residents just a month and a half ago.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Ticket for All White Gala Fundraiser on sale Aug. 17

ST. LOUIS – Tickets for the All White Gala Fundraiser for the Whitfield Foundation are officially on sale Wednesday, August 17. We are recognizing Minority Men in S.T.E.A.M. Hosted by @wesleybell_stlprosecutor. There will be a live band performance by the @the_dirty_muggs and a few other surprise guests. Get your tickets now.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Saturday Forecast for this afternoon

ST. LOUIS — Expect some scattered showers around the region today and a storm later this afternoon. The storms later this afternoon will continue into later tonight but only a small subset of these are likely to be strong or severe. Less than .50” of rainfall. Drier on Sunday....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Prairie Farms hiring in Granite City

GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) - Prairie Farms in Granite City announced Thursday that they are hiring for multiple positions. Employees will work 40 hours guaranteed and will have weekly pay, starting at $23.26 and moving up to $30 an hour. They will also have $50 per week for all insurance plans, receive a pension and 401k plan, and paid vacation, sick, and personal days.
GRANITE CITY, IL

