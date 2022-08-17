Read full article on original website
Wake Up Wyoming
Wyoming Crossover Voting Had Little Impact
There was a heck of a lot of crossover voting in Wyoming last Tuesday. It wasn't just Democrats registering as Republicans. There are independents, Librarians, and Constitution Party members that became Republican for a day. So how much of an effect did it really have?. Looking at the numbers it...
Wake Up Wyoming
Hageman Defeats Cheney For Wyoming Congressional Seat
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, Donald Trump’s fiercest Republican adversary in Congress, was defeated in a GOP primary Tuesday, falling to a rival backed by the former president in a contest that reinforced his grip on the party’s base. The third-term congresswoman and her...
Cheney Forms New PAC After Conceding to Hageman
Before all the votes had been counted, Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney did a 26-minute Facebook live video to announce that she has conceded to her primary opponent, Harriet Hageman. Cheney spent much of the concession speech talking about the threat posed by former President Donald Trump, and also spoke about...
Governor Gordon deeply concerned over the EPA’s Transport Rule
Governor Gordon and six other governors representing states included in the Southwest Power Pool (SPP), are deeply concerned over the consequences of the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Transport Rule and its impact on the SPP’s ability to deliver reliable electricity. The Governors say the EPA’s decisions demonstrate the repeated attempts at federal overreach by the Biden Administration, according to a recent press release.
The Real Reason Cheney Lost So Big
For those who wanted to see Liz Cheney defeated, you got your wish, big time. When we look at the numbers it was a total blowout. Liz lost so badly because she was attacking the people she was trying to convince. If she thinks that Trump is bad for the...
Trump Congratulates Hageman, Thanks Wyoming, Says Cheney Can Now ‘Disappear’
With news that Harriet Hageman has defeated Congresswoman Liz Cheney in the primary election to determine who will take Wyoming's lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, it was of course only a matter of time before former president Donald Trump would take a victory lap and gloat over the result.
National Speculation Surrounds Wyoming’s Cheney Decision
The popular news website DRUDGE REPORT, hosted by Matt Drudge, put Wyoming's Liz Cheney's picture, big and bold, at the top of the page this Tuesday. It is primary election day in Wyoming. Click on the story and it leads to the Roll Call website where they have featured a...
Primary Election Results for Wyoming House of Representatives
It's going to be a full house, so to speak. Nine Wyoming House of Representative positions were up for grabs on Tuesday with 17 different people attempting to take a two-year seat. Based on unofficial results from the Natrona County Clerk's Elections Office, Tony Lock has defeated Joe MacGuire in...
Wake Up Wyoming
2022 Unofficial Laramie County and Wyoming Primary Election Results
Polls will close at 7 p.m. across Wyoming for the state's 2022 primary election. Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee at 4 p.m. issued this statement on local voting so far today:. Laramie County, WY - Primary Election turnout as of 4 p.m., Aug. 16, 2022. A total of 10,637 voters...
Barrasso Congratulates Hageman on Her Victory
Announced in a press release, Wyoming Senator John Barrasso put out a statement supporting Harriet Hageman on her win in the primary. "Congratulations to Harriet Hageman on her primary win. Harriet will be a tremendous ally in the fight to unleash American energy, combat inflation and secure our southern border. Along with Cynthia Lummis, the three of us will be a strong, conservative, and effective team for the people of Wyoming."
How Governor Gordon Won So Easily
61.7% of the vote? That's impressive Mark. How did you do it?. I remember back in 2020 when Governor Gordon implemented some COVID mandates in the state of Wyoming, an angry voter posted on social media "GORDON IS DONE!" Done? In what way? Did he mean that Gordon would not...
Wyoming Wind Farms Threaten Golden Eagle
CODY, Wyo. (AP) — The rush to build wind farms to combat climate change is colliding with the preservation of one of the U.S. West’s most spectacular predators — the golden eagle — as the species teeters on the edge of decline. November 23, 2013. A...
Voting In Wyoming Today? READ THIS FIRST!
We all have the right to vote. But as voters, we also have a responsibility to be informed on who and what we are voting for. Before you go to the polls today, please do a little homework. There are websites that can help. One website that will help you...
Wyoming Education Association Suing State Over Inadequate School Funding
The Wyoming Education Association (WEA) has filed suit today against the State of Wyoming, asserting that the state has violated the Wyoming Constitution by failing to fund public schools adequately, according to a recent press release from the WEA. "Our students deserve better," said WEA President Grady Hutcherson. "WEA felt...
Wyoming’s Teapot Dome Scandal Happened 100 Years Ago This Week
100 years ago, in August 1922, U.S. Marines “invaded” the Teapot Dome oilfield to eject drillers the government claimed had no right to be there. (Wyoming State Historical Society.) WAIT- U.S. Marines invaded WYOMING?. It was the biggest scandal in American history at that time. It almost caused...
WATCH: Al Franken Endorse Liz Cheney
You can't take the endorsement part seriously. Not even Al Franken Does. But he has something he wants to say about Liz and the Republican party. So he uses Liz to do it. He made a Youtube video endorsing her, which you can watch below. Comic. Cast member of Saturday...
Wake Up Wyoming
Crossover Voting Is Already WAY UP In Wyoming’s 2022 Primary
According to the local newspaper, the Cody Enterprise, nearly five times as many people in Park County have changed their voter registration through the first seven months of the year as compared to the last midterm elections in 2018. Park County Elections Office staff are reporting that (56.4%) of the...
Wake Up Wyoming
Wyoming Nursing Homes Hit Hard by COVID-19
Wyoming ranks eighth nationwide for the highest reports of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100 nursing home residents. Wyoming currently has 6.2 cases per 100 residents, or 114 cases total, according to a news release from AARP Wyoming Dashboard. New Mexico has the nation's highest rate with 10.4 cases per 100...
Wyoming Ranked in the top 10 on ‘2022’s Best States to Live in’
Wyoming residents have long known that our beautiful state is one of the best places to live in the entire country, but now a new study proves it without a doubt. Personal finance website, WalletHub, released a new study that lists "2022's Best States to Live in", and it really is no surprise that the Cowboy State landed in the top ten.
Wyoming Gov. Gordon: Coal Leasing Moratorium Will Harm Consumers
Gov. Mark Gordon denounced the ruling by a federal judge on Friday that would restore a 2016 moratorium on coal leasing on federal lands, according to a prepared statement. "This decision is a step backwards that doesn’t protect the environment and ensures consumers will pay more for energy," Gordon said.
Wake Up Wyoming
