Wyoming State

Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming Crossover Voting Had Little Impact

There was a heck of a lot of crossover voting in Wyoming last Tuesday. It wasn't just Democrats registering as Republicans. There are independents, Librarians, and Constitution Party members that became Republican for a day. So how much of an effect did it really have?. Looking at the numbers it...
Wake Up Wyoming

Hageman Defeats Cheney For Wyoming Congressional Seat

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, Donald Trump’s fiercest Republican adversary in Congress, was defeated in a GOP primary Tuesday, falling to a rival backed by the former president in a contest that reinforced his grip on the party’s base. The third-term congresswoman and her...
Wake Up Wyoming

Cheney Forms New PAC After Conceding to Hageman

Before all the votes had been counted, Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney did a 26-minute Facebook live video to announce that she has conceded to her primary opponent, Harriet Hageman. Cheney spent much of the concession speech talking about the threat posed by former President Donald Trump, and also spoke about...
Wake Up Wyoming

Governor Gordon deeply concerned over the EPA’s Transport Rule

Governor Gordon and six other governors representing states included in the Southwest Power Pool (SPP), are deeply concerned over the consequences of the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Transport Rule and its impact on the SPP’s ability to deliver reliable electricity. The Governors say the EPA’s decisions demonstrate the repeated attempts at federal overreach by the Biden Administration, according to a recent press release.
Wake Up Wyoming

The Real Reason Cheney Lost So Big

For those who wanted to see Liz Cheney defeated, you got your wish, big time. When we look at the numbers it was a total blowout. Liz lost so badly because she was attacking the people she was trying to convince. If she thinks that Trump is bad for the...
Wake Up Wyoming

2022 Unofficial Laramie County and Wyoming Primary Election Results

Polls will close at 7 p.m. across Wyoming for the state's 2022 primary election. Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee at 4 p.m. issued this statement on local voting so far today:. Laramie County, WY - Primary Election turnout as of 4 p.m., Aug. 16, 2022. A total of 10,637 voters...
Wake Up Wyoming

Barrasso Congratulates Hageman on Her Victory

Announced in a press release, Wyoming Senator John Barrasso put out a statement supporting Harriet Hageman on her win in the primary. "Congratulations to Harriet Hageman on her primary win. Harriet will be a tremendous ally in the fight to unleash American energy, combat inflation and secure our southern border. Along with Cynthia Lummis, the three of us will be a strong, conservative, and effective team for the people of Wyoming."
Wake Up Wyoming

How Governor Gordon Won So Easily

61.7% of the vote? That's impressive Mark. How did you do it?. I remember back in 2020 when Governor Gordon implemented some COVID mandates in the state of Wyoming, an angry voter posted on social media "GORDON IS DONE!" Done? In what way? Did he mean that Gordon would not...
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming Wind Farms Threaten Golden Eagle

CODY, Wyo. (AP) — The rush to build wind farms to combat climate change is colliding with the preservation of one of the U.S. West’s most spectacular predators — the golden eagle — as the species teeters on the edge of decline. November 23, 2013. A...
Wake Up Wyoming

Voting In Wyoming Today? READ THIS FIRST!

We all have the right to vote. But as voters, we also have a responsibility to be informed on who and what we are voting for. Before you go to the polls today, please do a little homework. There are websites that can help. One website that will help you...
Wake Up Wyoming

WATCH: Al Franken Endorse Liz Cheney

You can't take the endorsement part seriously. Not even Al Franken Does. But he has something he wants to say about Liz and the Republican party. So he uses Liz to do it. He made a Youtube video endorsing her, which you can watch below. Comic. Cast member of Saturday...
Wake Up Wyoming

Crossover Voting Is Already WAY UP In Wyoming’s 2022 Primary

According to the local newspaper, the Cody Enterprise, nearly five times as many people in Park County have changed their voter registration through the first seven months of the year as compared to the last midterm elections in 2018. Park County Elections Office staff are reporting that (56.4%) of the...
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming Nursing Homes Hit Hard by COVID-19

Wyoming ranks eighth nationwide for the highest reports of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100 nursing home residents. Wyoming currently has 6.2 cases per 100 residents, or 114 cases total, according to a news release from AARP Wyoming Dashboard. New Mexico has the nation's highest rate with 10.4 cases per 100...
Wake Up Wyoming

Wake Up Wyoming

Wyomings only statewide morning show - bringing the Cowboy State together to talk about what matters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

