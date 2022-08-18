ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Salman Rushdie attacker 'surprised' the author survived

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GYznJ_0hLAcziE00

The man charged with stabbing Salman Rushdie on a lecture stage in western New York said in an interview that he was surprised to learn the accomplished author had survived the attack.

Speaking to the New York Post from jail, Hadi Matar said he decided to see Rushdie at the Chautauqua Institution after he saw a tweet last winter about the writer's planned appearance.

“I don’t like the person. I don’t think he’s a very good person,” Matar told the newspaper. “He’s someone who attacked Islam. He attacked their beliefs, the belief systems.”

Matar, 24, said he considered late Iranian leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini “a great person” but wouldn't say whether he was following a fatwa, or edict, issued by Khomeini in Iran in 1989 that called for Rushdie’s death after the author published “The Satanic Verses.”

Iran has denied involvement in the attack. Matar, who lives in Fairview, New Jersey, said he hadn't had any contact with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard. He told the Post he had only read “a couple pages” of “The Satanic Verses.”

Rushdie, 75, suffered a damaged liver and severed nerves in an arm and an eye, according to his agent, in the attack Friday. His agent, Andrew Wylie, said his condition has improved and he is on the road to recovery.

Matar, who is charged with attempted murder and assault, told the Post he took a bus to Buffalo the day before the attack and then took a Lyft to Chautauqua, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) away.

He bought a pass to the Chautauqua Institution grounds and then slept in the grass the night before Rushdie's planned talk.

Matar was born in the U.S. but holds dual citizenship in Lebanon, where his parents were born. His mother has told reporters in interviews that Matar came back changed from a visit to see his father in Lebanon in 2018. After that, he became moody and withdrew from his family, she said.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Iran: Ex-child bride among three women executed in one day - report

Iranian authorities put three women to death on Wednesday for murdering their husbands, a human rights charity says. According to the Iran Human Rights Group they were among 32 people executed in the past week alone. A former child bride, convicted of later killing the man she had married at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Deadline

“You Are Next”: J.K.Rowling Receives Death Threat From Supporter Of Salman Rushdie’s Alleged Attacker

Harry Potter creator JK Rowling has received a public threat from an Iran-backing extremist, following her denunciation of yesterday’s attack on fellow British author Salman Rushdie. Rowling – who has previously been targeted by some trans activists for her beliefs on gender – had published a post expressing her horror at the attempt on Rushdie’s life, when one responder threatened her harm. Rowling wrote on Friday night, “Horrifying news. Feeling very sick right now. Let him be ok.” Meer Asif Aziz, described in his Twitter bio as ‘student, social activist, political activist and research activist’ responded, “Don’t worry you are next.” .@TwitterSupport any chance...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Independent

Mother of Salman Rushdie stabbing suspect says he ‘changed’ after Middle East trip

The mother of the 24-year-old suspect accused of attempting to murder Sir Salman Rushdie says the man "changed" from being a "popular, loving son" to a "moody introvert" after visiting the Middle East in 2018. Sir Salman, 75, was stabbed nearly 10 times, including in the neck and the abdomen, on Friday by a man who rushed onto the stage as the author was about to give a lecture in New York. His novel The Satanic Verses, considered blasphemous by some Islamist leaders, has drawn death threats for decades, including a fatwa from Iran’s former spiritual leader Ayatollah Ruhollah...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says

Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Border Patrol threw away ‘hundreds’ of Sikh migrants’ turbans and told them they could ‘starve’: report

The mistreatment of Sikh migrants at the US-Mexico border is reportedly much more widespread than previously thought.US Customs and Border Patrol agents in multiple sectors have allegedly thrown hundreds of sacred turbans belonging to Sikh border-crossers in the trash, and denied migrants religiously mandated vegetarian meals, instead consigning them to eat apple juice and crackers or telling them they could “starve,” according to an investigation from the Arizona Luminaria, citing unnamed border aid workers familiar with the mistreatment.“One Sikh man, when I handed him a turban to cover his hair started crying and kissed the fabric,” one individual told...
IMMIGRATION
Law & Crime

Judge Removes Adam Schiff and Rod Rosenstein from Donald Trump’s $24 Million RICO Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton and Others

A federal judge has removed Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif. 28) and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as defendants in a multi-million-dollar racketeering lawsuit launched by Donald Trump against Hillary Clinton and a number of his perceived political foes. U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks substituted the U.S. Government as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Salman Rushdie
Person
Ruhollah Khomeini
Daily Mail

'I'm stupidly optimistic. Even through those bad years I always believed there would be a happy ending': The courageous but haunting words of brilliant author Salman Rushdie on his life in hiding from fatwa

One of the most celebrated writers of our time, Sir Salman Rushdie spoke of his 'great surprise and delight' when he was named in this year's Queen's Birthday honours list for services to literature. The 75-year-old award-winning novelist described his elevation to the Order of the Companions of Honour in...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Islam#Lebanon#Violent Crime#The New York Post#Iranian#Revolutionary Guard
Vice

The Cocaine Queen of Honduras Was Just Extradited to the US

Honduras just put one of its most notorious suspected drug bosses on a plane to the United States. Herlinda Bobadilla, alias “La Chinda,” is the 62-year-old alleged matriarch of the Montes drug cartel. She allegedly ran a cocaine trafficking network with her sons that used a fleet of planes, trucks, and boats to move product from South America north toward the U.S. Her extradition comes a little over two months after her arrest.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS News

"They're killing us": Migrants trapped on tiny island between Greece and Turkey beg for help

A Greek human rights organization has called on authorities to help dozens of migrants and asylum-seekers who it says have been stranded on a tiny river island on the border between Greece and Turkey. The Greek Council of Refugees told CBS News that contact with the group was lost on Wednesday after a young girl among the desperate people was reportedly killed by a scorpion this week.
IMMIGRATION
Andrei Tapalaga

The First Test With an Atomic Bomb Created an Unusual Anomaly

Air photo showing the crater and surrounding fused regionLos Alamos National Laboratory. The infamous Manhattan project changed the world and was kept a secret by the US government due to its many implications. Those working on the project were always blindfolded upon going to work so they would not know the location. The fewer people knew about it the lower the chances for it to be compromised.
CNN

Drone pilots run into a problem while trying to spot Russian troops

Hidden under the trees is a Ukrainian drone team, spying on Russian positions. Drones are used to mark the target for artillery strikes, but they are not immune to Russian signal jamming. CNN’s Nic Robertson takes a look at some of the high-tech combat tools being used in the Ukraine-Russia war.
MILITARY
Fox News

Mexico City residents angered by influx of Americans speaking English, gentrifying area: report

An influx of Californians and other Americans has made its way to Mexico City, angering some locals who say they are gentrifying the area, according to a report. The Los Angeles Times report on Wednesday outlined how some Mexican locals are "fed up" with the growing number of Americans, many from California, moving to and visiting the country, which has contributed to a rise in rent and a shift from Spanish to English in some places.
IMMIGRATION
ABC News

ABC News

794K+
Followers
172K+
Post
446M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy