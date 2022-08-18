ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, IA

5 Great Danes attack, kill owner in northwest Iowa

A northwest Iowa woman who was found in a ditch died after being attacked by her five Great Danes, authorities said Wednesday.

A man found the woman in a rural area of Clay County on Monday but couldn't get close to her because of several large dogs, according to KTIV-TV.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office says the man reported what he found and deputies determined the woman was dead. She was identified as Mindy Kiepe, 43, of Rossie.

The state medical examiner said Wednesday that Kiepe died of multiple dog bites. An investigation determined Kiepe's Great Danes caused her death.

Kiepe lived at a farm near where her body was found.

The sheriff's office said the dogs were euthanized.

Terry MacDonald
3d ago

Very unusual ... Danes are a very mellow and smart breed, and it's unthinkable they would attack their owner, barring some kind of unusual influence such as poison or other psychotropic influence or abuse.

cyndi Lyon
3d ago

I will bet you, that the dogs have been abused, and most likely neglected!!! I have owned 3 great Danes and they are big gentle giants. would not do this unless provoked.

Jenni Morrison
3d ago

So awful, truly hurts my heart! Hopefully the dogs weren't mistreated in any way. Maybe she was trying to break up a fight or something to that effect. Whatever the cause, a woman lost her life in a very traumatic way. And her 5 dogs were put down. Tragic all the way around! Sending prayers and positive vibes to this young lady's family ❤ Rest in peace ❤

Fox17

Officials: Iowa woman's death caused by her 5 Great Danes

Authorities in Iowa say a woman whose body was found dead in a ditch was killed by her own dogs. According to NBC affiliate KTIV, Clay County Sheriff's Office said that on Monday, the body of Mindy Kiepe was found in a ditch by a man who initially thought she'd been involved in a motorcycle accident.
Western Iowa Today

Woman Dies After Her Five Dogs Attack Her In Clay County

(Rossie, IA) — A woman in rural Clay County died near the driveway to her home after being attacked by her dogs. The Clay County Communications Center originally received a 9-1-1 call Monday afternoon from a person believing he had come across a motorcycle crash on a county road near Rossie, about 12 miles south of Spencer. The caller told dispatchers he could see a person in a nearby ditch but could not get close because of a group of large dogs near the person. Deputies with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office determined it was not a crash, and the person in the ditch — identified as 43-year-old Mindy Kiepe had died from injuries caused by the five dogs that were all determined to be hers. All five of the animals were euthanized following the investigation.
CBS Minnesota

State Patrol: Driver dead after crash on I-94 in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A man is dead after he crashed his car and was run over by several vehicles early Saturday morning in St. Paul.The Minnesota State Patrol said that around 3:30 a.m., the 25-year-old Lakefield man was driving a Chevrolet Cobalt and traveling east on Interstate 94 when he went into the median and hit a guard rail near Highway 280. The man then ran into traffic and hit the side of another car, which knocked him down. He was then hit and run over by several other vehicles.No one else was injured, state patrol says.The man's identity will be released at a later date.
