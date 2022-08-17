LACONIA — A judge on Friday denied a motion by attorneys for Hassan Sapry to dismiss murder and other charges against their client. Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Leonard said she found that the prosecution had presented sufficient evidence of the alleged crimes during the four days of testimony in the trial which began on Monday. The state rested its case Thursday afternoon, though there is the likelihood that it will call other witnesses after the defense completes presenting its case.

