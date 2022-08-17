ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland County, OH

iheart.com

Hyper-Reach Mass Emergency Notification System to Start in Highland County

Highland County residents can now sign-up to receive telephone notifications warning of local emergencies, hazards and other threats through a new service expected to be fully operational by the end of September. The Hyper-Reach mass emergency notification system is designed specifically for public safety. It will provide notification of hazardous...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Highland County travel report

The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Highland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. S.R. 138 Resurfacing — Work has begun on a resurfacing project on S.R. 138 between S.R. 134 and S.R. 131 as of July 11. Work will occur daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Traffic will be maintained in one lane throughout construction using flaggers. Estimated completion: fall 2022.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Plibrico Company Explores Location Options, Elects to Stay in Jackson County

Oak Hill– After conducting a multi-state search, the Plibrico Company will keep its U.S. production in Southeastern Ohio. The announcement was made Wednesday by company officials in collaboration with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), and the Jackson County Economic Development Partnership. The company has reaffirmed its commitment to...
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Highland County, OH
Government
County
Highland County, OH
wnewsj.com

Wilmington Police Department receives $194,759 grant

The Wilmington Police Department (WPD) is one of 21 local law enforcement agencies in Ohio to receive funds announced Thursday with the overarching goal of helping them strategically combat violence in their communities. Wilmington Police Department was awarded $194,759 of federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds that Governor Mike...
WILMINGTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead in Clinton County head-on crash

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is dead after a crash in Clinton County Saturday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on U.S. 68 in Washington Township at 3:55 p.m. Officials said the crash happened when a 2008 GMC Sierra, driven by a 40-year-old Hillsboro man, was traveling south on […]
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Person
Alexa
WDTN

Greene County Animal Control Searching for Loving Homes

Greene County Animal Control works to keep their community safe, along with finding animals loving homes. Jarrod Mitchell, Greene County Animal Control Outreach Coordinator, said law enforcement is their focus and how they do their business. But their team does more than just protect the public. “Any animals that go stray, we get them in, […]
GREENE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Wendy’s linked to Ohio E. coli outbreak

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An E. coli outbreak sickening people in Ohio may have something to do with an ingredient at a fast food chain. Ohio has seen 19 people infected with E. coli O157 at the last update on Aug. 17, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. In total, 37 people have […]
COLUMBUS, OH
#Wireless Emergency Alerts#Notifier#Mobile#Emergency Management#Hyper Reach#Tty Tdd
WHIO Dayton

OVI checkpoint to be held in Butler County tonight

OXFORD — The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced an OVI checkpoint will be held tonight in the city of Oxford. The checkpoint will be held from 7:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., according to a press release. >>1 taken into custody after driver flees from OVI checkpoint in Dayton, drives...
OXFORD, OH
wnewsj.com

CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Mold delays return to classroom at Warren County school district

WAYNESVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - The start of the school year has been delayed for some students in the Wayne Local School District due to mold in classrooms. Students at the district’s high school and junior high school are not expected to be back in the classroom until next week. Some parents, meanwhile, are asking for more transparency about the mold issues.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Clinton Co. man sentenced to prison for burning hazardous materials

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Clinton County man was sentenced to two years in prison for crimes related to burning hazardous materials. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost called the man an “environmental terrorist.”. Jason Wallace, 46, was sentenced on August 9 after being found guilty in July of two...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
clayconews.com

BROWN COUNTY, OHIO MAN ARRESTED, ASSORTMENT OF DRUGS, CASH, FIREARM, LOCATED AND SEIZED DURING LSO WELLFARE CHECK/INVESTIGATION AT RESIDENCE OFF KENTUCKY 312 IN LAUREL COUNTY

LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's interdiction unit Justin Taylor (case officer) along with interdiction unit Landry Collett, shift Sgt. John Inman, Deputy Brian France, and Deputy Marcus Stigall arrested James William Edwards age 41 of Mount Orab, Ohio early Friday morning August 19, 2022 approximately 6:17 AM.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

Troopers: Fatal car crash in Clermont County, 1 confirmed dead

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead after a car crash occurred on Saturday evening, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol officers. The crash occurred on Bethel New Richmond Road, according to patrol officers. It is unknown how many people were involved in the crash. Ohio State Highway...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH

