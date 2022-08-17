Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Hyper-Reach Mass Emergency Notification System to Start in Highland County
Highland County residents can now sign-up to receive telephone notifications warning of local emergencies, hazards and other threats through a new service expected to be fully operational by the end of September. The Hyper-Reach mass emergency notification system is designed specifically for public safety. It will provide notification of hazardous...
Times Gazette
Highland County travel report
The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Highland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. S.R. 138 Resurfacing — Work has begun on a resurfacing project on S.R. 138 between S.R. 134 and S.R. 131 as of July 11. Work will occur daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Traffic will be maintained in one lane throughout construction using flaggers. Estimated completion: fall 2022.
Plibrico Company Explores Location Options, Elects to Stay in Jackson County
Oak Hill– After conducting a multi-state search, the Plibrico Company will keep its U.S. production in Southeastern Ohio. The announcement was made Wednesday by company officials in collaboration with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), and the Jackson County Economic Development Partnership. The company has reaffirmed its commitment to...
wnewsj.com
City council hears report on fire foam spillage into creeks from air park incident
WILMINGTON — A clean-up report on the discharge of fire suppression foam was discussed at Thursday’s Wilmington City Council meeting. Rick Schaffer, City of Wilmington Public Works Director, reported to council members and officials the findings of an investigation regarding the foam found in some local water and methods to it up clean up.
wnewsj.com
Wilmington Police Department receives $194,759 grant
The Wilmington Police Department (WPD) is one of 21 local law enforcement agencies in Ohio to receive funds announced Thursday with the overarching goal of helping them strategically combat violence in their communities. Wilmington Police Department was awarded $194,759 of federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds that Governor Mike...
WLWT 5
Middletown Police Department looking to hire 911 dispatchers amid shortage
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The national shortage of 911 dispatchers is now impacting the Middletown Police Department. Middletown's Chief of Police David Birk said officers are pitching in and staff are working overtime to make up for the call volume. "We're supposed to have 15 dispatchers and one supervisor. We've...
One dead in Clinton County head-on crash
WILMINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is dead after a crash in Clinton County Saturday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on U.S. 68 in Washington Township at 3:55 p.m. Officials said the crash happened when a 2008 GMC Sierra, driven by a 40-year-old Hillsboro man, was traveling south on […]
E. coli cases on the rise in Ohio, health officials may know source of illness soon
The Cuyahoga County Board of Health has confirmed two cases of E. coli in Cuyahoga County on Friday.
Vandalia hotel forced to close, general managers arrested after years of fire code violations
"We've given this business ample opportunity to fix the deficiencies, and at this point, that's not been done. And finally, we got to the point where it's not a safe structure," Hopkins said.
Greene County Animal Control Searching for Loving Homes
Greene County Animal Control works to keep their community safe, along with finding animals loving homes. Jarrod Mitchell, Greene County Animal Control Outreach Coordinator, said law enforcement is their focus and how they do their business. But their team does more than just protect the public. “Any animals that go stray, we get them in, […]
Wendy’s linked to Ohio E. coli outbreak
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An E. coli outbreak sickening people in Ohio may have something to do with an ingredient at a fast food chain. Ohio has seen 19 people infected with E. coli O157 at the last update on Aug. 17, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. In total, 37 people have […]
$389,671 in missing money returned at Ohio State Fair
The Division of Unclaimed Funds participates in the Ohio State Fair every year, setting up shop in the Department of Commerce booth to help reunite Ohioans with their lost or forgotten money.
OVI checkpoint to be held in Butler County tonight
OXFORD — The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced an OVI checkpoint will be held tonight in the city of Oxford. The checkpoint will be held from 7:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., according to a press release. >>1 taken into custody after driver flees from OVI checkpoint in Dayton, drives...
wnewsj.com
CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED
The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...
Trooper hit by vehicle, taken to hospital overnight in Greene Co.
GREENE COUNTY — An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Trebein Road early Sunday morning. The trooper was responding to a traffic stop in the 2300 block of Trebein Road when a vehicle hit the trooper around 5:30 a.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Fox 19
Mold delays return to classroom at Warren County school district
WAYNESVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - The start of the school year has been delayed for some students in the Wayne Local School District due to mold in classrooms. Students at the district’s high school and junior high school are not expected to be back in the classroom until next week. Some parents, meanwhile, are asking for more transparency about the mold issues.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Clinton Co. man sentenced to prison for burning hazardous materials
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Clinton County man was sentenced to two years in prison for crimes related to burning hazardous materials. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost called the man an “environmental terrorist.”. Jason Wallace, 46, was sentenced on August 9 after being found guilty in July of two...
clayconews.com
BROWN COUNTY, OHIO MAN ARRESTED, ASSORTMENT OF DRUGS, CASH, FIREARM, LOCATED AND SEIZED DURING LSO WELLFARE CHECK/INVESTIGATION AT RESIDENCE OFF KENTUCKY 312 IN LAUREL COUNTY
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's interdiction unit Justin Taylor (case officer) along with interdiction unit Landry Collett, shift Sgt. John Inman, Deputy Brian France, and Deputy Marcus Stigall arrested James William Edwards age 41 of Mount Orab, Ohio early Friday morning August 19, 2022 approximately 6:17 AM.
WLWT 5
Police close section of Murdoch-Goshen Road near Dallasburg due to a vehicle fire
DALLASBURG, Ohio — Firefighters are on scene of a vehicle fire on Murdoch-Goshen Road near Dallasburg, Friday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Hamilton Township Police announced on Twitter that they had closed the 14000 block of Murdoch-Goshen Rd. at...
Fox 19
Troopers: Fatal car crash in Clermont County, 1 confirmed dead
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead after a car crash occurred on Saturday evening, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol officers. The crash occurred on Bethel New Richmond Road, according to patrol officers. It is unknown how many people were involved in the crash. Ohio State Highway...
