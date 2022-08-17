ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hip Hop

Kenny Mason Returns With ‘Pup Pack EP’ Via RCA Records

By davontah
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y49Eb_0hLASn4o00

Source: Courtesy / RCA Records


Breakout Atlanta rapper Kenny Mason returns with his new PUP PACK EP out today via RCA Records! Click here to listen.

The three-track bundle includes ‘Dip!’ featuring DavidTheTragic, ‘Halloween’ and ‘ Get An Idea ,’ which has a video accompanying it that you can watch below. This latest drop comes on the heels of Kenny’s single ‘Stick,’ a Dreamville collaboration with J. Cole , JID and Sheck Wes from the D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape . The ‘ Stick ‘ visual, which has already racked up over 2 million views in under a month, featured Kenny alongside the other artists on the track.

Recently, Kenny has been on the festival circuit with sets at Rolling Loud, Wireless Festival, Bonnaroo and more, in addition to making surprise appearances at Coachella on JID’s set and Governor’s Ball on J. Cole’s set.

Kenny first broke out in the rap scene in 2019 with his buzzing single ‘ Hit ,’ which catapulted him from Atlanta’s underground DIY scene to the national spotlight. As Kenny continued to release more music, he became increasingly known for his versatility and unique sound. His bars and genre-bending abilities that incorporate elements of 90’s punk, grunge, hip-hop and more set him apart from the rest.

Kenny MAson has received critical acclaim from press, being included on The FADER, Entertainment Weekly and more in addition to features with Rolling Stone, XXL, VMAN and FLAUNT. His 2019 single ‘G.O.A.T.’ was also featured in season one of HBO’s hit show, Euphoria . Kenny released album Angelic Hoodrat in 2020, followed by the alternative version Angelic Hoodrat: Supercut in 2021. The latter expanded upon the themes he set forth on the original debut album, showcasing his sweeping vocal range and well-earned reputation for stretching beyond the confines of rap. The new project continues the theme of duality inherent within this title, Angelic Hoodrat representing the concepts of light within darkness, beauty within ugliness and hope within despair. Kenny Mason has been working on new music and cultivating his elevation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JQBho_0hLASn4o00

Source: James “JMP” Pereira / RCA Records


Let us know how you feel about the PUP PACK EP and stay tuned for more from Kenny Mason coming soon. Follow him on Instagram , Twitter ,
Facebook , YouTube , Spotify and Soundcloud .

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Inside Jennifer Lopez’s and Ben Affleck’s Georgia Wedding: All Guests Wear White

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez don't subscribe to the old adage that wedding guests are never to wear white. In their case, they insist!. ET has learned that guests for the couple's second wedding at Affleck's estate in Riceboro, Georgia are wearing white for Saturday's big soiree. An eyewitness tells ET, "Guests were gathering at The Perry Lane Hotel [in Savannah] to head to Jennifer and Ben's wedding." The source added. "Everyone is dressed in white with most women in white dresses and gowns, and most men in white suits, a majority in linen material, but the dress code features a wide variety. Some men are in white shorts and sneakers and there is a female guest in a white fringe leather jacket and sparkly cowboy hat."
RICEBORO, GA
Footwear News

Hailey Bieber & Justin Bieber Wear Contrasting Outfits to Kendall Jenner’s 818 Launch Party

Justin and Hailey Bieber stepped out together in style on Thursday in Malibu, Calif., for Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila party, which celebrated the launch of the alcohol brand’s newest spirit. Hailey wore a head-to-toe noir ensemble styled by Karla Welch to the gathering. Her outfit comprised a one-piece V-neck blazer cutout and skirt. Its design entailed a front-tie composition, long-sleeves and flap pockets at each hip to resemble this suit jacket’s style. She paired the two-in-one combination with hold-up stockings. She coupled her all-black number with a pair of chunky leather loafers. As for accessories, the Rhode founder and model sported angular...
MALIBU, CA
Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

176
Followers
976
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to Rickey Smiley Morning Show weekday mornings from 6-10AM EST!

 https://rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy