Public Health

China’s cyber watchdog wants ‘affectionate’ ties with domestic internet firms

BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s cyberspace watchdog wants to build an “affectionate” relationship between internet enterprises and the government, a senior official said on Friday, the latest verbal assurance to an industry still on edge after a long and bruising regulatory crackdown. Niu Yibing, vice minister of the Cyberspace...
Applied Materials predicts upbeat revenue as chipmakers ramp up capacity

(Reuters) -Semiconductor equipment maker Applied Materials Inc on Thursday eased fears of a slowdown with a strong revenue forecast for the fourth quarter, though sticky supply chain snarls pinched its margins. Chipmakers Intel and Micron Technology Inc have recently warned of an inventory build-up and declining spending on electronics, sparking...
Sudden crypto drop sends bitcoin to three-week low

SINGAPORE/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Cryptocurrencies fell sharply on Friday, with sudden selling dragging bitcoin to a three-week low, with analysts divided over the reason behind the decline. Bitcoin fell as much as 7.7% to $21,404 over a few minutes during the European morning, at around 0640 GMT. It recovered slightly to trade...
UK’s FCA fines Citigroup $15 million for market abuse rule failings

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority said on Friday it had fined Citigroup Global Markets 12.5 million pounds ($15 million) for past failures to properly apply rules aimed at spotting suspicious trading in shares and commodities. Banks are required to implement rules introduced in 2016 and known as the...
