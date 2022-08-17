Read full article on original website
China’s cyber watchdog wants ‘affectionate’ ties with domestic internet firms
BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s cyberspace watchdog wants to build an “affectionate” relationship between internet enterprises and the government, a senior official said on Friday, the latest verbal assurance to an industry still on edge after a long and bruising regulatory crackdown. Niu Yibing, vice minister of the Cyberspace...
China just ran into something that could be even more devastating for its supply chains than COVID-19 lockdowns: A record heat wave
COVID-19 lockdowns in China threw a wrench into global supply chains earlier this year, causing shipping and production delays worldwide, and hindering economic growth. Now, the country is facing another major threat—and this one could be even worse for the economy. China has been coping with its worst heat...
Applied Materials predicts upbeat revenue as chipmakers ramp up capacity
(Reuters) -Semiconductor equipment maker Applied Materials Inc on Thursday eased fears of a slowdown with a strong revenue forecast for the fourth quarter, though sticky supply chain snarls pinched its margins. Chipmakers Intel and Micron Technology Inc have recently warned of an inventory build-up and declining spending on electronics, sparking...
Sudden crypto drop sends bitcoin to three-week low
SINGAPORE/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Cryptocurrencies fell sharply on Friday, with sudden selling dragging bitcoin to a three-week low, with analysts divided over the reason behind the decline. Bitcoin fell as much as 7.7% to $21,404 over a few minutes during the European morning, at around 0640 GMT. It recovered slightly to trade...
UK’s FCA fines Citigroup $15 million for market abuse rule failings
LONDON (Reuters) -Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority said on Friday it had fined Citigroup Global Markets 12.5 million pounds ($15 million) for past failures to properly apply rules aimed at spotting suspicious trading in shares and commodities. Banks are required to implement rules introduced in 2016 and known as the...
Oil prices rise about $1/bbl on prospect of subdued U.S. rate hikes
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices rose about $1 a barrel on Friday after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled a more subdued rate hike path that helped to ease fears about an economic slowdown that would weaken crude demand. Brent crude futures gained 96 cents, or 1%, to $97.55 a barrel...
