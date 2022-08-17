The overall incidents of crime has decreased drastically over the last three years, with a small uptick in incidents reported last year, crime statistics show. In 2019, there were 65,878 incidents of crime, but that fell by 10.5% the next year, records show. By 2021, there was an uptick of 1.5% because of an increase of 900 more cases than the previous year.

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 5 HOURS AGO