Sheriff: Erwin machete attack leads to first-degree attempted murder charge
ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – According to the Unicoi County Sheriff, a man was arrested in Erwin Saturday night and charged with attempted first-degree murder. In a post to social media, Unicoi County Sheriff Michael Hensley said Steve Silvers was arrested after officers responded to a disturbance on Madison Street. Upon arrival, officers met Silvers coming […]
JCPD: Woman holding scissors/sticks in hands, charged with evading arrest
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — According to the release, Vanessa McCoy, 44, was on the sidewalk of West Market Street with a stick in one hand and a pair of scissors in the other. The release from the Johnson City Police Department states officers responded to a disturbance on 925 West Market Street on Friday. […]
WCSO: Man leads police on pursuit after destroying a house
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) said a man led police on a pursuit after breaking into a house and setting it on fire on Saturday. According to Blake Andis, Sheriff of Washington County, Virginia, a male was reported to have broken into a house, destroyed the interior and then […]
Man who led police on pursuit, destroyed house, identified
UPDATE: According to the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), Chandler Meade, 33, of Meadowview was taken into custody by the Johnson County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office. According to the release, the WCSO received a report of a male subject attempting to enter a female’s residence near the 25000 Block of Watauga Road in Abingdon on […]
Norton man charged with second-degree murder
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Wise County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a man with the second-degree murder of a female in Norton on Friday. According to the release, the Norton Rescue Squad received a call around 4 a.m. of an unresponsive female at a Petrey Street address in Norton. Upon arrival, the rescue […]
wymt.com
Sheriff: Woman found dead in Wise County, one man arrested
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Officials with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a death in Norton. Around 4:00 a.m. Saturday morning, officials got a call of an unresponsive woman at a home on Petrey Street. Officials found a 61-year-old woman in the home. She was taken to...
Woman arrested with 17+ pounds of meth valued at $1.2M: deputies
Krysten Vlacancich, 36, is charged with trafficking meth and possession with intent, among others.
Johnson City Press
Man charged with attempted murder in attack on his girlfriend
ELIZABETHTON — Officers with the Carter County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man on several charges, including attempted second degree murder, after talking with a woman who said she had been shot and stabbed by her boyfriend on Wednesday night. Lanny Allen Markland, 40, 505 W. Elk Ave., No....
Greeneville Dollar General employee accused of embezzlement
Greeneville Police officers responded to a call of alleged embezzlement at a Dollar General.
Suspect in Jefferson County toddler’s death arrested in Greene County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One of two suspects wanted in connection with the death of the Jefferson County toddler was arrested in Greene County. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Christopher Kyle Ray Smith, 25, was located and taken into custody Thursday afternoon in Greene County before being booked into the Jefferson County […]
Johnson City Press
Overall crime has gone down in Kingsport, records show
The overall incidents of crime has decreased drastically over the last three years, with a small uptick in incidents reported last year, crime statistics show. In 2019, there were 65,878 incidents of crime, but that fell by 10.5% the next year, records show. By 2021, there was an uptick of 1.5% because of an increase of 900 more cases than the previous year.
Hawkins County sheriff searching for assault suspect
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hawkins County authorities are searching for a man accused of injuring a woman so severely that she required an airlift to medical care. According to a Facebook post from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), deputies are searching for Marshall Shields in connection to Aggravated Assault charges. A police report […]
Police investigating after man found dead in Abingdon
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Abingdon Police Department (APD) is investigating after a man was found dead. According to a release from the APD, officers responded to the 300 Block of Depot Square in the Town of Abingdon on Thursday to a possible deceased person. When they arrived, police found the body of a 58-year-old […]
Former THP trooper Nicholas Collins pleads not guilty to charges
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A former Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) trooper charged with aggravated domestic assault who has remained jailed without bond for months pleaded not guilty to his charges Thursday. Nicholas Collins, who previously served as a trooper before an internal investigation resulted in his firing, appeared in Sullivan County Circuit Criminal Court […]
my40.tv
3 of 4 injured in downtown Asheville shooting out of the hospital
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Three of the four people injured in an early morning shooting in downtown Asheville have been released from the hospital, police say. Police say they received a call about a gun discharge just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning along Grove Street. They say four people...
JCPD arrests alleged fugitive with VA Police help
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) investigators arrested a suspected fugitive on Monday with the help of Veterans Administration (VA) police officers. According to a JCPD release, a man identified as Eric Ryan Rose of Raven, Virginia was spotted at a property on Dogwood Avenue by VA police. When VA officers […]
Carter County man charged with attempted murder after woman shot, stabbed
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Carter County authorities have charged a man with attempted second-degree murder after police say a woman was shot and stabbed Wednesday night. According to documents provided to News Channel 11, deputies with the Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) were dispatched to a residence in the 1400 block of Blue Springs […]
Greeneville PD investigating pedestrian hit-and-run
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash after a pedestrian was hit on Andrew Johnson Highway Tuesday night. According to a crash report from the Greeneville Police Department (GPD), officers were dispatched to the intersection of East Andrew Johnson Highway and Fairground Circle in reference to a crash around 10 p.m. Tuesday. […]
JCPD: Fugitive with warrant for hit and run arrested in downtown Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A fugitive from justice with a warrant out of Scott County, Virginia was arrested in Johnson City Tuesday morning, according to police. Michael Mullins, 50, from Johnson City was arrested at the John Sevier Center after officers were reportedly flagged down in regards to a suspicious person. Once officers made […]
supertalk929.com
Johnson City Closing City Jail
Thursday evening, Johnson City Commissioners approved a move that will lead to the closure of the Johnson City Jail. The Tennessee Department of Corrections is being notified of the city’s intent to end the contract with the state to house state inmates in the city holding facility. The jail has been in operation since the 1970’s and has a capacity to hold 88 inmates. City staff cited a decrease in inmates, now currently holding 35, a decrease in revenues and rising operational and staffing challenges as reasons for closing the jail. The closure will also impact nine full time and two part time employees at the facility.
