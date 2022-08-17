Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Legacy West Celebrates Black Business Month with Pop-Ups and First-Ever Black Beauty Room and AwardsLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Irving Council Approves $30 MIllion Incentives for New Wells Fargo CampusLarry LeaseIrving, TX
North Texas School Districts Hiring Bus Drivers Amid ShortageLarry LeaseTexas State
Wells Fargo Building a New Regional Hub in IrvingLarry LeaseIrving, TX
Click2Houston.com
Police: Customer kills security guard at Texas restaurant
DESOTO, Texas – A customer at a restaurant and entertainment venue in suburban Dallas fatally shot a security guard after arguing over the business’ rules, police said. Derek Phillips, 47, of Arlington, died after being shot multiple times about 10 p.m. Friday at Brickhouse Lounge in DeSoto, police Lt. Chris Huerta said Saturday.
Texas Man Dies After Son-In-Law Headbutts Him Over Signing Divorce Papers
The man was trying to convince his son-in-law to sign divorce papers.
One-time Texas fugitive gets life in daughters’ 2008 ‘honor killings’
IRVING, Texas — A Texas father was sentenced last week to serve life in prison for murdering his two teen daughters in 2008 in what prosecutors described as “honor killings.”. Yaser Abdel Said, 65, of Lewisville, was found guilty of capital murder in the deaths of Amina Said,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Plano Police Investigate High-Tech Peeping Tom Case
Plano police are investigating one of the most high-tech peeping tom cases ever in the city. Edward Henderson, 53, has been charged with improper visual recording and criminal trespass. So far, police say they've identified four victims But that they're still sifting through more than a decade worth of recordings.
fox4news.com
Former teacher becomes school police officer in Southlake
SOUTHLAKE, Texas - A former teacher is roaming the halls at a local school in a different capacity, as a police officer. This year, Officer Steve Werner will be the school resource officer at Eubanks Intermediate School in Carroll ISD. Before becoming a police officer Werner was a teacher in...
fox4news.com
VIDEO: Gas thieves busted by Grapevine police
GRAPEVINE, Texas - Fuel thefts from gas stations continue to be an ongoing problem in North Texas. But police in Grapevine did bust two women last week on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity. They said the women first stole about $2,100 worth of diesel fuel from a 7-Eleven...
Police investigating overnight shooting outside Dallas restaurant
DALLAS — Dallas police are investigating an overnight shooting that happened outside of a restaurant near the Bishop Arts District. The Dallas Police Department (DPD) said off-duty officers were working at 216 S. Llewellyn Ave., which is near El Globo Restaurant, when an argument ensued between a crowd of people in the parking lot. Police said two vehicles fired into the crowd and drove away.
fox4news.com
Trackdown Arrest: Allen Bates' accused killer captured in Dallas
DALLAS - Another one of Shaun Rabb’s Trackdown cases is closed, according to the Dallas Police Department. Police arrested Anthony Charles Barber Jr. for the death of Allen Bates in May. Investigators believe Bates was involved in a fight a few days before his death, and the shooting was...
fox4news.com
Denton woman tells police she drowned her husband
DENTON, Texas - A Denton woman has been charged with murder after her husband drowned on Tuesday. Just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, a 911 caller reported seeing a woman holding a possibly deceased man in a creek between Shady Oaks Drive and Spencer Road. Dora Alvarez Maldonado first told...
Two juveniles arrested in connection with Forney-area shooting, deadly conduct incidents
FORNEY, Texas — Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with two Forney-area shooting and deadly conduct incidents reported earlier today, according to Kaufman County Precinct 2 Constable Jason Johnson. Earlier this afternoon, the Kaufman County Precinct 2 Constable's Office responded to a 911 call in reference to shots...
fox4news.com
VIDEO: McKinney Police pull unconscious man from burning car
MCKINNEY, Texas - McKinney police officers are being credited for their quick actions to save an unconscious man from a burning vehicle. Just after midnight on July 5, a pickup truck crashed into a barrier on the U.S. 75 service road and caught on fire. Officers Cameron Johnson, Chris Stephens,...
Jury declines to indict Dallas evangelist Rickie Rush amid assault allegations
DALLAS — A Dallas County grand jury declined to indict Rickie Rush – a well-known megachurch pastor in Dallas – in two criminal cases, including one where a 15-year-old alleged that Rush raped him. Rush, the 63-year-old founder of the Inspiring Body of Christ Church (IBOC), faced...
Dumb Criminal Alert – Did Texas Man Really Think He Would Get Away With This?
I don't put a lot of faith into thinking that criminals are smart people, in fact, I think most are complete idiots but to thing you could get away with this kind of shenanigan is beyond dumb. Texas man caught flying drugs and other stuff into prison via drone. Dumb...
Texas Forced to Deal with Massive Resignation and Retirements of Teachers
Texas is seeing a massive wave of retirements and resignations of teachers.National Cancer Institute/Unsplash. One of the greatest jobs someone can have is being a teacher. However, many teachers are getting burned out from years of teaching. One former Texas teacher Dr. Selena Smith worked for the Dallas ISD for 16 years and as a teacher for 11 of those years. Smith told WFAA, that it was a wonderful experience, but she often felt like she wasn't being heard from district officials on how to help students. Amid the frustrations, she quit.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Red Oak ISD Mother Says Daughter Mistakenly Put on Bus and Dropped Off Alone
A Red Oak ISD mother said she's upset after her first grader, who is not supposed to ride the bus, ended up on one and was dropped off in a neighborhood by herself. Jacqueline Burns said it was a stranger who notified her that her daughter was crying in the middle of the street, several blocks away from their home.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fatal Grand Prairie Crash on I-30 Now a Homicide Investigation
Grand Prairie Police are asking for help investigating a homicide that took place along Interstate 30 Sunday night. According to police, 38-year-old Olman Rodriguez was killed while driving along the highway near Belt Line Road. Investigators originally said Rodriguez's 2007 black Dodge Ram was disabled in the eastbound lanes of...
Dallas Police release body cam footage of death
Dallas police released body cam video Friday, of a suspect’s death following an arrest. The police department’s internal affairs department and the Dallas County District Attorney’s office are both investigating.
News Channel 25
Dallas-area house explosion kills 2, injures 4: Police
DALLAS — A house fire caused by an explosion has claimed the life of a woman and her son in Garland, officials reported. Garland officials responded to a house fire Sunday in the 600 block of East Ridgewood Drive just before 11 a.m, where they found six family members between the ages of 3 and 54 suffering from life-threatening injuries. 15-year-old Angel Reyes and his mother 54-year-old Paula Reyes died from their injuries on Wednesday morning and Sunday night at area hospitals respectively, WFAA reported.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Keller
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. FLORES, DAVID; W/M HISPANIC; POB: DALLAS TX; AGE: 17; ADDRESS: KELLER TX; OCCUPATION: STUDENT;...
Woman who lived on street where Grand Prairie cobra escaped moved next door to where 'Oak Cliff Tiger' was found
DALLAS, Texas — You won't believe Lisa Fonseca's story. It's a coincidence so amazing I uttered 'no *expletive* way' when she told me. Oak Cliff and social media are losing their collective minds after a tiger cub was seized by law enforcement on Wednesday near 2700 Meadow Gate Lane.
