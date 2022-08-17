ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

Click2Houston.com

Police: Customer kills security guard at Texas restaurant

DESOTO, Texas – A customer at a restaurant and entertainment venue in suburban Dallas fatally shot a security guard after arguing over the business’ rules, police said. Derek Phillips, 47, of Arlington, died after being shot multiple times about 10 p.m. Friday at Brickhouse Lounge in DeSoto, police Lt. Chris Huerta said Saturday.
DESOTO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Plano Police Investigate High-Tech Peeping Tom Case

Plano police are investigating one of the most high-tech peeping tom cases ever in the city. Edward Henderson, 53, has been charged with improper visual recording and criminal trespass. So far, police say they've identified four victims But that they're still sifting through more than a decade worth of recordings.
PLANO, TX
Denton, TX
Denton, TX
fox4news.com

Former teacher becomes school police officer in Southlake

SOUTHLAKE, Texas - A former teacher is roaming the halls at a local school in a different capacity, as a police officer. This year, Officer Steve Werner will be the school resource officer at Eubanks Intermediate School in Carroll ISD. Before becoming a police officer Werner was a teacher in...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
fox4news.com

VIDEO: Gas thieves busted by Grapevine police

GRAPEVINE, Texas - Fuel thefts from gas stations continue to be an ongoing problem in North Texas. But police in Grapevine did bust two women last week on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity. They said the women first stole about $2,100 worth of diesel fuel from a 7-Eleven...
WFAA

Police investigating overnight shooting outside Dallas restaurant

DALLAS — Dallas police are investigating an overnight shooting that happened outside of a restaurant near the Bishop Arts District. The Dallas Police Department (DPD) said off-duty officers were working at 216 S. Llewellyn Ave., which is near El Globo Restaurant, when an argument ensued between a crowd of people in the parking lot. Police said two vehicles fired into the crowd and drove away.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Trackdown Arrest: Allen Bates' accused killer captured in Dallas

DALLAS - Another one of Shaun Rabb’s Trackdown cases is closed, according to the Dallas Police Department. Police arrested Anthony Charles Barber Jr. for the death of Allen Bates in May. Investigators believe Bates was involved in a fight a few days before his death, and the shooting was...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Denton woman tells police she drowned her husband

DENTON, Texas - A Denton woman has been charged with murder after her husband drowned on Tuesday. Just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, a 911 caller reported seeing a woman holding a possibly deceased man in a creek between Shady Oaks Drive and Spencer Road. Dora Alvarez Maldonado first told...
DENTON, TX
fox4news.com

VIDEO: McKinney Police pull unconscious man from burning car

MCKINNEY, Texas - McKinney police officers are being credited for their quick actions to save an unconscious man from a burning vehicle. Just after midnight on July 5, a pickup truck crashed into a barrier on the U.S. 75 service road and caught on fire. Officers Cameron Johnson, Chris Stephens,...
MCKINNEY, TX
Larry Lease

Texas Forced to Deal with Massive Resignation and Retirements of Teachers

Texas is seeing a massive wave of retirements and resignations of teachers.National Cancer Institute/Unsplash. One of the greatest jobs someone can have is being a teacher. However, many teachers are getting burned out from years of teaching. One former Texas teacher Dr. Selena Smith worked for the Dallas ISD for 16 years and as a teacher for 11 of those years. Smith told WFAA, that it was a wonderful experience, but she often felt like she wasn't being heard from district officials on how to help students. Amid the frustrations, she quit.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Red Oak ISD Mother Says Daughter Mistakenly Put on Bus and Dropped Off Alone

A Red Oak ISD mother said she's upset after her first grader, who is not supposed to ride the bus, ended up on one and was dropped off in a neighborhood by herself. Jacqueline Burns said it was a stranger who notified her that her daughter was crying in the middle of the street, several blocks away from their home.
RED OAK, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fatal Grand Prairie Crash on I-30 Now a Homicide Investigation

Grand Prairie Police are asking for help investigating a homicide that took place along Interstate 30 Sunday night. According to police, 38-year-old Olman Rodriguez was killed while driving along the highway near Belt Line Road. Investigators originally said Rodriguez's 2007 black Dodge Ram was disabled in the eastbound lanes of...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
News Channel 25

Dallas-area house explosion kills 2, injures 4: Police

DALLAS — A house fire caused by an explosion has claimed the life of a woman and her son in Garland, officials reported. Garland officials responded to a house fire Sunday in the 600 block of East Ridgewood Drive just before 11 a.m, where they found six family members between the ages of 3 and 54 suffering from life-threatening injuries. 15-year-old Angel Reyes and his mother 54-year-old Paula Reyes died from their injuries on Wednesday morning and Sunday night at area hospitals respectively, WFAA reported.
DALLAS, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Keller

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. FLORES, DAVID; W/M HISPANIC; POB: DALLAS TX; AGE: 17; ADDRESS: KELLER TX; OCCUPATION: STUDENT;...
KELLER, TX

