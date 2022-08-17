Read full article on original website
Five amazing restaurants in Wisconsin that you should try if you haven't alreadyJoe MertensWisconsin State
Minnesota Officers Win $1.5 Million Lawsuit in Fmr. Officer Chauvin Corrections CaseSharee B.Minneapolis, MN
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
willmarradio.com
Busy Sports Day in the Twin Cities
(Minneapolis/St. Paul, MN) -- It’s a busy Saturday for sports in the Twin Cities. The Minnesota Vikings host San Francisco at 6 tonight in a preseason game at U-S Bank Stadium. The Minnesota United also play at home tonight, against Austin at 7 p-m. The Loons are looking to build off last week's 2-1 win at Nashville. Minnesota is in fourth place in the M-L-S Western Conference, while Austin is second. And also happening today: the Minnesota Twins host the Texas Rangers at 6:10, the St. Paul Saints host a doubleheader against Scranton Wilkes-Barre (Barry) at 5:07, and the Minnesota Golden Gopher volleyball team will hold a scrimmage at 3:15 this afternoon.
40,000 visitors a year flock to Japanese garden at Normandale Community College
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Many gardens are in full bloom this time of year. But there's a place in Bloomington that seems to be budding year-round. Hidden behind the brick buildings that make up Normandale Community College is something you would typically find an ocean away."It's like discovering a little treasure box where you don't expect it," said volunteer Steve Cope.It's a 2-acre oasis of serenity that got its start 50 years ago. Back then, one thing led to another at a Bloomington Jaycees meeting. Trying to figure out what to put behind the new college, a Jaycee member decided to...
Impressive Minnesota Corn Maze is the Largest in the World
I'd say it's a pretty common tradition here in Minnesota for families to go check out a corn maze in the fall. There are plenty of corn maze options around the state but one, in particular, is the largest corn maze in the world. Yes, it's right here in Minnesota!
This Restaurant Serves The Best Loaded Fries In Minnesota
Here's where you can find them.
Minnesota State Fair: Tips for parking, saving money on tickets
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Great Minnesota Get-Together is just a few days away, and now is the time to think about planning your visit to the fair.It costs $17 to park in an on-site fairground lot, and those fill up before noon. Your better bet might be the dozens of nearby lots where you can park for free and take a quick bus ride. The fair also has bike lots, or you could take a ride share.The fair is pushing back its opening hours to start at 7 a.m. and the gates will close at 9 p.m. But once you're in you...
Wedding dress 'garage sale' helping Twin Cities brides
MINNEAPOLIS — The average bride spends $1,800 on a dress, according to Brides.com. "It's extremely hard to sell your dress online, and it's a lot of work to try and buy one from someone online," Freya Wilde co-owner, Andrea Fischer said. Freya Wilde is a wedding dress rental company,...
fox9.com
Music community rallies around Twin Cities band after equipment stolen
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Allen Maier and Sebastian Davin are going on 15 years of bringing the funk to company events, bars, and weddings around Minnesota and beyond. With close to 80 shows on the calendar each year, life has been moving fast for their cover band "The White Keys," at least until early August.
3 places to eat in St. Anthony Main
MINNEAPOLIS — Located along the Mississippi River, the historic St. Anthony Main neighborhood in Northeast Minneapolis offers stunning views and great patio dining. Executive Chef Charlie Gibbs runs the kitchens at three restaurants in St. Anthony Main and they all serve different cuisines. Those restaurants are Aster Café, Jefe...
luxury-houses.net
Minnetonka Minimalism house with the glass walls by Charlie & Co. Design
Architecture Design of Minnetonka Minimalism House. Minnetonka Minimalism house designed by Charlie & Co. Design, together with custom builders John Kraemer & Sons, have completed a new home on the shores of Lake Minnetonka, Minnesota. This is an impressive project which is prominent among the green grass area. Also, it is harmonious with the nature and allows the owners to circulate freely to the outdoors.
"Teen Whisperer" Jason Clopton dies after battle with cancer
MINNEAPOLIS -- Jason Clopton, a Twin Cities counselor known as the "Teen Whisperer," died on Friday after a battle with a rare form of cancer.Clopton was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called T-Cell Leukemia/Lymphoma, also known as Acute Leukemia Lymphoblastic (ALL). Not only was Clopton a mental health professional, but he also hosted the Teen Whisperer podcast. The podcast was meant to help teens tackle challenging emotional issues and educate parents about how to reach their troubled children.After the murder of George Floyd, Clopton held free virtual town hall meetings for children who were traumatized by what they saw and heard in their communities. "I want you to know I hear every single message and I love you guys so much. Thank you for all the support. It means the world to me," Clopton said in an interview with WCCO in 2021.Clopton leaves behind his wife and three children.
Gorgeous Minnesota Private Oasis Estate Hits Market For First Time
For the first time since this historic Minnesota home has been built, it will be on the market. There is a beautiful and historic home that sits for sale just north of Stillwater, Minnesota at 17054 Stonebridge Trail North. The 80+ acre state is listed at $4.5 million. The home...
BET
Teachers Of Color Protected From Layoffs In New Minneapolis Contract
A provision of the new Minneapolis teachers’ with the school district includes language intended to protect teachers of color from layoffs if there are future staff reductions due to budget cuts. According to CBS News, the agreement was reached between the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers and the Minneapolis Public...
New Prague Times
Local pastor, father of six faces devastating diagnosis A benefit for the Loeslie family will be held in Morristown Sept. 24
Members of the community are rallying around a local pastor and his family after he received a devastating diagnosis, which required him to step down from his pastoral work. Pastor Travis Loeslie has served Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Morristown for almost five years, having been installed as pastor of the local congregation in October of 2017. He and his wife, Stephanie, have six children (Benjamin, 13, Marta, 11, Miriam, 9, Samuel, 6, Elijah, 3, and Ingrid, 2) and reside in the parish’s parsonage.
Jason and Carly Zucker sell Edina home for $4.18M
Former Minnesota Wild star Jason Zucker and radio personality Carly Zucker have sold their Edina home. A certificate of real estate value for the home at 5105 Mirror Lakes Drive, first reported by the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal, shows that it sold for $4.175 million, with the deed signed on Aug. 12.
Patrick Henry High School in Minneapolis will get new name
Patrick Henry High School in north Minneapolis will soon go by a different name. The Minneapolis Public Schools board voted unanimously on Tuesday to start the process of changing the school's name, something that has been the subject of discussions since 2017. The name comes from an 18th-century Virginia politician...
Take A Look Inside Minnesota’s Only Level 5 Maximum Security Prison
Take a look inside Oak Park Heights, Minnesota's only level 5 maximum security prison. The prison opened up in 1982 and is located between the cities of Stillwater and Bayport. The correctional facility can have to up 473 incarcerated people there and this place happens to operate at the highest custody level of any facility in Minnesota.
North HS appoints former Timberwolves guard Ricky Davis as new head boys basketball coach
MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: The video above first aired in July 2022. Minneapolis North High School has officially named its replacement for legendary boys basketball coach Larry McKenzie — a name Minnesotans far and wide might recognize. According to Trent Witz, North's director of basketball operations, former Timberwolves...
School bus companies get homework done, add drivers ahead of new school year
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The month of August is like one long Sunday, and as the new school year approaches, school districts and bus companies are encouraged by their progress in hiring more school bus drivers."When you're talking about last school year, we were still just coming out of the pandemic, and people were still scared about being on a bus with people in close proximity," said Dave Brabender, a manager at Kottkes Bus Services. "This year we're in much better shape."Kottkes is the contractor that provides transportation for Anoka-Hennepin School District, one of the largest in the metro."Wages have...
KARE
A snoring solution? Minnesota startup invents 'dream' water bottle
EAGAN, Minnesota — Anders Olmanson is not one to sleep on a good idea. The 30-year-old from Eagan is always looking for solutions to problems. In fact, a few years ago he spent nine months traveling the world to study health care and its problems. "I want to solve...
