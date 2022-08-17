MINNEAPOLIS -- Jason Clopton, a Twin Cities counselor known as the "Teen Whisperer," died on Friday after a battle with a rare form of cancer.Clopton was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called T-Cell Leukemia/Lymphoma, also known as Acute Leukemia Lymphoblastic (ALL). Not only was Clopton a mental health professional, but he also hosted the Teen Whisperer podcast. The podcast was meant to help teens tackle challenging emotional issues and educate parents about how to reach their troubled children.After the murder of George Floyd, Clopton held free virtual town hall meetings for children who were traumatized by what they saw and heard in their communities. "I want you to know I hear every single message and I love you guys so much. Thank you for all the support. It means the world to me," Clopton said in an interview with WCCO in 2021.Clopton leaves behind his wife and three children.

