Read full article on original website
Related
errorsofenchantment.com
Top 5 things New Mexico should do with its largesse (and a few they shouldn’t)
New Mexico, fresh off a 15 percent spending increase, has ANOTHER $2.5 billion in “new” money (basically a budget surplus). Who knows what big-spending schemes the Legislature will cook up for the 2023 legislative session? Of course, what happens with that cash depends A LOT on what happens in November.
errorsofenchantment.com
Tipping Point NM episode 429: Florida vs. New Mexico Metrics, Electric Car Credit, ABQ Homeless and more
MLG extends her health orders again. Scrase claims “success” but with what evidence given New Mexico’s objectively poor COVID performance. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was here in NM recently. While MLG and her political allies call him “extreme,” there are few metrics on which New Mexico outperforms Florida when one considers economy, education, crime, and COVID.
Comments / 0