ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
errorsofenchantment.com

Tipping Point NM episode 429: Florida vs. New Mexico Metrics, Electric Car Credit, ABQ Homeless and more

MLG extends her health orders again. Scrase claims “success” but with what evidence given New Mexico’s objectively poor COVID performance. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was here in NM recently. While MLG and her political allies call him “extreme,” there are few metrics on which New Mexico outperforms Florida when one considers economy, education, crime, and COVID.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy