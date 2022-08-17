Read full article on original website
A mom of 3 went out to do some last-minute shopping and never came home. That was over 20 years ago.Fatim HemrajStoneville, NC
Feeding Southwest Virginia celebrates local partnersCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Henry County Hometown Hero George Metz returns from helping Ukrainian refugees cross the boarderCheryl E PrestonHenry County, VA
State and local leaders break ground for the new Ceasars Casino and hotel in DanvilleCheryl E PrestonDanville, VA
Goodbye Dan River Finishing Mill-Hello Caesars CasinoCheryl E PrestonDanville, VA
WSLS
Wendell Scott Charity Ride to be held in Southside
ROANOKE, Va. – The Wendell Scott Foundation will be holding a Wendell Scott Charity Ride in Danville on August 27. The ride will include pivotal stops that were important to the Scott family’s legacy. “We’re going to ride around Danville and touch some unique locations around Danville that...
WDBJ7.com
Henry County to host 14th annual Smith River Fest
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Henry County Parks and Recreation is hosting its 14th annual Smith River Fest Saturday. The Smith River Fest will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Smith River Sports Complex. The event will start in the morning with yoga by the river, followed...
Church in Roanoke raises $1.7 million to help community
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Second Presbyterian Church in Roanoke says they have raised over $1.7 million to donate to those in need and Roanoke area ministries. The church says years ago they were approached with requests from partner ministries to help with projects that were pressing and after thinking it over they agreed to help […]
wfxrtv.com
Soak up the last bit of summer with free admission to Miller Park Pool
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The end of summer is fast approaching, but there is time to make a last splash at the Miller Park Pool in Lynchburg. Lynchburg Parks and Rec announced that admission will be free beginning on Saturday and running through Labor day September 5. The pool...
chathamstartribune.com
Danville to re-acquire Welcome Center, re-brand it as “Visitor’s Center”
The City of Danville is getting their Welcome Center back. But it won’t be called a welcome center any more. Danville City Council is asking the state to return the property on River Park Road. The city transferred it to the Virginia Tourism Corporation 14 years ago. Since then,...
WSLS
Toys for superheroes: Parker’s legacy lives on through toy drive for child patients at Roanoke Memorial
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A little boy’s legacy lives on in a touching way. On Friday, the Christiansburg Volunteer Fire Department announced their donation to the Parker Coleman Super Hero Toy Drive. Parker is an honorary member of the department and was just four years old when he passed...
cardinalnews.org
Old Timers baseball in Halifax County ‘keeps people young’
Every Sunday between now and October, you can find men from all walks of life on the Halifax County High School baseball field. One thing these men have in common: none of them let age stop them from playing the game that they love. “When you get to 40 or...
caswellmessenger.com
Twinkle makes her mark in Milton
Who knows how many vehicles have driven right through the Township of Milton, NC and not known an earthly thing about it?. But soon, the little town with one traffic light is just about ready to shed that anonymity and it’s time it should. There is so much rich...
chathamstartribune.com
Danville: "Destination city"
With scoops of dirt from more than a dozen silver shovels, Danville is on its way to becoming a destination city. An official groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday for the new Caesars Virginia casino and resort on the former Dan River Mills site, as the city closes a chapter on the past and begins a new one for the future.
theunionstar.com
Foster care agency seeks local homes for children in need
United Methodist Family Services (UMFS) is seeking people who want to make a difference in a child’s life by providing a stable environment of love and understanding. Katherine Solvig, a foster parent recruiter from the UMFS Lynchburg office, is hoping to develop more foster homes for children who need placement in Campbell County, Appomattox County, and the surrounding areas.
WDBJ7.com
HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Musician Charles Esten to perform at The Coves Amphitheater
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -When singer-songwriter Charles Esten isn’t on stage entertaining audiences, he’s playing evil father Ward Cameron on the Netflix hit, “Outer Banks.”. “We are nearly done with season three and it has been a wild, wild ride. It has been so much fun. This show...
WSLS
Carilion Cancer Center receives $1M donation from local family
ROANOKE, Va. – Bill and Shireen Kirk of Roanoke dedicated their lives to giving back. “We’re very blessed and have been very fortunate in our lives,” Bill said. “I’ve always been a believer from my parents, and my wife Shireen from her parents as well, to give back to the community when you can.”
Get paid to become an EMT | Rockingham County starting new EMT academy
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County is starting a new EMT academy, partnering with Rockingham Community College (RCC) to train people with no medical experience to become EMTs, all while being paid by the county. EMS agencies across the country have struggled with staffing throughout the pandemic and Rockingham...
WSLS
‘Everybody gets an opportunity to eat’: New donate-what-you-can café in the Star City
ROANOKE, Va. – Order’s up at Ursula’s Café in Roanoke. It’s a donate-what-you-can café and community arts venue, co-founded by Ami Trowell. “That way everybody gets an opportunity to eat. Because if you have a little more, you give a little more. If you have just enough and if you don’t have any to donate this time, then you also still get to eat,” said Trowell.
Where’s the beef? Why, in Virginia, of course!
MONETA, Va. (WFXR) — The sound of idling engines mingled with the bellowing, grunting, snorting, and mooing of the cattle nearby. On Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Spring Lake Livestock Auction, the trucks were lining up to offload cattle from the trailers they hauled. While that scene played out in Moneta, similar displays go on […]
A salon takes root in Collinsville
Beauty is alive and well in Collinsville, and a new salon, the True Roots Beauty Bar, seeks to offer the community another place to get dolled up. Located at 4743 Kings Mountain Road, True Roots Beauty Bar offers a range of salon services including hairstyling and coloring, manicure and spa treatments, and haircuts for men, women, and children.
WSLS
That’s not a turtle, it’s a tortoise! And it needs a forever home
DANVILLE, Va. – We’ve shown you all kinds of precious dogs and cats during this year’s Clear The Shelters event, but this pet is just a little different than what you’ve seen so far. This one is for our reptile lovers – it’s a Russian tortoise....
South Boston, August 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in South Boston. The Buckingham County High School football team will have a game with Halifax County High School on August 19, 2022, 14:00:00.
Martinsville, August 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Carroll County High School football team will have a game with Martinsville High School on August 19, 2022, 15:00:00. Carroll County High SchoolMartinsville High School. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
WDBJ7.com
Southwest Virginia school systems react to SOL results
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Education released SOL results Thursday for the 2021-2022 school year. The numbers clearly showed the impact that pandemic-related school closures have had across the state. “In no way should this year’s scores be seen as a new baseline for student performance. We...
