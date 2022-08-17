ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

WSLS

Wendell Scott Charity Ride to be held in Southside

ROANOKE, Va. – The Wendell Scott Foundation will be holding a Wendell Scott Charity Ride in Danville on August 27. The ride will include pivotal stops that were important to the Scott family’s legacy. “We’re going to ride around Danville and touch some unique locations around Danville that...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Henry County to host 14th annual Smith River Fest

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Henry County Parks and Recreation is hosting its 14th annual Smith River Fest Saturday. The Smith River Fest will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Smith River Sports Complex. The event will start in the morning with yoga by the river, followed...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WFXR

Church in Roanoke raises $1.7 million to help community

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Second Presbyterian Church in Roanoke says they have raised over $1.7 million to donate to those in need and Roanoke area ministries. The church says years ago they were approached with requests from partner ministries to help with projects that were pressing and after thinking it over they agreed to help […]
ROANOKE, VA
caswellmessenger.com

Twinkle makes her mark in Milton

Who knows how many vehicles have driven right through the Township of Milton, NC and not known an earthly thing about it?. But soon, the little town with one traffic light is just about ready to shed that anonymity and it’s time it should. There is so much rich...
CASWELL COUNTY, NC
chathamstartribune.com

Danville: "Destination city"

With scoops of dirt from more than a dozen silver shovels, Danville is on its way to becoming a destination city. An official groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday for the new Caesars Virginia casino and resort on the former Dan River Mills site, as the city closes a chapter on the past and begins a new one for the future.
DANVILLE, VA
theunionstar.com

Foster care agency seeks local homes for children in need

United Methodist Family Services (UMFS) is seeking people who want to make a difference in a child’s life by providing a stable environment of love and understanding. Katherine Solvig, a foster parent recruiter from the UMFS Lynchburg office, is hoping to develop more foster homes for children who need placement in Campbell County, Appomattox County, and the surrounding areas.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Carilion Cancer Center receives $1M donation from local family

ROANOKE, Va. – Bill and Shireen Kirk of Roanoke dedicated their lives to giving back. “We’re very blessed and have been very fortunate in our lives,” Bill said. “I’ve always been a believer from my parents, and my wife Shireen from her parents as well, to give back to the community when you can.”
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

‘Everybody gets an opportunity to eat’: New donate-what-you-can café in the Star City

ROANOKE, Va. – Order’s up at Ursula’s Café in Roanoke. It’s a donate-what-you-can café and community arts venue, co-founded by Ami Trowell. “That way everybody gets an opportunity to eat. Because if you have a little more, you give a little more. If you have just enough and if you don’t have any to donate this time, then you also still get to eat,” said Trowell.
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Where’s the beef? Why, in Virginia, of course!

MONETA, Va. (WFXR) — The sound of idling engines mingled with the bellowing, grunting, snorting, and mooing of the cattle nearby. On Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Spring Lake Livestock Auction, the trucks were lining up to offload cattle from the trailers they hauled. While that scene played out in Moneta, similar displays go on […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Henry County Enterprise

A salon takes root in Collinsville

Beauty is alive and well in Collinsville, and a new salon, the True Roots Beauty Bar, seeks to offer the community another place to get dolled up. Located at 4743 Kings Mountain Road, True Roots Beauty Bar offers a range of salon services including hairstyling and coloring, manicure and spa treatments, and haircuts for men, women, and children.
COLLINSVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Southwest Virginia school systems react to SOL results

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Education released SOL results Thursday for the 2021-2022 school year. The numbers clearly showed the impact that pandemic-related school closures have had across the state. “In no way should this year’s scores be seen as a new baseline for student performance. We...

