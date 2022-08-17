ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pettisville, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13abc.com

Dave White Chevrolet’s Football Friday: Week 1

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Catch the highlights of Dave White Chevrolet’s Football Friday for week one in the videos below. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
TOLEDO, OH
MLive.com

Weird play goes viral in clip from Toledo Mudhens win over Columbus Clippers

A strange play from Wednesday’s Tolendo Mudhens-Columbus Clippers game is going viral. Clippers third baseman Ernie Clement took a hard cut at a pitch from Toledo’s Joey Wentz in the second inning and hit the ball nearly straight down. It lodged itself in the dirt about a foot in front of the plate, ruled a fair ball.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Shank leads Bobcats to 35-0 win over Flyers

It was clear from the start Friday that Bowling Green senior quarterback Kadin Shank had gotten bigger and stronger since his junior year and believed in what he can do on the gridiron. Shank completed 9-of-15 passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns in leading the Bobcats to a season-opening...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
thevillagereporter.com

FULTON COUNTY GAME OF THE WEEK: Wauseon Dominates Fairview 59-7 In Season Opener

WAUSEON – After a shaky first possession, Wauseon found the end zone on straight drives and sprinkled... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO READ PAID NEWSPAPER CONTENT. A NOTE FROM THE PUBLISHER: Though the name has changed throughout the years from newspaper mergers and territory expansion, our local...
WAUSEON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pettisville, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Pettisville, OH
Sports
City
Stryker, OH
sent-trib.com

North Baltimore goes solo this year

NORTH BALTIMORE — For North Baltimore third-year football coach Wade Ishmael, teaching the local kids how to win means everything. That is because he grew up in North Baltimore, moved to Oak Harbor where he played prep football for legendary coach Gary Quisno, and then came back to coach.
NORTH BALTIMORE, OH
toledocitypaper.com

Arnie’s returns to Toledo after 8 years

When Arnie’s closed in 2014, Toledo lost an establishment that epitomized the atmosphere of a classic neighborhood bar. But as the original location’s final owner, Singh Grewal knew Arnie’s closing was only a hiatus. “I would have always felt incomplete if I didn’t open Arnie’s back up,”...
WTOL 11

Bowling Green prepares for busiest weekend of year

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green is on the eve of its busiest weekend of the year. The 55th National Tractor Pulling Championships, students moving into BGSU and the final Firefly Nights of the summer are all on the calendar this weekend. "It absolutely is the busiest weekend of...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Mural and expansion planned for Rossford cafe

ROSSFORD — The possible expansion of a local bar and addition of a new building-side mural was approved by council on Aug. 8. Brad Morrison, principal of the Maumee Bay Turf Center, is negotiating to purchase of Danny’s Cafe, and has plans for an expansion and a mural for the side of the building. Council approved both plans.
ROSSFORD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#District 7#Blackbirds
hometownstations.com

Time capsule found in Mercy Health-St. Rita's 718 building during demolition

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It was a step back into time for Mercy Health St. Rita's as a surprise was found in the demolition of the 718 building. Thursday, crews found a time capsule in the cornerstone of the building. No one knew it was there and plans went into motion to open it in special way. Three nursing students from the last graduating class in 1971 were able to attend and help open the box. It was somewhat small and made of metal and inside there was an array of objects. Newspapers dating back to 1959, a picture of the beginning of construction of the building, multiple medals and medallions, and a rosary. The ladies said it was exciting to be part of the opening.
LIMA, OH
13abc.com

Metroparks Meetup: New trail, new bridge, new spot at Swan Creek

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s common for Metroparks Toledo to add new trails. This time, the newest addition is a trail that takes you high up into the tree canopy at Swan Creek Metropark. It’s named the Connector Trail. Scott Carpenter, Director of Public Relations for Metroparks Toledo,...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Progress continues on former Woodville Mall site development

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's been over a decade since the Woodville Mall in Northwood, Ohio, shut down permanently. But, new life is coming to the old commercial space. The Enclave project is a 100-acre, $7 million development that will feature residential and commercial properties. The project began in 2015...
NORTHWOOD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Sports
WTOL-TV

Ohio State Teachers Retirement System employees up for multi-million dollar bonuses after $3B loss

OHIO, USA — Rudy Fichtenbaum said he doesn't understand why theState Teachers Retirement System of Ohio is celebrating after teachers statewide suffered a major loss. "Giving record-high $10 million dollar bonuses for only losing $3 billion dollars last year would really be an insult to every retired teacher who's struggling with inflation," Fichtenbaum, an STRS board member, said.
OHIO STATE
sent-trib.com

Updated: Krinn, Henricksen get jail time in Foltz hazing death

Two men accused of hazing and contributing to the death of Stone Foltz will be spending time in jail. Jacob Krinn and Troy Henricksen were the remaining two defendants of the eight originally charged in the death of Foltz, a Bowling Green State University student. They appeared Wednesday in the...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Toledo man accused of exposing himself to young girls indicted

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man accused of exposing himself while approaching young girls in a Springfield Township parking lot has been indicted by a grand jury. A Lucas County grand jury indicted Steven Warrer on a Public Indecency charge on Thursday, August 18. Deputies with the Lucas County...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Two sentenced in BGSU hazing death trial

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Two men convicted for their roles in in the Bowling Green State University fraternity hazing death were sentenced on Wednesday. Jacob Krinn and Troy Henricksen learned their fate in a Wood County courtroom Wednesday after they were convicted of several charges related to the death of 20-year-old Stone Foltz, who died from alcohol poisoning after an off-campus Pi Kappa Alpha hazing ritual in which pledges were told to drink an entire bottle of liquor.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Canceled: Sunset Jazz and Art Festival returns to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS — The 16th Sunset Jazz and Art Festival will celebrate the legendary saxophonist Gene Parker, who is the event headliner. After a two-year hiatus, the annual event will be held Sunday. “This year we are featuring Gene Parker. He will be playing with all of the groups,...
GRAND RAPIDS, OH
WANE-TV

Family feud leads to shooting in Hicksville: police

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – The suspect has been identified in a Hicksville shooting police say stemmed from family issues early Saturday, according to the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office. Around 12:45 a.m., officers with the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting in the 6000 block...
HICKSVILLE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy