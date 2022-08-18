Showers end overnight before a sunnier, warmer Thursday

NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says showers will end overnight and that it will be mostly cloudy. Thursday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the low- to mid-80s.

NEXT: More sunshine for Friday with a bit more humidity. Slightly cooler for the weekend but still dry. The next chance for rain comes early next week with hopefully some rain developing later Monday and continuing into early Tuesday.

OVERNIGHT: Scattered showers early with mostly cloudy skies late. Low of 63.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High of 84.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm, more humid. High of 87.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High of 83.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High of 83.

MONDAY: Cloudy with showers developing in the afternoon. High of 81.