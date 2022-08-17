ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“If You’re Ticked Off Making The Money I’m Making, Then You’re Probably A Little Messed Up” | Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes Says He Values Legacy Over Money

By Devon POV Mason
theshadowleague.com
 3 days ago
Carolyn Moore
3d ago

it is called jealousy. People always want to put others down. you are an awesome quarterback and you do so much for kansas city. you have a wonderful family. Don't let the haters rain on your parade because they are not worth even a minute of concern. you make alot of money and you deserve every dollar of it.

Reply(5)
5
WeAreAtom
2d ago

Lift others up! The Offensive line protects you, they deserve an upgrade too! They protect you! It’s a team sport, remember!!!

Reply
3
James Simmons
2d ago

Athletes in general do not deserve the money they make in the first place. Secondly we have seen, especially in the NFL, once those big contracts are given out the team gets reduced returns afterwards. A few come to mind is Bulger and Flacco. Both received huge contracts and were gone from the teams in a matter of years. On top of diminished returns is the fact that there isn't enough money to go around for other key players that you end up losing because so much of the salary cap is tied up in one or two players.

Reply
2
 

