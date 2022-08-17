Read full article on original website
World Laparoscopy Hospital offers excellent surgical care through minimal access surgery.
Non-profit super specialty medical facility World Laparoscopy Hospital offers high-quality surgical care through minimal access surgery. A non-profit super specialty academic medical facility called World Laparoscopy Hospital combines clinical and hospital care with research and instruction in minimal access surgery. As a center of excellence, WLH was founded in 2001 to offer cutting-edge surgical care through minimal access surgery. The WLH is acknowledged as the premier training facility for minimally invasive surgery in the world today.
technologynetworks.com
How Hydrogen Peroxide Can Accelerate Nerve Repair
A new study has exploited the incredible regenerative capacity of the zebrafish to explore how hydrogen peroxide might be used to help repair wounds and damaged nerves. The research, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Science (PNAS), was led by researchers at the University of Miami, including senior author Sandra Rieger. Rieger’s model of choice is the zebrafish (Danio rerio), a species of striped fish just a few centimeters in length that possess the uncanny ability to regenerate parts of their nervous system after damage.
MedicalXpress
Hydrogen peroxide: A healing agent for nerve regeneration
Widely used for modern biomedical research, zebrafish share more than 70 percent of the human genome and possess the impressive power of regeneration. Dr. Sandra Rieger's research on appendage regeneration and nerve damage at the University of Miami has utilized zebrafish for years. Now, in a recent study published in...
MedicalXpress
Consuming green vegetables, supplements suppresses inflammatory bowel disease
The dietary supplement chlorophyllin alleviates inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), including Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, according to researchers from the Center for Diabetes and Metabolism Research at Sichuan University in China and from Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. In addition, chlorophyllin significantly reduces mortality related to IBD, weight loss, diarrhea and hidden blood in the stool, intestinal epithelial damage and infiltration of inflammatory cells. The findings are published ahead of print in the American Journal of Physiology-Gastrointestinal and Liver Physiology, and the study has been chosen as an APS select article for August.
MedicalXpress
Routine depression screening may capture underdiagnosed patient populations
Screening for depression at the primary care level could dramatically increase the likelihood of treatment for those who are traditionally undertreated—racial and ethnic minority individuals, older adults, those with limited English proficiency and men—according to a new study led by UC San Francisco. Second only to cardiovascular disease...
IFLScience
Cola Consumption Linked To Memory Problems And Oxidative Stress, Rat Study Finds
Drinking cola over multiple months may result in memory impairment and oxidative stress in the brain, according to a new study carried out on rats. The researchers, from University of Southern Santa Catarina in Brazil, found that markers of biological stress were significantly increased in the brains of rats after 68 days of drinking cola-based soft drinks, which had knock-on implications for behavior.
healio.com
Noninvasive treatment for ptosis can provide cosmetic, visual function improvements
As an eye care provider, I know it can be frustrating to identify an ocular abnormality without a readily available treatment. Until recently, ptosis was one of those conditions. Patients with ptosis previously had the option of doing nothing or having surgery. A surgical procedure can benefit select patients, but for many the idea of eyelid surgery is daunting. And although adverse outcomes are rare with contemporary surgical strategies, they can occur.
MedicalXpress
Prompt recognition and treatment found effective for lung disease in patients who received new drug for advanced cancer
Lung disease caused by a new drug for cancers—including metastatic or advanced breast cancer—can be effectively treated using approaches that focus on early detection and prompt management, according to a study published in ESMO Open on August 11, 2022. Using data from nine clinical trials, this study provides...
MedicalXpress
Controlling a gene that controls cells' ability to contract could provide treatment for retinal diseases
A University of Tübingen team has discovered how malformations of the blood vessels can occur in mice—yielding information with possible ramifications for retinal disease. The heart pumps blood through the vascular system, supplying cells with oxygen and energy. Smooth muscle cells in the vessels finely regulate the blood flow. If they cannot perform their task, malformations and dilations of the vascular system may occur, according to a research team led by Professor Alfred Nordheim from the Interfaculty Institute of Cell Biology at the University of Tübingen, together with scientists from Tübingen, Münster and Uppsala, Sweden. Their new study, the result of experiments on an animal model, could be experimentally applied to the model of a specific retinal disease of the eye in premature infants, as it points to a potential new approach to treatment. The study has been published in Circulation Research.
psychologytoday.com
First Human U.S. Implant: Synchron Brain-Computer Interface
The first American was recently implanted with a new brain-computer interface at Mount Sinai Health System as part of a trial. The goal of the clinical trial is to evaluate the implant’s safety and efficacy. The Synchron implant uses the brain’s signal for attempted movement to power the brain-computer...
Everything You Should Know Before Getting An Eye Exam
If you can't remember when you had your last eye exam, chances are it's time to make an appointment. Here's everything you need to know before getting one.
MedicalXpress
Exploring the 'dark side' of Alzheimer's disease reveals new biomarkers
Neurophysiological techniques (e.g., electroencephalography, EEG, transcranial magnetic stimulation, TMS) allow an informed investigation of the brain overexcitability underpinning the typical difficulty of maintaining a stable level of vigilance or experiencing a regular sleep-wake cycle in patients living with Alzheimer's disease (AD). Importantly, this difficulty has a significant impact on the level of consciousness of patients, affecting patients' ability to follow TV programs and social conversation during the daytime and preventing a deep sleep at night. As an important advantage, neurophysiological techniques can be applied in preclinical and clinical research models of the disease, its progression, and the effects of pharmacological and non-pharmacological interventions.
Nature.com
Factors influencing the attainment of major motor milestones in CDKL5 deficiency disorder
European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. This study investigated the influence of factors at birth and in infancy on the likelihood of achieving major motor milestones in CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder (CDD). Data on 350 individuals with a pathogenic CDKL5 variant was sourced from the International CDKL5 Disorder Database. A first model included factors available at birth (e.g., sex, variant group and mosaicism) and the second additionally included factors available during infancy (e.g., age at seizure onset, number of anti-seizure medications used, experience of a honeymoon period and formal therapy). Cox regression was used to model the time to achieve the milestones. The probability of attaining the outcomes at specific ages was estimated by evaluating the time-to-event function at specific covariate values. Independent sitting and walking were achieved by 177/350 and 57/325 children respectively. By seven years of age, 67.1% of females but only 37.3% of males could sit independently. About a quarter each of females and males achieved independent walking by eight and six years, respectively. When observed from birth, female gender, a late truncating variant and mosaicism impacted most positively on the likelihood of independent sitting. When observed from one year, later seizure onset and experiencing a honeymoon period also improved the likelihood of independent sitting. Factors that favoured sitting (except gender) also improved walking. Having a truncating variant between aa178 and aa781 reduced the likelihood of achieving independent sitting and walking. It is possible to utilise factors occurring early in life to inform the likelihood of future motor development in CDD.
tctmd.com
AHA Urges More Home-Based Dialysis in Advanced Kidney Failure
The American Heart Association (AHA) is throwing their support behind a new initiative to increase the use of home dialysis in patients with advanced kidney disease. In a scientific statement published this week in Circulation, the AHA says there is enough evidence showing that these home-based therapies can improve cardiovascular risk factors—and potentially outcomes—compared with traditional dialysis performed three times a week in a healthcare setting.
Nature.com
Blood flow modeling reveals improved collateral artery performance during the regenerative period in mammalian hearts
Nature Cardiovascular Research volumeÂ 1,Â pages 775"“790 (2022)Cite this article. Collateral arteries bridge opposing artery branches, forming a natural bypass that can deliver blood flow downstream of an occlusion. Inducing coronary collateral arteries could treat cardiac ischemia, but more knowledge on their developmental mechanisms and functional capabilities is required. Here we used whole-organ imaging and three-dimensional computational fluid dynamics modeling to define spatial architecture and predict blood flow through collaterals in neonate and adult mouse hearts. Neonate collaterals were more numerous, larger in diameter and more effective at restoring blood flow. Decreased blood flow restoration in adults arose because during postnatal growth coronary arteries expanded by adding branches rather than increasing diameters, altering pressure distributions. In humans, adult hearts with total coronary occlusions averaged 2 large collaterals, with predicted moderate function, while normal fetal hearts showed over 40 collaterals, likely too small to be functionally relevant. Thus, we quantify the functional impact of collateral arteries during heart regeneration and repair-a critical step toward realizing their therapeutic potential.
healthcanal.com
Does Fish Oil Help You Lose Weight 2022? Impressive Benefits to Know
Obesity and weight gain have fast become a global problem. With this, health authorities and nutrition experts are doing their part to advise the global population on possible solutions. One such solution is omega-3 fish oil, which is known to effectively help with weight loss. Current recommendations for counteracting obesity...
healio.com
Lengthy informed consent forms for cancer clinical trials tough for patients to navigate
Informed consent forms for interventional oncology clinical trials are often lengthy and written at too high of a reading level for some patients, making it hard for them to weigh the decision to participate, according to study results. The findings, presented during International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer...
scitechdaily.com
A Promising New Drug Combo Could Improve Spinal Muscular Atrophy Treatment
Spinraza® changed the game for people with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in 2016. It was the first medication for the neurodegenerative condition that is the leading genetic cause of infant mortality to get FDA approval. Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) Professor Adrian Krainer and colleagues conceptualized and developed the medication.
studyfinds.org
Smart contact lenses can examine chemicals in tears to diagnose cancer
LOS ANGELES — Scientists have created smart contact lenses that can diagnose cancer by examining the chemicals in a wearer’s eyes. Researchers say the lenses detect tumors by identifying certain substances found in tears during the disease’s early stages. The breakthrough could open the door to an inexpensive “one-size-fits-all” screening program.
MindBodyGreen
The Science On How Magnesium Promotes Sleepiness + Best Forms For Bed
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Think of magnesium as fuel for your busy body. Without it, getting just about anywhere will be a struggle. The essential mineral helps support many physiological processes, including active ones like muscle contraction and more calming ones like relaxation and sleep.* If you're curious about magnesium's sleepy properties and how to incorporate them into bedtime, read on.
