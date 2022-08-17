European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. This study investigated the influence of factors at birth and in infancy on the likelihood of achieving major motor milestones in CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder (CDD). Data on 350 individuals with a pathogenic CDKL5 variant was sourced from the International CDKL5 Disorder Database. A first model included factors available at birth (e.g., sex, variant group and mosaicism) and the second additionally included factors available during infancy (e.g., age at seizure onset, number of anti-seizure medications used, experience of a honeymoon period and formal therapy). Cox regression was used to model the time to achieve the milestones. The probability of attaining the outcomes at specific ages was estimated by evaluating the time-to-event function at specific covariate values. Independent sitting and walking were achieved by 177/350 and 57/325 children respectively. By seven years of age, 67.1% of females but only 37.3% of males could sit independently. About a quarter each of females and males achieved independent walking by eight and six years, respectively. When observed from birth, female gender, a late truncating variant and mosaicism impacted most positively on the likelihood of independent sitting. When observed from one year, later seizure onset and experiencing a honeymoon period also improved the likelihood of independent sitting. Factors that favoured sitting (except gender) also improved walking. Having a truncating variant between aa178 and aa781 reduced the likelihood of achieving independent sitting and walking. It is possible to utilise factors occurring early in life to inform the likelihood of future motor development in CDD.

