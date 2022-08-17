ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pendleton, OR

Franklin, Feds Join to 'Clean Up' Carbody Beach–Gate Coming?

Over the last few weeks, we've covered the growing issues with garbage, illegal drinking, and even gun use at the popular Carbody Beach. Now, Franklin County is teaming up with the Feds to deal with the issue. Newer gate to be installed, Federal agents add patrols. Now, the Franklin County...
Seattle Soccer Star Raul Ruidiaz to Host Meet & Greet in Pasco on Sunday

It's a dream come true for soccer fans of Seattle Sounders' #9 - The Flea!. This Sunday, soccer superstar Raul Ruidiaz is making a stop in Kennewick to meet his fans and showcase some of his winning moves. Raul Mario Ruidiaz Misitch is a Peruvian footballer who not only plays with the Seattle Sounders but also plays for the Peru national team as a striker. The Flea is scheduled to host a soccer clinic.
PASCO, WA
Pendleton, OR
Umatilla, OR
Pendleton, OR
Toxic Algae Bloom Forces Closure Of Popular Lake

A toxic blue-green algae bloom known as Cyanobacteria has been discovered at the popular McNary National Wildlife Refuge in Walla Walla County. "Out of an abundance of caution," the Lake has been closed. "McNary visitors should not swim, fish, boat, drink the water or engage in any other water contact...
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
5 Food Trucks We Want in Kennewick's New Food Truck Hub

A property owner in Kennewick, WA, says he is launching a big food truck hub. It is going up near the Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in Kennewick. It will be called Summer's Hub of Kennewick and has room for up to 28 food trucks and food carts. The food truck hub was announced in December 2021 and is now opening with Brady's Brats, delighting foodies with a gourmet bratwurst sausage menu.
KENNEWICK, WA
Wet Nose Wednesday: The Cutest Pasco Kitten Is Up for Adoption

It's another Wet Nose Wednesday from our friends as Pet Overpopulation Prevention. She is a tuxedo girl with a unique personality. She was raised in a house with her brother and sister. She is a little nervous at the beginning with new people, and if she doesn’t like something, she will growl or hiss at it.
PASCO, WA
Pasco WA
98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

