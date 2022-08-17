Read full article on original website
Startling Before & After Photos from Richland’s Queensgate Fire on Saturday
It took several firefighters from all across the Tri-Cities to contain a weekend fire in Richland. Below are images from Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson showing the scene of the fire and after. The large fire started Saturday just before 9 pm along I-182 near the Queensgate area. Richland...
Plan for Richland Detour, Van Giesen Street to be Closed Thursday Thru Monday
Signs have been up posted on the Route 240 bypass warning motorists of the upcoming closure. Construction begins at 12 noon on Thursday for the Richland railroad crossing at Van Giesen Street/Route 224. The project will completely replace the railroad crossing, rail, ties, and concrete crossing panels. Both sides of the crossing will also be re-paved.
Franklin, Feds Join to ‘Clean Up’ Carbody Beach–Gate Coming?
Over the last few weeks, we've covered the growing issues with garbage, illegal drinking, and even gun use at the popular Carbody Beach. Now, Franklin County is teaming up with the Feds to deal with the issue. Newer gate to be installed, Federal agents add patrols. Now, the Franklin County...
Seattle Soccer Star Raul Ruidiaz to Host Meet & Greet in Pasco on Sunday
It's a dream come true for soccer fans of Seattle Sounders' #9 - The Flea!. This Sunday, soccer superstar Raul Ruidiaz is making a stop in Kennewick to meet his fans and showcase some of his winning moves. Raul Mario Ruidiaz Misitch is a Peruvian footballer who not only plays with the Seattle Sounders but also plays for the Peru national team as a striker. The Flea is scheduled to host a soccer clinic.
Tri-Cities Answers: Best Spots For River Tubing Before Summer Ends?
If you have never floated down a river in a tube or raft on a hot day with your favorite beverage in your hand, your missing out! River tubing can be dangerous however if you aren't familiar with the area or aren't prepared. So where are the safest and best places to go river tubing near the Tri-Cities?
BREAKING: 3 New Popeyes Chicken Locations Coming To Tri-Cities
After the huge success from the first Popeyes Chicken grand opening in Kennewick, there are 3 more planned locations coming soon to the area! To find out where, I sat down with Kennewick General Manager Jacob Ayala to talk about their plans for the new locations in Tri-Cities. "We are...
Hermiston Parks & Recreation Hosting Melon Fest & Bathtub Races August 20th
It's going to be a lot of FUN in Hermiston next Saturday for Melon Fest 2022!. The FREE festival promises lots of fun for the whole family on Saturday, August 20th in Downtown Hermiston, OR. Melon Fest runs from 9 am till 3 pm. The fun event is hosted by the Hermiston Downtown District & Hermiston Parks & Recreation.
Popeyes Says Tri-Cities Grand Opening “Biggest West of the Mississippi”
Last week chicken madness ensued with the grand opening of the first Popeyes Chicken in Tri-Cities. Now according to the GM of the local branch Jacob Ayala, the Tri-Cities grand opening in Kennewick was the biggest in the history of the company "west of the Mississippi." I knew it has been busy at that location since they opened, but that fact is absolutely crazy!
Silver Alert: At-Risk, Missing Person, Have You Seen John Scranton?
Washington Patrol is asking for our assistance. A Silver Alert has been issued for 68-year-old John Scranton, of Federal Way. However, John Scranton was last seen in the Tri-Cities area. WSP believes Scranton's last contact was on Wednesday, August 3rd, at about 2:30 pm in Richland. Scranton's residence is in...
Memory Lane, Do You Remember Shopping at Any of These 8 WA Groovy Grocery Stores?
When I was a kid, I remember my mom taking me grocery shopping at Red Owl. Every Thursday morning, we traveled across the Mississippi River from Inver Grove Heights to Cottage Grove in Minnesota. She'd plop me in the cart and we'd do the weekly grocery shopping. Years later, Red Owl turned into an IGA.
Have You Seen These 10 Missing Washington State Kids?
There are too many children missing in Washington State. Keep an eye out for any of these missing kids in our State right now. Please look through this list and then go to their website to look at the kids missing I did not post here. Information and Details: Sofia...
Toxic Algae Bloom Forces Closure Of Popular Lake
A toxic blue-green algae bloom known as Cyanobacteria has been discovered at the popular McNary National Wildlife Refuge in Walla Walla County. "Out of an abundance of caution," the Lake has been closed. "McNary visitors should not swim, fish, boat, drink the water or engage in any other water contact...
5 Food Trucks We Want in Kennewick’s New Food Truck Hub
A property owner in Kennewick, WA, says he is launching a big food truck hub. It is going up near the Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in Kennewick. It will be called Summer's Hub of Kennewick and has room for up to 28 food trucks and food carts. The food truck hub was announced in December 2021 and is now opening with Brady's Brats, delighting foodies with a gourmet bratwurst sausage menu.
Wet Nose Wednesday: The Cutest Pasco Kitten Is Up for Adoption
It's another Wet Nose Wednesday from our friends as Pet Overpopulation Prevention. She is a tuxedo girl with a unique personality. She was raised in a house with her brother and sister. She is a little nervous at the beginning with new people, and if she doesn’t like something, she will growl or hiss at it.
You’ll Never Believe Where These Two Took Their Vows in WA…
I was married to my husband in Las Vegas in 1998. And, I thought that was pretty cool. But, these two... How cool was that? Getting married on a ferry is awesome! My wedding was kind of cool, too. Are these the best wedding venues in Tri-Cities?. The Moore Mansion.
Franklin, Adams County Irrigation Districts Prepare for Fall Shutdown
The South Columbia Basin Irrigation District plans to shut down water in Oct. Any customers who utilize the water from the District will see it turn off on Oct. 24th. The District made this announcement for customers (as of Thursday August 11):. "The final day to order water delivery changes...
When Olivia Played The Northwest – Set Lists And More
Olivia Newton-John had a string of Top-10 hits, and she toured the Northwest in support of them. The hope of this article is to take you back to a concert you may have attended, or wished you had. We were able to find four occasions that Olivia Newton-John played in...
