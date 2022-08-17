ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

Click2Houston.com

Police: Customer kills security guard at Texas restaurant

DESOTO, Texas – A customer at a restaurant and entertainment venue in suburban Dallas fatally shot a security guard after arguing over the business’ rules, police said. Derek Phillips, 47, of Arlington, died after being shot multiple times about 10 p.m. Friday at Brickhouse Lounge in DeSoto, police Lt. Chris Huerta said Saturday.
DESOTO, TX
News Channel 25

Police search for pair involved in assault, theft in North Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas — Two adults are accused of theft and assault against a convenience store employee for a robbery on August 7 in Fort Worth. The pair are currently at large. A man and woman visited Family Dollar in the 4900 block of Mansfield Highway and allegedly stole...
FORT WORTH, TX
Denton, TX
Texas State
Denton, TX
Texas Crime & Safety
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Crowley Mom Pleads for Return of Late Daughter's Missing Pug

A North Texas mother grieving the loss of her teenage daughter is asking the public’s help in finding her late daughter’s puppy that has been missing for several days. Penny the pug is not just a family pet for Summer Herrera. “Penny was my daughter Zofia’s pug,” she...
CROWLEY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Plano Police Investigate High-Tech Peeping Tom Case

Plano police are investigating one of the most high-tech peeping tom cases ever in the city. Edward Henderson, 53, has been charged with improper visual recording and criminal trespass. So far, police say they've identified four victims But that they're still sifting through more than a decade worth of recordings.
PLANO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Local Crash

A speeding motorcyclist died in a north Fort Worth crash early Tuesday morning. The collision occurred around 12:20 a.m. on August 16 at the intersection of NE 28th Street and Deen Road. Investigators said the motorcyclist was driving eastbound at a “high rate of speed.” The motorcycle collided with a...
FORT WORTH, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. REYES, ELENA PALOMA; W/F HISPANIC; POB: ILLINOIS; AGE: 23; ADDRESS: SOUTHLAKE TX; OCCUPATION: LASER...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
fox4news.com

Former teacher becomes school police officer in Southlake

SOUTHLAKE, Texas - A former teacher is roaming the halls at a local school in a different capacity, as a police officer. This year, Officer Steve Werner will be the school resource officer at Eubanks Intermediate School in Carroll ISD. Before becoming a police officer Werner was a teacher in...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
WFAA

Police investigating overnight shooting outside Dallas restaurant

DALLAS — Dallas police are investigating an overnight shooting that happened outside of a restaurant near the Bishop Arts District. The Dallas Police Department (DPD) said off-duty officers were working at 216 S. Llewellyn Ave., which is near El Globo Restaurant, when an argument ensued between a crowd of people in the parking lot. Police said two vehicles fired into the crowd and drove away.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

Police Beef Up Security at Arlington High School After Social Media Threat

Arlington Police Department responded to a social media threat made against a local school.Erika Fletcher/Unsplash. The Arlington Police Department beefed up security measures at Lamar High School on Friday, after a social media threat of violence was made against the school. WFAA reports that both Arlington PD and Arlington Independent School District confirmed they were aware of the threat and out of caution added additional police resources in and around the school.
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

VIDEO: McKinney Police pull unconscious man from burning car

MCKINNEY, Texas - McKinney police officers are being credited for their quick actions to save an unconscious man from a burning vehicle. Just after midnight on July 5, a pickup truck crashed into a barrier on the U.S. 75 service road and caught on fire. Officers Cameron Johnson, Chris Stephens,...
MCKINNEY, TX
Larry Lease

Texas Forced to Deal with Massive Resignation and Retirements of Teachers

Texas is seeing a massive wave of retirements and resignations of teachers.National Cancer Institute/Unsplash. One of the greatest jobs someone can have is being a teacher. However, many teachers are getting burned out from years of teaching. One former Texas teacher Dr. Selena Smith worked for the Dallas ISD for 16 years and as a teacher for 11 of those years. Smith told WFAA, that it was a wonderful experience, but she often felt like she wasn't being heard from district officials on how to help students. Amid the frustrations, she quit.
TEXAS STATE
easttexasradio.com

Prosper Man Caught Steeling Diesel

Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Justin Price, 32, Wednesday, charging him with illegally possessing stolen items. They say Price stole diesel from worksites in Sabine and DeSoto parishes and then sold the fuel to 18-wheeler truck drivers in Caddo Parish. Price, from Prosper, Texas, was caught stealing 1,425 gallons of diesel from his employer between June 26 and July 17.
CADDO PARISH, LA

