Mother Thwarts Attempted Kidnapping at Meet the Teacher Night
Texas Forced to Deal with Massive Resignation and Retirements of TeachersLarry LeaseTexas State
H-E-B Hosting One-Day Career Fair Across TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
O'Rourke said the Real Power is in the PeopleTom HandyTexas State
Denton Has Found Its New Police ChiefLarry LeaseDenton, TX
Mother Thwarts Attempted Kidnapping at Meet the Teacher Night
An observant mother thwarts attempted kidnapping at school event.Kenny Eliason/Unsplash. A North Texas mother is recovering emotionally after her child was almost kidnapped at recent "Meet The Teacher Night." The school where the attempted kidnapping took place, has increased security measures.
Click2Houston.com
Police: Customer kills security guard at Texas restaurant
DESOTO, Texas – A customer at a restaurant and entertainment venue in suburban Dallas fatally shot a security guard after arguing over the business’ rules, police said. Derek Phillips, 47, of Arlington, died after being shot multiple times about 10 p.m. Friday at Brickhouse Lounge in DeSoto, police Lt. Chris Huerta said Saturday.
News Channel 25
Police search for pair involved in assault, theft in North Texas
FORT WORTH, Texas — Two adults are accused of theft and assault against a convenience store employee for a robbery on August 7 in Fort Worth. The pair are currently at large. A man and woman visited Family Dollar in the 4900 block of Mansfield Highway and allegedly stole...
fox4news.com
North Richland Hills police officers will be allowed to show off tattoos
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - The North Richland Hills Police Department announced it is making a change to its tattoo policy on Friday. The department has revised the policy to allow employees with approved tattoos to display them while on the job. Previously, officers were required to cover their ink.
Texas Man Dies After Son-In-Law Headbutts Him Over Signing Divorce Papers
The man was trying to convince his son-in-law to sign divorce papers.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Crowley Mom Pleads for Return of Late Daughter's Missing Pug
A North Texas mother grieving the loss of her teenage daughter is asking the public’s help in finding her late daughter’s puppy that has been missing for several days. Penny the pug is not just a family pet for Summer Herrera. “Penny was my daughter Zofia’s pug,” she...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Plano Police Investigate High-Tech Peeping Tom Case
Plano police are investigating one of the most high-tech peeping tom cases ever in the city. Edward Henderson, 53, has been charged with improper visual recording and criminal trespass. So far, police say they've identified four victims But that they're still sifting through more than a decade worth of recordings.
dallasexpress.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Local Crash
A speeding motorcyclist died in a north Fort Worth crash early Tuesday morning. The collision occurred around 12:20 a.m. on August 16 at the intersection of NE 28th Street and Deen Road. Investigators said the motorcyclist was driving eastbound at a “high rate of speed.” The motorcycle collided with a...
Agents serving arrest warrant find tiger cub in Dallas home
DALLAS — Police and federal agents serving an arrest warrant in Texas were shocked to discover a tiger cub inside a home. The Dallas Police Department confirmed in an email that its officers were assisting the U.S. Marshals Service in serving a warrant at a home when they found a tiger in a cage inside.
Former teacher indicted for high tech peeping tom case
A Collin County grand jury has indicted a former private music teacher for four counts of invasive visual recording in a case that police say could expand. Eddie Henderson, 53 Dallas, is being held in the Collin County jail on $260,000 bond.
A Denton, Texas Mom Sends Kid to School in Homemade ‘Bulletproof’ Dress
Back-to-school time is a notoriously stressful time for both kids and parent. In the wake of recent and continuing school shootings, though, those stress levels are at an all time high. One mom, Cassie Arnold, a teacher and mother in Denton, Texas, sent her daughter to school in a homemade "bulletproof" dress.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. REYES, ELENA PALOMA; W/F HISPANIC; POB: ILLINOIS; AGE: 23; ADDRESS: SOUTHLAKE TX; OCCUPATION: LASER...
fox4news.com
Former teacher becomes school police officer in Southlake
SOUTHLAKE, Texas - A former teacher is roaming the halls at a local school in a different capacity, as a police officer. This year, Officer Steve Werner will be the school resource officer at Eubanks Intermediate School in Carroll ISD. Before becoming a police officer Werner was a teacher in...
Police investigating overnight shooting outside Dallas restaurant
DALLAS — Dallas police are investigating an overnight shooting that happened outside of a restaurant near the Bishop Arts District. The Dallas Police Department (DPD) said off-duty officers were working at 216 S. Llewellyn Ave., which is near El Globo Restaurant, when an argument ensued between a crowd of people in the parking lot. Police said two vehicles fired into the crowd and drove away.
Police Beef Up Security at Arlington High School After Social Media Threat
Arlington Police Department responded to a social media threat made against a local school.Erika Fletcher/Unsplash. The Arlington Police Department beefed up security measures at Lamar High School on Friday, after a social media threat of violence was made against the school. WFAA reports that both Arlington PD and Arlington Independent School District confirmed they were aware of the threat and out of caution added additional police resources in and around the school.
Two juveniles arrested in connection with Forney-area shooting, deadly conduct incidents
FORNEY, Texas — Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with two Forney-area shooting and deadly conduct incidents reported earlier today, according to Kaufman County Precinct 2 Constable Jason Johnson. Earlier this afternoon, the Kaufman County Precinct 2 Constable's Office responded to a 911 call in reference to shots...
fox4news.com
VIDEO: McKinney Police pull unconscious man from burning car
MCKINNEY, Texas - McKinney police officers are being credited for their quick actions to save an unconscious man from a burning vehicle. Just after midnight on July 5, a pickup truck crashed into a barrier on the U.S. 75 service road and caught on fire. Officers Cameron Johnson, Chris Stephens,...
Texas Forced to Deal with Massive Resignation and Retirements of Teachers
Texas is seeing a massive wave of retirements and resignations of teachers.National Cancer Institute/Unsplash. One of the greatest jobs someone can have is being a teacher. However, many teachers are getting burned out from years of teaching. One former Texas teacher Dr. Selena Smith worked for the Dallas ISD for 16 years and as a teacher for 11 of those years. Smith told WFAA, that it was a wonderful experience, but she often felt like she wasn't being heard from district officials on how to help students. Amid the frustrations, she quit.
Dumb Criminal Alert – Did Texas Man Really Think He Would Get Away With This?
I don't put a lot of faith into thinking that criminals are smart people, in fact, I think most are complete idiots but to thing you could get away with this kind of shenanigan is beyond dumb. Texas man caught flying drugs and other stuff into prison via drone. Dumb...
easttexasradio.com
Prosper Man Caught Steeling Diesel
Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Justin Price, 32, Wednesday, charging him with illegally possessing stolen items. They say Price stole diesel from worksites in Sabine and DeSoto parishes and then sold the fuel to 18-wheeler truck drivers in Caddo Parish. Price, from Prosper, Texas, was caught stealing 1,425 gallons of diesel from his employer between June 26 and July 17.
