ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

This Glow-inducing Retinol Cream Is So Popular, It’s Sold Out 5 Times — But It’s Back in Stock & on Sale

By Taylor Jeffries
SheKnows
SheKnows
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OYQlT_0hL90n8Z00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Sometimes, a luxury beauty product doesn’t always guarantee quality. That’s why we love affordable skincare with steller ingredients — most times, non-expensive items get the job done just as well and quickly. Luckily, there’s a beloved retinoid cream for under $40 that is finally back in stock. Right now, you can even snag one for free . Seriously.

Three Ships Beauty ’s Dream is a night cream that’s a retinoid and moisturizer in one. It’s so popular that this lightweight cream has sold out five times. And right now, Did we mention this skincare brand already has a celebrity’s stamp of approval? Drew Barrymore is a huge fan of the Dew Drops by Three Ships , so it’s no surprise this cream is a fan favorite as well.

Right now, Three Ships is having a rare sitewide sale for Black Friday where you can buy one product and get one free. There’s no better time to stock up!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Dream Bio-Retinol + Shorea Butter Night Cream

Three Ships Dream Bio-Retinol + Shorea Butter Night Cream $35 Buy now

The Dream Cream delivers a retinoid’s main benefits but without irritation. This anti-aging product deeply hydrates and evens out skin tone to reveal soft, smooth, and radiant skin.

One reviewer vouched for this, saying, “this cream is so buttery. […] I put this on almost every night, and I haven’t had new breakouts or anything! It feels so nice on the skin, [so I] definitely recommend it.”

Another reviewer wrote, “It’s amazingly creamy, silky, and sinks right into my skin… I look forward to using it as the last thing before bed and my face feels soft the next day. Really, try this… no itchy tingle like regular retinol products, just softness.”

The reason why this night cream is so gentle on all skin types is thanks to its plant-based retinol. The powerful formula also includes a vegan squalane and seed butters — such as Shorea and Murumuru — to create its creamy texture that holds in moisture. So, it’s no surprise when you hear that this cream has sold out five times.

Typically, retinol products are on the expensive end. However, Three Ships Beauty’s Dream cream is just $35, which is pretty reasonable especially given the rave reviews. Plus, you can even get one for free.

So, don’t hesitate to add the Dream by Three Ships Beauty to your cart before it sells out again.

Before you go, check out these stocking stuffer ideas for absolutely everyone on your list:
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oZ5MI_0hL90n8Z00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This ‘Magical’ Moisturizer That’s Under $20 For Cyber Monday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SheKnows

Shoppers Say Their Lashes ‘Have Never Been Longer’ After Using This Mascara With Over 104,000 Reviews That’s Only $10 for Cyber Monday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. No makeup look, natural or colorful, is complete without some gorgeous sky-high lashes. Let’s face it, most of us were sadly not blessed with natural falsies lashes. We have to fake it til we make it to the end of the day, and trust us when we say, we’ve tried so many mascaras. Yes, we want to lengthen. Yes, we want volume. But we don’t want to choose one or the other! Thanks to this cult-favorite mascara, we don’t have to...
SheKnows

This $6 Curl Cream Reportedly ‘Works Wonders’ for Defining Any Hair Type & Eliminating Frizz

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When you’re a kid, you try everything in your mom’s makeup bag to make Disney princess hair possible. And when you’re an adult, nothing’s changed. Let’s face it; when there’s an affordable and effective hair product that can make our hair look as shiny and pristine as can be, we’re all over it. For a very limited time, thanks to Amazon’s upcoming Cyber Monday event, you can get what’s sure to be your new holy grail hair cream for only $6. Buy:...
SheKnows

Shoppers Call This Plumping Serum With Over 29,000 Reviews ‘Botox in a Bottle’ — & It's Only $9 For Cyber Monday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Before YouTube took over, we had to fend for ourselves when it came to learning how to do a proper skincare routine. We used our mother’s products, hairspray as setting spray, and a lot of unfortunate trends we need to let die. But now we’re moms! While our old skincare concerns were covering that pimple before the dance, we’re looking at our crows’ feet a little more. Whether you care about aging, it’s good to pamper yourself with some lavish...
SheKnows

Shoppers Call This Caffeinated Eye Cream a ‘Miracle Worker’ for Reducing Puffiness & Dark Circles — & Now It’s On Rare Sale For Under $20

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s no secret we adore caffeine, it’s what gets us through the day. We take a bunch of it in our coffees and can’t resist a chocolate-covered espresso bean. However, despite the mountains of caffeine, we still can look so unbelievably tired throughout the day — and that’s where this handy dandy eye cream comes in. For those that need that extra pick-me-up to look well-rested and at their best, this discounted eye cream may be the holy grail you’ve been...
SheKnows

Shoppers Are Obsessing Over This Under-Sink Organizer That Helps You ‘Store Twice As Much’ — & It's Only $15 for Cyber Monday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to organizing our homes, we’re always on the lookout for an affordable, easy-to-use product that’ll make our homes feel tidier. As we know, TikTok users love a good organizational product. One TikTok video that caught our eye was from an account called @ourfavoritefinds that raved about an under-sink organizer that looked super easy to put together. By the end, the under-sink area looked so nice and tidy that we knew we had to hunt this product down...
SheKnows

This Comforting & Soothing Cat Toy With Over 17,000 Reviews Is Both Kitten & Owner-Approved — Only $9 for Cyber Monday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When you have a kitten (or a cat that’s well in their double-digit age), you know they can get anxious over strange things. Whether it be the roaring thunder or even the sink, all cats, like humans, have things that make them anxious. For many cats, it’s the separation anxiety that gets to them. We try to do everything we can: leave the TV on, give them some of our favorite shirts to smell when we’re gone, and more. But now,...
SheKnows

Meghan Markle Reportedly Adores This Lengthening Mascara With Over 46,000 Reviews & It’s Only $9 For Cyber Monday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Mascaras have gotten pretty pricey over the years, but you don’t need to spend $30 on one to get sky-high lashes. Even Meghan Markle knows that—she’s a fan of Maybelline’s Lash Sensational Mascara, and it happens to be just $8.98 for a few more hours during Amazon’s Black Friday sale! But wait, it gets better. On top of a celeb endorsement, it’s also a TikTok favorite. Need I say more? BRB, adding 10 to my cart. Buy: Maybelline Lash Sensational Washable...
SheKnows

Vegamour’s Hair Growth Serum Has Shoppers’ Jaws Dropping Over Its Incredible Results & It’s 30% Off for Cyber Monday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Growing up, I was blessed with thick hair. Without fail, whenever I’d get a haircut, hairdressers would comment on how lucky I was to have such a full head of hair. Of course, that was then and this is now. After being diagnosed with lupus in my mid 20s, medications that I’ve taken since then make it so my hair isn’t exactly the same as it was when I was a kid or teen. Needless to say, thinning hair is...
SheKnows

This Collagen & Retinol Body Cream Set With 66,000 Reviews Is a ‘Gift Sent From Heaven' for Sensitive Skin — Only $25 for Cyber Monday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Who’s ready for a Self-Care Sunday must-have? Let’s face it; when it comes to pampering ourselves, we want to make sure every inch of our face and body feels replenished and fresh! It takes quite a bit with our hefty skincare regimen, hair masks, and body scrubs. We want to feel like self-care, confident goddesses and we are always on the lookout for a product that can add to our routines. Now, two ingredients we adore are retinol and collagen. If...
SheKnows

Keep Your Cats Entertained All Day With This Fun Toy That Has Over 24,000 Perfect Reviews — Only $11 for Cyber Monday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to keeping your cats entertained, they’re a lot like human children. They’re so engrossed in something for a few minutes, and then it’s off to the next thing (or a random cardboard box to chew on!) However, thanks to thousands of Amazon shoppers, we may have just found the toy that’ll keep our cats occupied for hours on end, with no fail! And the best part? It’s less than $15 on Amazon! Buy: Potaroma Flopping Fish Cat Toy $11.59,...
SheKnows

Drew Barrymore-Loved Three Ships Beauty Has Buy 1, Get 1 Free Deals for a Few More Hours & Most Items Are Under $35

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Cyber Monday is here, but sadly, coming to an end. While there are so many great sales happening right now, especially if you’re looking to score a steal on tech or holiday gifts, don’t sleep on the insane beauty deals happening right now. In fact, we’ve got a sale on a buzzy skincare brand that just so happens to be loved by Drew Barrymore. It rarely ever goes on sale, but right now, they’re offering buy one, get one free...
SheKnows

The Drew Barrymore-Approved Three Ships Serum That Makes Droopy Skin ‘10x Tighter’ Is Buy 1, Get 1 Free Today Only

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re a beauty enthusiast, you know there is no such thing as too many beauty products. So we’re here to introduce you to another one you will want to add to your skincare routine. Meet Dew Drops by Three Ships Beauty. It delivers a glowing and radiant complexion, so good that even Drew Barrymore loves them — and there’s a very good deal happening right now during Three Ships’ Cyber Monday sale. Right now, clean beauty brand Three Ships is...
SheKnows

Oprah’s Favorite Hexclad Cookware Is Up to 40% Off for Cyber Monday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It doesn’t matter how good of a cook you are – if your pots and pans can’t handle the heat, you’ll end up with stuck-on, burnt food; gray, un-seared meats; and a whole host of other cooking maladies. Whether those cookware nightmares remind you of your own kitchen woes, or that of a friend or family member, there’s no better time to make an upgrade than now. That’s because there’s a huge HexClad Cyber Monday sale happening right now where...
SheKnows

This Effective Moisture Stick Can Help You Easily Reduce Dark Circles & Puffiness — & It's $6 for Today Only

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. While we love the winter wonderland vibe winter brings and the sweater season fall brings, we’re not a fan of what they do to our skin. Our lips get even more chapped, our dark circles come out more, and our skin turns into a lizard with how dry and patchy it gets. It’s nothing to be ashamed of; it happens to everyone! But that doesn’t make it any less annoying to deal with when you’re applying your everyday makeup. We can...
SheKnows

This Angelina Jolie-Approved Brand Has a $10 Lip Balm That Shoppers Say Is the ‘Best’ for Fighting Off Chapped Lips This Winter

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Along with breaking out the cashmere sweaters and thermal leggings, we’re getting all the most hydrating products we can find ready to go when the first winter breeze blows through our windows. While we love a good, picturesque winter wonderland, what we don’t love is the dry, chapped lips that never seem to go away. So ahead of this inevitably freezing winter, let’s grab the best lip balm we can find. And what’s better than a $10 lip balm from a...
SheKnows

Merit’s First Skincare Product Ever Will Take Your Skin From ‘Tired and Dry’ to ‘Youthful and Glowy’ in an Instant

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s rare to find multiple products from one makeup brand that you absolutely love. But there’s one particular brand that has social media’s attention and ours thanks to its straightforward products that are so easy to use and make you look good. Minimalist beauty brand Merit Beauty has already won over TikTok with its viral tinted lip oil, sheer bronzer, and other staples that give you that “five-minute makeup look.” Not to mention, the brand has a celebrity fan...
SheKnows

This Cat Litter Box Looks Like a Chic Piece of Furniture & It's Almost 60% Off During Wayfair's Cyber Monday Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Soft whiskery kisses, playful antics or lofty aloofness make cats such interesting pets. You never know kind of mood you’re going to get! But one thing all cat owners have in common is the struggle to find a good spot for the litter box. It needs to be easily accessible for your kitty; yet, hidden enough away that the smell doesn’t bother you (and no other pets or kids are tempted to get into it). That’s why we are in...
SheKnows

Tula’s Brightening Eye Balm Delivers a ‘Fresh Looking Glow’ Thanks To Its Secret Ingredient & It’s 30% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s incredibly easy for eyes to show they’re having a bad day. Whether it’s stress or aging, our undereye area needs extra assistance against its skin aggressors. Luckily, there are plenty of beauty products that deliver that much-needed glow. But this Tula product does a bit more. The Glow & Get It is a cooling and brightening eye balm. This game-changing formula instantly energizes your eyes thanks to its secret ingredient, hyaluronic acid. It also depuffs and improves the look of fine lines...
SheKnows

This Jennifer Aniston-Approved Brand Has a Pore-Minimizing & Nourishing Collagen Mask That’s Only $13 Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. This Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we’re all about snagging those must-have deals. Whether it be a versatile kitchenware set or a celebrity-approved makeup kit, if it’s on sale, we’re adding it to our carts. While we adore so many things on rare sale this year, we’re really loving all the Mario Badescu items on sale across multiple retailers. Why do we adore Mario Badescu? Well they’re insanely effective, affordable, and a Jennifer Aniston-approved brand. And for a very limited time,...
SheKnows

SheKnows

81K+
Followers
9K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy