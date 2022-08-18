Rockland County declares stage 2 water emergency, mandatory restrictions in effect Thursday

Rockland County has declared a stage 2 modified water emergency.

It will require mandatory water restrictions going into effect on Thursday.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day and Commissioner of Health Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert say that the dry conditions have led to unprecedented flow levels in the Ramapo River, which is limiting the use of Veolia’s Ramapo Valley Well Field, a significant source of water for Rockland residents.

They say that the county had a similar issue in 2016 and out of an abundance of caution, in tandem with recommendations from water suppliers, they are taking proactive measures to preserve water usage.

The measures, which primarily impact outdoor water usage, apply to all residents and businesses, regardless of whether the water is from a public supplier or private well.

Mandatory Water Use Restrictions in Rockland County include:

Lawns

Lawns may be watered twice a week only on specified days. Properties with odd numbered addresses may water lawns during specific hours only on Mondays and Thursdays. Properties with even numbered addresses may water lawns during specific hours on Tuesdays and Fridays. Watering hours are between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. for automatic, in-ground irrigation systems. For manual sprinklers or hose fed irrigation the hours are between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. (NOTE: this schedule supersedes the schedule stated in the Rockland County Sanitary Code section 5.4.2.2)

Gardens & Landscape

Flower gardens, vegetable gardens and landscaped areas (trees, shrubs, potted plants or other outdoor plants) can be watered during specified hours every other day of the month according to property address. Properties with odd numbered addresses may water on odd days of the month (1, 3, 5, 7, 9, etc.) and properties with even numbered addresses may water on even days of the month (2, 4, 6, 8, etc.). Watering hours are between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m., for automatic, in-ground irrigation systems. For manual sprinklers or hose fed irrigation the hours are between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Other Restrictions:

Nursery facilities and golf courses may exercise a water conservation plan, that is compliant with Article V of the Rockland County Sanitary Code, in lieu of the specified watering restrictions. The conservation plan must reduce average monthly usage by 10%. In addition, all water use at golf courses shall occur between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. except for hand-watering of greens.

Water may not be used to wash any paved surfaces (public or private) such as streets, sidewalks, driveways, tennis courts, garages, parking areas and patios, except as required for an emergency.

Water will not be served in restaurants unless the patron requests it.

The use of flow-through (non-recycled) fountains, artificial waterfalls and reflecting pools is not allowed.

Water cannot be used for flushing sewers or hydrants except for emergencies.

All water leaks must be repaired within 48 hours.

No bulk water supply from any source within the county may be exported outside the county.

Continue to use water efficiently indoors with low-flow shower heads and toilets (look for the Water Sense label if purchasing new fixtures), fix any leaks, sweep rather than wash paved surfaces, run only full loads in washing machines and dish washers, don’t use toilets to dispose of tissues, and consider switching to high-efficiency appliances when it’s time for replacement.

Residents can notify the Health Department if you see water leaks or see water being used outside the allowable schedule at the following complaint form



