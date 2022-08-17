Read full article on original website
Related
KFYR-TV
Man killed in rollover north of Halliday
DUNN COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A Dickinson truck driver was killed in a rollover around 11:30 Friday morning. It happened four miles north of Halliday on Highway 8. The man, 38, drove onto the west shoulder, tried to correct, spun out, and rolled into the ditch. He was thrown from...
New technology equipped to North Dakota school buses
If someone passes a stopped school bus, all the bus driver has to do is push a button.
Highway 1806 work continues with new traffic signals, Heart River Bridge updates
MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Construction crews continue placing new pavement markings along the Highway 1806 South roadway near Mandan, according to project officials. Next week, old traffic signals will be removed and the new signals will be activated. Some concrete sidewalk work will need to take place after the signal work. Project officials says drivers […]
New Indoor Archery Business/Facility Coming To Bismarck
Apparently, there's a new business coming to Bismarck that hopes to hit the mark. According to a post on Rise Property Broker's Facebook page, Burnt Creek Archery is set to open in January of 2023. This will be an indoor archery range and will be located in Arrowhead Plaza. Makes...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dakotanewsnow.com
North Dakota aims to become carbon capture leader
CENTER, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - A small town northwest of Bismarck will be at the center of attention on a global scale. If the operation checks off all the boxes, Project Tundra is set to become the world’s largest carbon capture facility. The carbon capture and sequestration would contain carbon dioxide emissions into a liquid state to be pumped 6,000 feet underground to a level known as caprock. Environmentalist Taylor Brorby says it will allow jobs in non-renewable energy to remain and limit our carbon footprint.
Updated intersections in downtown Minot
The stops currently have an obstructed view and are sometimes mistaken for all-way stops due to busy traffic.
New connector corridor introduced to Minot
The proposed southeast to southwest connector corridor would help traffic flow better in Minot and would give emergency response teams quicker access to the new hospital being built.
KFYR-TV
$175 million awarded to Expressway crash victims’ families, survivor
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A jury has awarded the families of two people killed in a crash on the Expressway in Bismarck and a survivor $175 million in damages. Prosecutors say in 2015, Jordan Morsette was driving on the Bismarck Expressway in Mandan at high speed and in the wrong direction when he struck another car killing Abby Renschler of Lincoln and Taylor Goven of Mandan. Shayna Monson of Dickinson was injured but survived the crash.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFYR-TV
Boarding school is in session north of Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Soon, school hallways will be packed with students going to class. St. Mary’s and Shiloh start school on Thursday and Bismarck Public Schools starts next week. One school located north of Bismarck had desks filled with students Tuesday. Out on the prairie, there is a...
KFYR-TV
Weston Dressler: Plaza of Honour Friday
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck’s Weston Dressler will take his place alongside the best players to ever suit up for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The Plaza of Honour ceremony takes place at halftime of tonight’s game at Mosaic Stadium in Regina. Dressler was an all-state athlete at Bismarck High...
valleynewslive.com
Bismarck police stop driver with tire spikes after high-speed chase on motorcycle and in car
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Jamestown man is in custody after police say he led them on a high-speed chase through Bismarck. Bismarck police say 32-year-old Brandon Schweitzer was driving a motorcycle with no rear plates Monday evening. They say they attempted to stop him, but he fled down River Road and up Burnt Boat Drive, periodically turning off his headlights and recklessly passing other cars. They say he pulled up to a passenger car before fleeing again the wrong way down N 7th Street.
Bismarck Former Bachelor Is Clobbering “The Bachelor” In Viewers
First of all, I want to take a few seconds to tell you what kind of guy Matt Wurnig is. I had a chance to meet Matt over a year ago when he stopped by our radio station here in Mandan. The moment I shook his hand you can tell what a first-class guy he is. Matt stands tall in manners and even larger in personality. He is just one of those individuals that you like right away. Back then Matt was in his first season of “50 Dates 50 States”, a brilliant idea he came up with to help combat the emptiness we all felt when COVID-19 first hit. Virtual dates in other States, what a fantastic start, and man did he take off. You can follow him through YouTube/TikTok....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFYR-TV
A-maize-ing sweet corn from the ‘Corn Lady’
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Sweet corn is in season, and there are lines of people waiting to get a few ears from the “Corn Lady.” Mary Graner has been selling her secret hybrid sweet corn for over 15 years. Hundreds. That’s how many people wait in line to...
Here’s How You Can Help & Honor North Dakota Veterans
The Western ND Honor Flight organization is planning another trip to Washington D.C.; they hope to take local veterans to different memorials built in their honor. This is something those behind the honor flight feel is very important to do for veterans at no cost. Help Raising Funds. The next...
Kristen Bell And Dax Sheppard Spotted In North Dakota!
Errrmehgerd! A woman captured a photo of who she believed to be Dax Sheppard while stopping at the Tesoro gas station on Interchange Avenue in Bismarck. The woman who captured the moment, Rose Burcham-LaFountain told me the photo was taken yesterday (August 16th) at approximately 5:30 pm. Talk about being at the right place at the right time. She said she also saw his wife (Kristen Bell) and their kids in the car. Here's LaFountain's post:
Mandan Police Officers transition to grill masters
Mandan Police Officers are serving up some of their best burgers, brats, and hot dogs, and, hundreds are lined up to fill up. “This looks like this might be our biggest event. Last year we had over 800 and I think we’re going to exceed that this year,” Mandan PD Chief Jason Ziegler said. “Grill […]
13th Annual Rods N Rock Car Show This Saturday – Carson
This is easily one of my favorite events of the year. August for me living here in Bismarck means on one particular Saturday, I take our station vehicle and head out of town to another time zone - ( Mountain ) - off to Carson, North Dakota. This is definitely a must if you are looking for entertainment for the whole family, and by the way, when was the last time you had a chance to come home with $25,000??? I'll get to that in a minute....The Rods N Rock Car show is from 10:00 am - 4:00 pm. Plan on getting there early and spend a whole relaxing day.
Bismarck’s Washington Street To Be Way Worse Than Usual.
Bismarck's Washington Street is often a necessary evil. Just today I was telling the story of when I first arrived in Bismarck over 20 years ago. It was all innocent enough, I was heading back home around 5 PM one day when I found myself on Washington Street heading south. This was before the lane improvements were added along Washington so traffic was pretty much at a crawl.
In BisMan – Last July Youths Set Textbook Example For Us All
The 4th of July weekend is a tradition shared by everyone across the United States. A perfect opportunity for all of us to relax and enjoy our families, fun, and fireworks. The real meaning of this holiday of course is Independence, to never forget our freedom, and with that said there are unfortunately so many people who feel even FREER to leave their trash wherever they feel fit. Here in Bismarck, Carley Ramsdell and her friends experienced that firsthand. A beautiful day out on the Missouri River was spoiled by those who displayed their stupidity and selfishness. This story took place back in July and I still think about it to this day.
Here Are The Most Crime Infested Cities In North Dakota For 2022
Is North Dakota "Nice" still a thing? I believe it is, but some of the riff-raff comes with population growth. Most of the top 15 cities for crime in North Dakota are bigger cities but not all of them. There are a few surprises on the list courtesy of USA.com.
Cool 98.7
Mandan, ND
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
551K+
Views
ABOUT
Cool 98.7 FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck/Mandan, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://cool987fm.com
Comments / 0