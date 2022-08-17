Read full article on original website
Several weapons, ammunition recovered in vehicle of suspected I-85 shooter
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn police recover large number of weapons and ammunition from the vehicle of the suspected I-85 shooter. Auburn police are charging 39-year-old Jerel Brown with Attempted Murder and Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle after a 45-year-old man was shot from behind while driving along I-85 North in Auburn. The victim is […]
Driver crashes into Opelika High building during police chase
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A police chase in Opelika ended with the driver crashing into the concession stand and bathrooms at Opelika High School track facility. We are waiting to hear back from Opelika police on what charges the driver faces in the Friday night chase and crash. There are no reported injuries. Meanwhile, a gaping […]
Judge rules teen was justified in shooting assailant 7 times
COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia judge has dismissed a murder charge against a teen after concluding that he was legally justified in shooting a man seven times in 2021 because the man was trying to kidnap him. The Ledger-Enquirer of Columbus reports that Muscogee County Superior Court Judge John Martin dismissed charges Wednesday against the […]
Lee Co. Judge orders alleged I-85 shooter to stay in jail citing public safety
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The suspected Interstate-85 shooter had his first court appearance inside a Lee County Courtroom Friday afternoon. A judge agreed with Lee County prosecutors the defendant, 39-year-old Jerel Brown, is a real and present danger to the public and will not be released on bond at this time. Brown is charged with Attempted Murder […]
WSFA
Police seek missing, endangered Montgomery woman
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing and endangered alert for a missing Montgomery woman. Authorities are searching for Linda Denise Lewis, 55, who may be living with a condition that impairs her judgement. Lewis was last seen Wednesday around 7 p.m. in the...
wtvy.com
GoFundMe opened after man killed in Montgomery construction incident
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The community has come out in support of the family of a construction worker who died after an incident in Montgomery County. Jose A. Prado, 23, of Dothan, was critically injured while working at a construction site near the intersection of Vaughn Road and Marler Road. Officials say Prado was taken to UAB hospital in Birmingham but died from critical injuries.
alabamanews.net
RECAP: All Cold Case Murders in Montgomery’s “Week of Action”
Here’s a look at the five cold case murders featured as the “Cold Case of the Day” during Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed’s “Week of Action” against violent crime. There is a reward offered in each of these cases. If you have information, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP. All tips are kept anonymous.
Woman shoots husband in self defense following assault
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – LaGrange police say a female was able to free herself after being physically assaulted by her husband and shot him in self defense. On Friday, August 19, 2022, around 9:40 p.m. officers from the LaGrange Police Department responded to a call regarding a person being shot at 106 Loch Court in […]
Maryland woman faces capital murder charges for allegedly killing Alabama woman with knife, bowl
A Mount Airy, Maryland woman is facing capital murder charges after authorities say she killed a Limestone County woman back in April using a kitchen knife and bowl. Diana Lynne Rogers, 39, has been indicted on charges of capital murder, second degree burglary and obstructing a governmental operation. She is...
First responders on scene of truck crash along US 280 in Auburn
UPDATE 8/19/2022 5:12 p.m. – ALEA says that the roadway has re-opened. UPDATE – According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, all lanes of U.S. 280 near the 101 mile marker, in Lee County are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. The crash has also resulted in a […]
alabamanews.net
Motorcyclist in Custody after 12-Mile Chase on Interstate 65
Alabama State Troopers say a motorcyclist is in custody after a chase on Interstate 65 that went from north of Prattville into Montgomery. State troopers say at about 4:46PM this afternoon, they tried to stop someone on a black motorcycle for speeding on Interstate 65 near the 185 mile marker in Autauga County.
wtvy.com
US marshals task force recognized for crime-stopping efforts
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Central Alabama CrimeStoppers recognized the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force for its 2021 Officer of the Year. The Gulf Coast Regional Task Force has cleared 673 felony warrants and captured 487 fugitives in 2021. Notable cases included the arrest of Jamie Williams...
unionspringsherald.com
Malik Swanson succumbs to injuries
A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, has claimed the life of a Union Springs man. Malik D. Swanson, 24, was critically injured when the tire on the Ford 7700 tractor he was operating separated, which caused the tractor to become detached from the vehicle towing it, a 1997 Ford Clubwagon Van.
Law enforcement seize illegally grown marijuana in Coosa County
COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Law enforcement agencies worked to recover marijuana that was being illegally grown in Coosa County Thursday. In a since-deleted statement released on the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Sheriff Michael Howell confirmed that several agencies, including two helicopters, were called to retrieve the marijuana. “This operation was a group […]
WSFA
Arrest made in Montgomery murder investigation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man in connection to a homicide investigation from earlier this month. Police say Jimothy Ford, 39, of Prattville is charged with murder. His bail was set at $1.5 million. Ford is suspected in the shooting death of 26-year-old Christopher Thomas, who...
Georgia’s Buford High takes down Alabama’s Thompson in 2022 Freedom Bowl
Friday night was a learning experience for the three-time reigning Alabama state 7A champions. Unfortunately for Thompson, the teacher was Buford, its Georgia counterpart. A game that opened with fireworks and a near military flyover was a defensive battle for a half, but a tiring Thompson defense eventually caved to the Wolves.
Black-owned ‘freedom farm,’ community space set to open in Alabama
Inspired by grandparents and family members in rural Arkansas, Jasmyn Story decided to create something similar in Alabama: A communal space that offers nourishment, education and healing. Story’s farm and event space, Freedom Farm Azul, opens Sunday in Prattville. It will offer, Story hopes, outdoor space and clean water that...
Southern Poverty Law Center
Ignoring the Voters: Alabama commission dissolves judicial seat won by Black woman
The rain was coming down in sheets the day Tiara Young Hudson won the Democratic primary for circuit court judge in the Alabama county she has long served as a public defender. Voters were undeterred. When the ballots were counted in Jefferson County, the most populous and most diverse in...
WSFA
Montgomery County sheriff urges business security following recent break-ins
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A string of burglaries across the capital city is grabbing the attention of law enforcement. “This is the time of the year that we normally see our burglary count go up,” said Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham. The county typically sees an increase in burglaries...
Auburn, Alabama commits shine on the first football Friday of 2022 in the state
It was a banner night for multiple Auburn and Alabama commitments as the 2022 high school football season swung into full gear Friday night. Jeremiah Cobb, RB, Montgomery Catholic: The Auburn commit and top-ranked senior running back in the state carved through the McGill-Toolen defense in a 42-21 victory. He rushed for 215 yards and 4 TDs on just 17 carries and also caught two passes for 61 yards. He is looking for his third straight 2,000-yard season.
