The Guardian

Undercurrent by Barney Norris review – a meditation on love and loss

Like much of Barney Norris’s work (his 2018 novel Turning for Home and his latest play, We Started to Sing), Undercurrent deals with beginnings and endings, love and loss, and borrows from his own family’s experience. It opens at a wedding where Ed meets a young woman, Amy, who claims he rescued her from drowning when they were children. Ed feels the pull of something, as does Juliet, his girlfriend of six years. Shortly afterwards, they split up and he begins to see Amy.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
We Are Monchichi review – culture-clash dance duet

Will these two dancers find any common ground? She’s slight and tentative, he’s buff, inked and smiley. They step forward to introduce themselves in the soft strawberry light but things soon become fractious. Part of the Edinburgh international festival’s “refuge” strand, celebrating artists’ trans-global journeys, We Are Monchichi is a sweet, if repetitive and sometimes thin, piece about reaching an understanding.
THEATER & DANCE

