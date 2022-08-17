Read full article on original website
Austin City Council Give Themselves a $33,000 Raise and Make Six Figures NowTom HandyAustin, TX
Beto says, "we must defeat [Abbott] and fight for a woman’s freedom to make her own decisions about her own body."Ash JurbergTexas State
Texas is Number 1 in Business but at the Bottom of Every Other IssueTom HandyTexas State
‘Bestie Killer’ Magen Fieramusca Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Austin, TX
Texas college student finds baby in trash and wants to adopt himAsh JurbergSan Marcos, TX
Houston named No. 1 destination for millennials on the move from this Texas city
The Bayou City attracted 3.9% of millennial movers born from 1984 to 1992, according to reports.
3 Major Airlines Axe Popular Nonstop Routes From Texas Airport
"There’s a supply-and-demand imbalance right now."
Viral TikTok Calls These Texas Hangouts A 'Red Flag'
The TikToker says it's a reg flag for people to hang out at these popular spots.
Ghosted! Top 10 Texas Ghost Towns That Have Been Ghosted!
Abandoned and alone are two words always associated with Ghost Towns. Yes, in today's talk these Texas towns have been GHOSTED! Known as 'Ghost Towns' these Texas towns have pretty much been left to rot away. Let's take a look at 10 towns in Texas that have that eerie abandoned feel! Let's countdown what this video says are the Top 10 Ghost Towns in Texas!
tribeza.com
The Best Pizza in Austin
With more than 30 toppings to choose from, the possibilities are endless at Southside Flying Pizza. Their pies are hand-tossed to perfection, creating a crust that’s not too thick and not too thin. Everything can be customized, making this an ideal option for more picky eaters. Pro tip: head to Southside for two large pizzas for $20 every Tuesday.
virtualbx.com
Manor: RangeWater Breaks Ground on First Development in Austin Area
Feature Photo: Artist rendering of a building at the mixed-use residential project, The Darby. Image: RangeWater Real Estate. Manor (Travis County) — Atlanta, Georgia-based RangeWater Real Estate has announced its first new-build development in the Austin area. The multifamily real estate firm is planning a community called The Darby,...
Central Texas must adapt as business expansion, water demand grows
More companies are expanding in Central Texas, bringing more people and more demand on the area's resources.
TikTok Made Me Do It! Check Out This Magical Secret Gate At The Austin Airport
I am a frequent flyer. I am not afraid to fly, my kids are great on airplanes, and my most recent flight was to the Denver Airport. Great experience, not a great airport! I mean it's not bad, there just wasn't much to it surprisingly. So I did what I typically do at all of the airports I've set foot in around the country, eat and people watch.
Did Dust Devil Or Non-Supercell Tornado Sweep Through Texas? See The Video
Storms are moving through parts of Texas this weekend.
fox7austin.com
Celebrating National Latina Day on August 20
National Latina Day was started in 2015 on social media here in Texas by Dolores Loli Alvarez Castilla as a day intended for Latinas to show their pride and be recognized for their strong influence in society. Founder of Austin Latinas Unidas and organizer of Latina Day ATX Bessie Martinez talks more about it.
What is that? Likely gustnado spotted in Central Texas
Viewers near Liberty Hill spotted a gustnado during Thursday's storms in Central Texas.
September forecast: Change in the air for Central Texas
September is historically the busiest month of the year for the Atlantic Basin.
Students relocated with little notice due to maintenance problems at UT dorm
AUSTIN, Texas — Dozens of students at the University of Texas’s newest on-campus residence hall were told last-minute they would have to be relocated due to extensive maintenance problems at the building as the fall semester begins. The university purchased the 27-story Dobie Twenty21 in October 2021 for...
It’s not just tuition — UT students also dealing with high rent prices
Austin saw a nearly 20% increase in median asking rent in July compared to the year prior. The median asking rent sat at roughly $2,500, the report noted.
Worst drought level spreads through Austin and east
Exceptional Drought is the worst level of drought on the 5 category Drought Monitor report.
'We're people just like them': Groups taking part in Austin Pride parade say the event holds great importance
AUSTIN, Texas — Balloons are now filling the living room of Glen Langford, who is the President of the Austin Gay Men’s Chorus. “We are building our float for the 2022 pride parade that will be downtown in Austin,” said Langford. Usually, they are performing, but on...
Austin’s annual Trail of Lights returns to walking trail
The 58th annual Austin Trail of Lights will return as a walking trail this winter at Zilker Park in downtown Austin. The trail was previously converted to a drive-thru light show during the pandemic.
KXAN
Austin stars in new film ‘Look Both Ways’ on Netflix
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new Netflix romance flick is now streaming and it’s starring Austin. “Look Both Ways” follows University of Texas graduate Natalie who is facing two life paths after taking a pregnancy test. In one, she’s pregnant and stays in Austin, Texas to be a mother. In the other, the test is negative and she pursues her dream of moving to Los Angeles to become an animator, according to the show’s description.
Eater
TikTok’s Dirty Soda Trend Is Coming to Georgetown
A new food truck coming to Georgetown, Pops Soda and Sweets, will serve the “dirty sodas” (sodas spiked with cream or fruit) made famous by pop superstar Olivia Rodrigo and TikTok. Pops will be based at the Wolf Ranch Shopping Center in Georgetown at 1015 West University Avenue starting in late September or early October, but will be mobile for events.
Austin Chronicle
Qmmunity: Finding Your Pride
My first Austin Pride was in 2018 – a year after I moved to this city. My friend Jocelyn and I parked by Texas State Cemetery, then walked down Seventh until we reached the parade route. Next to us was a couple who practically robbed every float of their condoms, while we just grabbed necklaces, rainbow flags, and laughs at the cringey corporate floats. Afterward, Jocelyn and I tried every Fourth Street bar – Rain on 4th, Sellers (R.I.P.), and then Oilcan's. My most vivid memory is how much I loved dancing at Oilcan's, where they played "Bulletproof" by La Roux – a song that teenage me used to dream about gyrating to as a cool adult at a club.
