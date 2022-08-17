Read full article on original website
B. Judson Colley III, MD, MPH, Joins Merit Health
Merit Health welcomes B. Judson Colley III, MD, MPH, cardiac electrophysiology (EP) specialist to our medical staff. An electrophysiologist specializes in the study of the heart’s electrical system or activity used to diagnose abnormal heartbeats or arrhythmia. Some arrhythmias may be harmless, while others are more serious and require lifestyle changes and intervention.
Co-Lin Grads get Med School Scholarships
Co-Lin graduates Morgan McCray of Ridgeland and Bailey Wilson of Brookhaven have earned full scholarships for medical school through the Mississippi Rural Physicians Scholarship Program (MRPSP). MRPSP is a competitive scholarship program for outstanding Mississippi students committed to pursuing rural medicine and primary care. Once admitted into medical school, McCrary...
