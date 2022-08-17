Merit Health welcomes B. Judson Colley III, MD, MPH, cardiac electrophysiology (EP) specialist to our medical staff. An electrophysiologist specializes in the study of the heart’s electrical system or activity used to diagnose abnormal heartbeats or arrhythmia. Some arrhythmias may be harmless, while others are more serious and require lifestyle changes and intervention.

FLOWOOD, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO