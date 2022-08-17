Read full article on original website
'The Voice' Fans Are Losing It Over Kelly Clarkson’s Life-Changing Announcement About Talent Search
She may not be on the upcoming season of The Voice (and yes, we’re still upset about it!) but Kelly Clarkson has found another way to give talented and undiscovered singers their chance to shine, as the Kelly Clarkson Show has just launched a nationwide search to find the former Voice coach a “Kellyoke” singing partner. Yes, really!
Undercurrent by Barney Norris review – a meditation on love and loss
Like much of Barney Norris’s work (his 2018 novel Turning for Home and his latest play, We Started to Sing), Undercurrent deals with beginnings and endings, love and loss, and borrows from his own family’s experience. It opens at a wedding where Ed meets a young woman, Amy, who claims he rescued her from drowning when they were children. Ed feels the pull of something, as does Juliet, his girlfriend of six years. Shortly afterwards, they split up and he begins to see Amy.
We Are Monchichi review – culture-clash dance duet
Will these two dancers find any common ground? She’s slight and tentative, he’s buff, inked and smiley. They step forward to introduce themselves in the soft strawberry light but things soon become fractious. Part of the Edinburgh international festival’s “refuge” strand, celebrating artists’ trans-global journeys, We Are Monchichi is a sweet, if repetitive and sometimes thin, piece about reaching an understanding.
Photos: BSO honors legendary composer John Williams with star-studded 90th birthday celebration
The sold-out event featured selections from his iconic movie scores and performances by Yo-Yo Ma and James Taylor. Tanglewood celebrated the 90th birthday of renowned composer and conductor John Williams with a grand concert Saturday night honoring his musical legacy. The sold-out show featured performances by cellist Yo-Yo Ma, James...
