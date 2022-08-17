Read full article on original website
Startling Before & After Photos from Richland’s Queensgate Fire on Saturday
It took several firefighters from all across the Tri-Cities to contain a weekend fire in Richland. Below are images from Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson showing the scene of the fire and after. The large fire started Saturday just before 9 pm along I-182 near the Queensgate area. Richland...
Luxurious Richland Paradise Features Pool, Tiki Hut, Hot Tub, & Sauna
It's every family's paradise vacation and now, you can live it daily, in Richland. With more than enough room for extended family and friends, this Richland paradise on Meadows Drive South has it all. You'll be the envy of all your friends in this 5 bedroom, 5 bath home. There are 2 master suites. One is complete with a double-sided fireplace and walk-out patio.
Plan for Richland Detour, Van Giesen Street to be Closed Thursday Thru Monday
Signs have been up posted on the Route 240 bypass warning motorists of the upcoming closure. Construction begins at 12 noon on Thursday for the Richland railroad crossing at Van Giesen Street/Route 224. The project will completely replace the railroad crossing, rail, ties, and concrete crossing panels. Both sides of the crossing will also be re-paved.
Hermiston Parks & Recreation Hosting Melon Fest & Bathtub Races August 20th
It's going to be a lot of FUN in Hermiston next Saturday for Melon Fest 2022!. The FREE festival promises lots of fun for the whole family on Saturday, August 20th in Downtown Hermiston, OR. Melon Fest runs from 9 am till 3 pm. The fun event is hosted by the Hermiston Downtown District & Hermiston Parks & Recreation.
Spirit Halloween Stores Opening Soon In Tri-Cities
Halloween is right around the corner if you can believe it, and I noticed the other day that the Spirit Halloween stores will be opening soon right here in Tri-Cities! If you have been thinking about what you want to wear for Halloween, NOW IS THE TIME TO ACT!. There...
Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days
Are 'Coming in Hot' and KORD wants you to win reserved seats to one of the top rodeos in the nation - the Walla Walla PRCA Rodeo! Bareback, saddle bronc, tie-down roping, team roping, steer wrestling, barrel racing, and bull riding - you'll see it all. Make sure you have...
Unbelievable Pasco Home Up for Auction Puts Bruce Wayne’s Mansion To Shame
Peek Inside This Gorgeous Pasco Home That's Up For Auction In September. There's an extraordinary West Pasco Washington home that's going up for auction in September. Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Tony Stark And Bruce Wayne Would Be Envious Of Home. Musser Bros are auctioning off a truly unbelievable Tri-Cities property....
