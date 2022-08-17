ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
Cadrene Heslop

New Recurring Stimulus Program Open For Illinois Residents

Many states are implementing guaranteed income programs. These state support systems benefit families with recurring payments. Most programs like this have begun issuing monies to the chosen recipients. But the city of Evanston in Illinois just opened theirs on Monday. Thus, interested residents who meet the requirements can apply.
EVANSTON, IL
myradiolink.com

New Student Loan Repayment Program Launches for Community Behavioral Health Care Professionals

CHICAGO – The Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC) has launched the application for a student loan repayment assistance program to support qualified mental health and substance abuse professionals. The Community Behavioral Health Care Professional Loan Repayment Program is designed as an incentive for recruitment and retention of those who practice in underserved or rural areas.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Education
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Auctioning off Illinois’ unclaimed property

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Fair continued on Saturday, and so did the tradition of the Illinois Treasurer’s “Unclaimed Property Auction.” Items for the auction were from inactive safety deposit boxes turned over to the state government a decade ago. Two hundred-and-fifty lots were auctioned off, with items ranging from coins and jewelry […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

All first round conditional Adult Use Cannabis Dispensary Licenses issued in Illinois

CHICAGO, IL — The final three Conditional Adult Use Dispensing Organization Licenses have been issued to Illinois applicants selected from 2021 lotteries. According to a Friday release, all businesses selected qualify as Social Equity Applicants under the Cannabis Regulation Tax Act. Businesses must meet the certain criteria as part of the act in an effort to prioritize communities targeted by the War on Drugs.
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Student loan help for Illinois mental health professionals available through new program

CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) — Qualified mental health and substance abuse professionals can apply for student loan repayment assistance through a new state-funded program. According to a news release, the Community Based Behavioral Health Care Professional Loan Repayment Program is a joint effort from the Illinois Student Assistance Commission and the Illinois Department of Human Services mental health division.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Benefits#Tax Credit#Q A#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance
myradiolink.com

Gov. Pritzker Announces $15 Million to Expand Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program

SPRINGFIELD – Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) today opened the application for the second round of Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program funding. The $15 million in funding will increase training opportunities, expand the talent pipeline, and boost diversity in the construction industry and building trades.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

EBT benefits not available for weekend

ILLINOIS (WCIA)– The Illinois Department of Human Services announced in a letter to those receiving electronic benefit transfers they are changing vendors for their EBT and SNAP benefits. The benefits will not be available August 20-21. From August 19-21 IDHS said it will be converting its EBT vendor from the current vendor: Conduent State and […]
ILLINOIS STATE
myradiolink.com

Statewide Unemployment Rate Continues to Drop, Payroll Jobs Up in July

Statewide Unemployment Rate Continues to Drop, Payroll Jobs Up in July. SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) announced today that the unemployment rate fell -0.1 percentage point to 4.4 percent, while nonfarm payrolls increased by +31,200 in July, based on preliminary data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and released by IDES. The June monthly change in payrolls was revised from the preliminary report, from +18,800 to +16,000 jobs. The June unemployment rate was unchanged from the preliminary report, remaining at 4.5 percent. The July payroll jobs estimate and unemployment rate reflect activity for the week including the 12th.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
myradiolink.com

Gov. Pritzker Announces Sixteen Appointments to Boards, Commissions, and Authorities

Gov. Pritzker Announces Sixteen Appointments to Boards, Commissions, and Authorities. Thomas Bennett will continue to serve on the Guardianship and Advocacy Commission.* Bennett has served on the Guardianship and Advocacy Commission since 2020. He is a State Representative of 106th District, the Assistant Republican Leader, and sits on multiple committees including the Child Care Access and Early Childhood Committee and the Appropriations-Elementary and Secondary Education Committee. Bennett previously worked as an IT Service Manager at State Farm Insurance and as a high school science teacher. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Education from Eastern Illinois University, a Bachelor of Science in Applied Computer Science and a Master of Business Administration from Illinois State, and a Doctorate of Business Administration from Nova Southeastern University.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Housing Advocates Seek End To Illinois Rent Control Ban

A group of housing advocates is calling for an end to Illinois’s ban on rent control. Rent control involves government limits on what landlords can charge for rent, or on how much they can increase that rent from year to year. Illinois law prohibits local governments from enacting rent control policies, but a group called Lift The Ban wants to repeal that law and limit annual rent increases to no more than five-percent. The group held a rally and news conference outside the governor’s tent at the Illinois State Fair Wednesday.
ILLINOIS STATE
myradiolink.com

Illinois State Police Welcomes New Troopers with Cadet Class 137 Graduation

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Police (ISP) commissioned 10 new Troopers today from Cadet Class 137 at a graduation ceremony at the Illinois State Police Academy in Springfield. The total number of ISP troopers added since 2019 now stands at 305. The new Troopers will report to eight ISP patrol districts throughout the state on Monday, August 22, 2022.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
capitolwolf.com

“It’s Not a Game, Illinois”

Illinois State Fairgoers had a chance to put on some virtual reality goggles which are supposed to imitate the effects of having a .08 percent blood alcohol level. That’s too drunk to drive. Participants then attempted tasks which are seemingly simple – if you are sober. “Fatalities are...
ILLINOIS STATE
spotonillinois.com

Illinois Department of Corrections to release 17 inmates sentenced in Tazewell County during Q4

Illini Central Community Unit School District 189 in Mason County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The Illini Central Community Unit School District... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 13:43. 13:43. 09:25.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
Axios Chicago

Five fabulous Illinois State Fair dishes

👋 Hey, it's Monica. My stomach hurts.What's happening: I went to my first Illinois State Fair yesterday and tried to jam as much interesting fare down my gullet before heading to the Governor's Day speeches.Eating the news: I tried 10 things, including sirloin on a stick, pork chop on a stick and a pork twister featuring grilled tenderloin wrapped in bacon at — where else? — the Pork Patio near the Swine Barn.But only five dishes make my must-try list:Walking Deep-Fried Horseshoe ($9): The portable version of Springfield's signature dish of ground beef or chicken, crispy fries and house beer...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy