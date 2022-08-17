Read full article on original website
Illinois parents, teachers can claim school expenses on taxes
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some Illinois parents and teachers can claim some school expenses on their taxes to earn a credit of up to $750. The Illinois Department of Revenue’s Education Expense Credit allows for parents and educators to claim expenses totaling over $250 for a 25% credit. To qualify: you were the parent or […]
Report details threat to future Illinois taxpayers posed by excessive borrowing
(The Center Square) – A report shows the state of Illinois has one of the largest debt liabilities in the country. The American Legislative Exchange Council, or ALEC, released its annual State Bonded Obligations publication, which highlights the risks posed to taxpayers by excessive borrowing. State governments borrow for...
New Recurring Stimulus Program Open For Illinois Residents
Many states are implementing guaranteed income programs. These state support systems benefit families with recurring payments. Most programs like this have begun issuing monies to the chosen recipients. But the city of Evanston in Illinois just opened theirs on Monday. Thus, interested residents who meet the requirements can apply.
New Student Loan Repayment Program Launches for Community Behavioral Health Care Professionals
CHICAGO – The Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC) has launched the application for a student loan repayment assistance program to support qualified mental health and substance abuse professionals. The Community Behavioral Health Care Professional Loan Repayment Program is designed as an incentive for recruitment and retention of those who practice in underserved or rural areas.
Auctioning off Illinois’ unclaimed property
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Fair continued on Saturday, and so did the tradition of the Illinois Treasurer’s “Unclaimed Property Auction.” Items for the auction were from inactive safety deposit boxes turned over to the state government a decade ago. Two hundred-and-fifty lots were auctioned off, with items ranging from coins and jewelry […]
All first round conditional Adult Use Cannabis Dispensary Licenses issued in Illinois
CHICAGO, IL — The final three Conditional Adult Use Dispensing Organization Licenses have been issued to Illinois applicants selected from 2021 lotteries. According to a Friday release, all businesses selected qualify as Social Equity Applicants under the Cannabis Regulation Tax Act. Businesses must meet the certain criteria as part of the act in an effort to prioritize communities targeted by the War on Drugs.
Student loan help for Illinois mental health professionals available through new program
CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) — Qualified mental health and substance abuse professionals can apply for student loan repayment assistance through a new state-funded program. According to a news release, the Community Based Behavioral Health Care Professional Loan Repayment Program is a joint effort from the Illinois Student Assistance Commission and the Illinois Department of Human Services mental health division.
Need a job? Central Illinois employers are looking to fill thousands of positions
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There are thousands of job openings throughout the state, and organizations like Goodwill of Central Illinois are trying to fill those positions with hiring events. On Friday morning, more than 20 employers in the area set up inside Peoria’s Goodwill Commons building in hopes to...
Gov. Pritzker Announces $15 Million to Expand Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program
SPRINGFIELD – Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) today opened the application for the second round of Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program funding. The $15 million in funding will increase training opportunities, expand the talent pipeline, and boost diversity in the construction industry and building trades.
EBT benefits not available for weekend
ILLINOIS (WCIA)– The Illinois Department of Human Services announced in a letter to those receiving electronic benefit transfers they are changing vendors for their EBT and SNAP benefits. The benefits will not be available August 20-21. From August 19-21 IDHS said it will be converting its EBT vendor from the current vendor: Conduent State and […]
Statewide Unemployment Rate Continues to Drop, Payroll Jobs Up in July
Statewide Unemployment Rate Continues to Drop, Payroll Jobs Up in July. SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) announced today that the unemployment rate fell -0.1 percentage point to 4.4 percent, while nonfarm payrolls increased by +31,200 in July, based on preliminary data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and released by IDES. The June monthly change in payrolls was revised from the preliminary report, from +18,800 to +16,000 jobs. The June unemployment rate was unchanged from the preliminary report, remaining at 4.5 percent. The July payroll jobs estimate and unemployment rate reflect activity for the week including the 12th.
As a conservative group criticizes Decatur public school curriculum, locals rally in defense
DECATUR — Illinois now requires every elementary and high school teach a unit on Black History, ranging from African civilizations to U.S. slavery to the Civil Rights movement. This week, Illinois Family Action (IFA), a conservative, Christian group, based in suburban Chicago, held a meeting with about 35 attendees,...
Gov. Pritzker Announces Sixteen Appointments to Boards, Commissions, and Authorities
Gov. Pritzker Announces Sixteen Appointments to Boards, Commissions, and Authorities. Thomas Bennett will continue to serve on the Guardianship and Advocacy Commission.* Bennett has served on the Guardianship and Advocacy Commission since 2020. He is a State Representative of 106th District, the Assistant Republican Leader, and sits on multiple committees including the Child Care Access and Early Childhood Committee and the Appropriations-Elementary and Secondary Education Committee. Bennett previously worked as an IT Service Manager at State Farm Insurance and as a high school science teacher. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Education from Eastern Illinois University, a Bachelor of Science in Applied Computer Science and a Master of Business Administration from Illinois State, and a Doctorate of Business Administration from Nova Southeastern University.
Housing Advocates Seek End To Illinois Rent Control Ban
A group of housing advocates is calling for an end to Illinois’s ban on rent control. Rent control involves government limits on what landlords can charge for rent, or on how much they can increase that rent from year to year. Illinois law prohibits local governments from enacting rent control policies, but a group called Lift The Ban wants to repeal that law and limit annual rent increases to no more than five-percent. The group held a rally and news conference outside the governor’s tent at the Illinois State Fair Wednesday.
Illinois State Police Welcomes New Troopers with Cadet Class 137 Graduation
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Police (ISP) commissioned 10 new Troopers today from Cadet Class 137 at a graduation ceremony at the Illinois State Police Academy in Springfield. The total number of ISP troopers added since 2019 now stands at 305. The new Troopers will report to eight ISP patrol districts throughout the state on Monday, August 22, 2022.
“It’s Not a Game, Illinois”
Illinois State Fairgoers had a chance to put on some virtual reality goggles which are supposed to imitate the effects of having a .08 percent blood alcohol level. That’s too drunk to drive. Participants then attempted tasks which are seemingly simple – if you are sober. “Fatalities are...
Illinois Department of Corrections to release 17 inmates sentenced in Tazewell County during Q4
Illini Central Community Unit School District 189 in Mason County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The Illini Central Community Unit School District... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 13:43. 13:43. 09:25.
An Illinois Mother Talks About How Medical Marijuana Saved Her Son’s Life
Whether you are pro or con on the legalization, in this story medical marijuana saved a young Illinois man's life. From The Telegraph, the group "Illinois Women in Cannabis" are singing the praises of a Jerseyville woman who saved her son's life by medical marijuana treatment. At the age of...
Five fabulous Illinois State Fair dishes
👋 Hey, it's Monica. My stomach hurts.What's happening: I went to my first Illinois State Fair yesterday and tried to jam as much interesting fare down my gullet before heading to the Governor's Day speeches.Eating the news: I tried 10 things, including sirloin on a stick, pork chop on a stick and a pork twister featuring grilled tenderloin wrapped in bacon at — where else? — the Pork Patio near the Swine Barn.But only five dishes make my must-try list:Walking Deep-Fried Horseshoe ($9): The portable version of Springfield's signature dish of ground beef or chicken, crispy fries and house beer...
Health Alert: A Common Item Is Sending Illinoisans To The Doctor
For those who might be thinking "Oh, great. Another piece about Covid-19, or monkeypox, or whatever the current topical health worry might be," don't worry. This is not about either of those medical difficulties. The bright side about this weird or unusual reason for heading to see your doctor is...
