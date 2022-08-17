Gov. Pritzker Announces Sixteen Appointments to Boards, Commissions, and Authorities. Thomas Bennett will continue to serve on the Guardianship and Advocacy Commission.* Bennett has served on the Guardianship and Advocacy Commission since 2020. He is a State Representative of 106th District, the Assistant Republican Leader, and sits on multiple committees including the Child Care Access and Early Childhood Committee and the Appropriations-Elementary and Secondary Education Committee. Bennett previously worked as an IT Service Manager at State Farm Insurance and as a high school science teacher. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Education from Eastern Illinois University, a Bachelor of Science in Applied Computer Science and a Master of Business Administration from Illinois State, and a Doctorate of Business Administration from Nova Southeastern University.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO