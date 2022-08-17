Read full article on original website
Related
610KONA
Pair Sought in Kennewick Fraud Investigation
Not a lot of details have been released yet, but Kennewick Police are looking to ID these two. This man and woman are being sought in connection with (apparently) alleged fraud in Kennewick. KPD did not say if the investigation includes any other areas besides Kennewick, but they are pictured here leaving a retail location.
610KONA
Richland Assault-Gun Firing Suspect Tries to Escape in Columbia River
Richland Police chased a would-be felonious suspect all the way from Stevens Drive to Howard Amon Park before fishing him out of the river. Incidents began with the suspect punching a store clerk. Around 5:15 PM Monday evening, Officers were called to a business in the 700 block of Stevens...
610KONA
Arrest Made in Fatal Shooting of Kennewick 17-Year-Old
Tuesday afternoon August 23rd, Kennewick Police announced a pair of arrests made in a fatal shooting in April. Sgt. Joe Santoy of the KPD released information indicating that 18-year-old Jacob Young Jr. and a 15-year-old juvenile are in custody for the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Ricardo Rivera on April 28th.
610KONA
Fleeing Suspect Fires at Cops, Deputies near CC Boulevard
The information is preliminary, but Kennewick Police and Benton County Deputies chased and subdued a suspect who allegedly fired at them Monday morning. Around 10:25 AM Monday, August 22nd, KPD was called to the convenience store located at the corner of Deschutes and Columbia Center Boulevard, just south of the mall.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
610KONA
2 Richland Homes Go Up in Flames Early Wednesday Morning
Two groups of residents are having to seek temporary housing after their homes were destroyed by an early Wednesday morning fire in Richland (August 24). Richland investigators seeking the cause of the blazes. Just prior to 12:30 AM Richland Fire responded to the 2300 block of Boulder Street, located near...
610KONA
Richland School District Sued Over Student Bus Stop Accident
Information has been released about a lawsuit filed against the Richland School District concerning a bus stop accident last October. The student was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street after the bus left, says the lawsuit. A local Tri-City and Yakima law firm has filed the suit in...
610KONA
Cyclist Leaves Huge Dent in Car in Pasco Crash
A bike vs. car crash in Pasco Saturday reinforces the need for both riders and drivers to constantly be on the lookout. We don't have an update on the condition of the rider, but do know they were taken to an area hospital by Pasco Fire units. Saturday, shortly before...
610KONA
Car Rolls off I-182, Lands Close to River
(Richland, WA) -- A woman is rushed to the hospital after a wreck along the Eastbound 182 that left the car she was driving dangling dangerously close to the Yakima River. Washington State Patrol says this happened around 2:30pm Monday when the driver, identified as 53-year-old Neva Cobb-Rathbun lost control, rolling off the freeway on the eastbound side, going through a guardrail and coming to a stop right at the river's edge. Traffic was snarled. It's not clear why the crash happened. State Patrol is investigating.
IN THIS ARTICLE
610KONA
Recount Confirms Razor-Close Results in Benton Commissioner Race
When the margin is 1 percent or less, there's an automatic recount. Bill Jenkin edges past Barry Bush in Commissioner's race. Following a recount and certification day in Benton County, as well as the rest of the state, the November opponents for Benton County Commissioner Seat -2- are set. Bill...
610KONA
Richland WSU Super Fan Flight Plan Etches Gigantic Cougars Logo in the Sky
Washington State Graduate Shows His Cougar Pride In The Most Unique Way. An alumnus of Washington State University is such a fan, he found the most unique way to welcome back this year's incoming student body. You Can Follow Mark's Flight Plan As He Recreates The WSU Cougars Logo. As...
610KONA
Don’t Miss the Labor Day Spectacular at Hermiston Raceway
Hermiston Raceway and Southeast Washington and Northeast Oregon are geared up and ready for the Labor Day Spectacular. This action-packed racing event takes place Saturday, September 3rd, and Sunday, September 4th! Featuring the Batteral Pro-lates 75, the speed tour modifieds 65, the Tristate Challenge mini-stocks, AMCA dwarfs, and street stocks.
Comments / 0