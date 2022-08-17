Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Grant County holding International Overdose Awareness Day event on Aug. 31
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — Grant County will host its first-ever International Overdose Awareness Day event on August 31. From 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Ephrata Courthouse, the Grant County Health District and Renew are partnering for this inaugural event. The event gives people a space to remember those they lost...
Security increased at Grant County Fair after youth violence incidents
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — More police will be at the Grant County Fair Saturday night after recent incidents of youth violence in the area. Earlier this week and Friday evening, several fights took place as a result of youth violence in the area. One of the incidents includes the arrest of a 15-year-old boy who had a handgun.
ifiberone.com
Wenatchee experiencing smokiest atmosphere statewide
Atmospheric experts say some residents living in the Wenatchee Valley are starting to suffer from the smoke traveling south from the two large fires burning north of Leavenworth this weekend. The White River and Irving fires continue to emit heavy smoke that intensified over the course of the week. As of Friday afternoon, the Department of Ecology's air quality monitoring system is indicating that the air quality in the Wenatchee area is unhealthy for sensitive groups due to the airborne carcinogens. However, the smoke is expected to dissipate somewhat according to Washington Smoke Blog. Elsewhere in the state, other areas are experiencing moderate to healthy air quality conditions.
Grant County firefighters contain major wildfire east of Soap Lake
SOAP LAKE, Wash. — Firefighters from across Grant County converged on a stretch of natural land east of Soap Lake on Thursday night to contain a brush fire that illuminated the sky across the region and pushed plumes of smoke into the air. According to a social media notice...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kpq.com
Okanogan Wenatchee Forest Personnel Concerned About Illegal Campfires
There's concern about continued illegal campfires taking place in the Okanogan Wenatchee National Forest. The ban has been in place since August 11 because of the hot, dry weather and increasingly dangerous conditions for fires. Robin DeMario with the National Forest says department personnel are out every day and late...
nbcrightnow.com
Three backcountry hikers rescued in Kittitas County due to heat exhaustion
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- Three back-country hikers have been rescued in two days due to heat exhaustion in Kittitas County. One Hiker was airlifted out of the Deep Lake area after a ground team found him unable to walk or ride a horse out due to severe dehydration. Two others were...
ncwlife.com
White River, Irving Peak fires top 1,000 acres combined
The fires burning above Lake Wenatchee topped 1,000 acres overnight, according to the incident management team on the fires. It was a continuation over recent days of slow growth for the lightning-caused White Road and Irving Peak fires. In its report Thursday, the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest said the fires had burned a combined 943 acres.
kpq.com
Link Transit Reduce Service Due to Lack of Drivers and Reject Retention Bonuses
Link Transit is reducing service to some routes due to a shortage of bus drivers available. The Link Transit board also rejected the $2,500 retention bonuses for bus drivers. The board held a public hearing on August 16, discussing some of these upcoming changes. Planning and Development Manager for Link...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ifiberone.com
Fire officials holding community meeting for White River, Irving Peak fires
PLAIN — The incident command team on the White River and Irving Peak fires near Lake Wenatchee are holding a public meeting Thursday night. The meeting is available both in-person and on Facebook Live. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. The in-person meeting is being held at the Plain Community Church located at 12565 Chapel Drive. The virtual meeting will be available here: https://fb.me/e/2cpPULApB.
ifiberone.com
Security intensified at Grant County Fair due to pepper-spraying of crowd, fights and finding of firearm on teen
MOSES LAKE - The presence of law enforcement at the Grant County Fair has been bolstered after a number of fights between youth broke out this week at the event. Earlier this week, iFIBER ONE News reported on a fight between two teens that left one of the juveniles unconscious for a brief period of time.
kpq.com
Leavenworth Provides Additional Funding for Bavarian Village Apartments
The City of Leavenworth awarded Chelan County Housing Authority (CCWHA) an additional $33,006.30 for relocation costs incurred during the Bavarian Village Apartment renovation project. The Housing Authority and the City of Wenatchee bought the Bavarian Village Apartments back in February of 2022. Later in June, the Housing Authority received a...
q13fox.com
VIDEO: Crews rescue woman near Cathedral Rock Mountain
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. - Crews rescued a woman near the Cathedral Rock Mountain area in the Cascade Mountain Range last week. The King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) shared video on Thursday showing rescue crews pulling what appears to be an elderly woman into a helicopter on Aug. 11. The KCSO...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ncwlife.com
Wenatchee air quality measured at moderate but still the worst in the state
Wildfire smoke has drifted into the valley, giving Wenatchee the worst air quality in the state, but still well within the moderate range. As of 2:30 p.m. Friday, the Department of Ecology air quality map listed Wenatchee at 74 and Cashmere at 73, still well below the 101 that would push conditions into the “unhealthy for sensitive groups" range.
kpq.com
Record Returns Equal Great Fishing for Local Anglers
It's been a great season for fishing on the region's lakes and rivers, with plentiful returns of many varieties of salmon and other fish. Local fishing guide, Dave Graybill - "The Fishing Magician" - says one popular spot in the Upper Valley has been especially hot for anglers in recent weeks.
ncwlife.com
NCWLIFE Evening News August 19th, 2022
A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, Firefighters had to deal with two more suspicious brush fires in the Soap Lake area last night, the third and fourth fires that are being investigated as possible arson in the past week. The high-elevation wildfires burning at White River and Riving Peak near Lake Wenatchee are at a combined 1,000 acres in size and The mayor of Duvall, Washington suffered a bicycle accident near Leavenworth this past weekend.
kpq.com
Moses Lake Apartment Fire Displaces Thirteen
More than a dozen people are displaced after a Wednesday morning fire at a Moses Lake apartment complex. Grant County Fire District 5 Captain Travis Svilar said that when crews arrived at the Five Star Apartments in the Larsen subdivision, flames could be seen coming out of three separate windows on the building's second floor.
mansontribune.com
Stehekin Post Office needs new Postmaster or it may close
The notice below is posted in the Stehekin Post Office and is self-explanatory. This message is provided as a community service by the Foundation, with the hope that housing or someone with housing and an interest will step forward to help fill this critical community need. Contact us at This...
kpq.com
Leavenworth’s Community Block Party Returns
The City of Leavenworth is bringing back their Community Block Party to discuss some of the city’s upcoming projects. Their last block party was back in 2019. Communications Analyst Christie Voos said there will be brats and burgers, lawn games, a bounce house, along with a mini touch the truck event at the event.
ifiberone.com
Additional COVID-19 death confirmed in Grant County
MOSES LAKE — The health district has confirmed an additional COVID-19 death in Grant County. The death occurred in July, according to the health district. The individual was a Moses Lake woman in her 80s. The health district says she was not vaccinated and had an underlying health condition.
What’s the Deal with This Empty Yakima Restaurant on N 1st St?
Many people are wondering what's the deal with the empty yellow restaurant on N 1st St in Yakima? It has a sign that says, "Geet Indian Cuisine Coming Soon." We want to know how soon is soon, who owns this restaurant, and when can we expect Geet Indian Cuisine to open. We are very hungry and excited to eat there.
Comments / 0