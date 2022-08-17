ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wenatchee, WA

ifiberone.com

Wenatchee experiencing smokiest atmosphere statewide

Atmospheric experts say some residents living in the Wenatchee Valley are starting to suffer from the smoke traveling south from the two large fires burning north of Leavenworth this weekend. The White River and Irving fires continue to emit heavy smoke that intensified over the course of the week. As of Friday afternoon, the Department of Ecology's air quality monitoring system is indicating that the air quality in the Wenatchee area is unhealthy for sensitive groups due to the airborne carcinogens. However, the smoke is expected to dissipate somewhat according to Washington Smoke Blog. Elsewhere in the state, other areas are experiencing moderate to healthy air quality conditions.
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Okanogan Wenatchee Forest Personnel Concerned About Illegal Campfires

There's concern about continued illegal campfires taking place in the Okanogan Wenatchee National Forest. The ban has been in place since August 11 because of the hot, dry weather and increasingly dangerous conditions for fires. Robin DeMario with the National Forest says department personnel are out every day and late...
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

White River, Irving Peak fires top 1,000 acres combined

The fires burning above Lake Wenatchee topped 1,000 acres overnight, according to the incident management team on the fires. It was a continuation over recent days of slow growth for the lightning-caused White Road and Irving Peak fires. In its report Thursday, the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest said the fires had burned a combined 943 acres.
WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

Fire officials holding community meeting for White River, Irving Peak fires

PLAIN — The incident command team on the White River and Irving Peak fires near Lake Wenatchee are holding a public meeting Thursday night. The meeting is available both in-person and on Facebook Live. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. The in-person meeting is being held at the Plain Community Church located at 12565 Chapel Drive. The virtual meeting will be available here: https://fb.me/e/2cpPULApB.
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Leavenworth Provides Additional Funding for Bavarian Village Apartments

The City of Leavenworth awarded Chelan County Housing Authority (CCWHA) an additional $33,006.30 for relocation costs incurred during the Bavarian Village Apartment renovation project. The Housing Authority and the City of Wenatchee bought the Bavarian Village Apartments back in February of 2022. Later in June, the Housing Authority received a...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
q13fox.com

VIDEO: Crews rescue woman near Cathedral Rock Mountain

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. - Crews rescued a woman near the Cathedral Rock Mountain area in the Cascade Mountain Range last week. The King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) shared video on Thursday showing rescue crews pulling what appears to be an elderly woman into a helicopter on Aug. 11. The KCSO...
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
ncwlife.com

Wenatchee air quality measured at moderate but still the worst in the state

Wildfire smoke has drifted into the valley, giving Wenatchee the worst air quality in the state, but still well within the moderate range. As of 2:30 p.m. Friday, the Department of Ecology air quality map listed Wenatchee at 74 and Cashmere at 73, still well below the 101 that would push conditions into the “unhealthy for sensitive groups" range.
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Record Returns Equal Great Fishing for Local Anglers

It's been a great season for fishing on the region's lakes and rivers, with plentiful returns of many varieties of salmon and other fish. Local fishing guide, Dave Graybill - "The Fishing Magician" - says one popular spot in the Upper Valley has been especially hot for anglers in recent weeks.
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

NCWLIFE Evening News August 19th, 2022

A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, Firefighters had to deal with two more suspicious brush fires in the Soap Lake area last night, the third and fourth fires that are being investigated as possible arson in the past week. The high-elevation wildfires burning at White River and Riving Peak near Lake Wenatchee are at a combined 1,000 acres in size and The mayor of Duvall, Washington suffered a bicycle accident near Leavenworth this past weekend.
SOAP LAKE, WA
kpq.com

Moses Lake Apartment Fire Displaces Thirteen

More than a dozen people are displaced after a Wednesday morning fire at a Moses Lake apartment complex. Grant County Fire District 5 Captain Travis Svilar said that when crews arrived at the Five Star Apartments in the Larsen subdivision, flames could be seen coming out of three separate windows on the building's second floor.
MOSES LAKE, WA
mansontribune.com

Stehekin Post Office needs new Postmaster or it may close

The notice below is posted in the Stehekin Post Office and is self-explanatory. This message is provided as a community service by the Foundation, with the hope that housing or someone with housing and an interest will step forward to help fill this critical community need. Contact us at This...
MANSON, WA
kpq.com

Leavenworth’s Community Block Party Returns

The City of Leavenworth is bringing back their Community Block Party to discuss some of the city’s upcoming projects. Their last block party was back in 2019. Communications Analyst Christie Voos said there will be brats and burgers, lawn games, a bounce house, along with a mini touch the truck event at the event.
LEAVENWORTH, WA
ifiberone.com

Additional COVID-19 death confirmed in Grant County

MOSES LAKE — The health district has confirmed an additional COVID-19 death in Grant County. The death occurred in July, according to the health district. The individual was a Moses Lake woman in her 80s. The health district says she was not vaccinated and had an underlying health condition.
GRANT COUNTY, WA

