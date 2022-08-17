ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luxurious Richland Paradise Features Pool, Tiki Hut, Hot Tub, & Sauna

It's every family's paradise vacation and now, you can live it daily, in Richland. With more than enough room for extended family and friends, this Richland paradise on Meadows Drive South has it all. You'll be the envy of all your friends in this 5 bedroom, 5 bath home. There are 2 master suites. One is complete with a double-sided fireplace and walk-out patio.
Best Way To Skip Parking At The Tri-Cities Benton Franklin Fair

Everyone I know hates parking when they go to the fair. Your sweating in the heat while your waiting to park. Then you wear yourself out with the long walk to the front from your parking spot. But believe it or not, there is a free and safe way everyone you know can avoid that mess all together! So how do you ask?
Tri-Cities Remembers These Beloved Lost Burger Joints, Do You?

I have only lived in Tri-Cities for almost 20 years now, but I had never heard of these two lost but beloved burger restaurants. Have you? On a local Tri-Cities Facebook forum, they were showing a lot of love. Maybe someone should bring them back!. Do you remember these businesses?
Dealer With ‘Drug Shrine’ in Home Gets 10 Years in Federal Prison

Ten years in a Federal prison awaits a Kennewick man who was sentenced this week. An investigation began in 2021 after Aurelio James Gonzalez, 30, of Kennewick, was identified as what the DEA called a "pound-level" meth trafficker in the Tri-Cities and surrounding areas. Pound-level indicates he was a mover of large amounts of drugs, not just ounces or small amounts.
97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

