Kennewick Vehicle & Apartment Struck by Bullets, Police Looking for Suspect
Kennewick Police were called out just after midnight for a weapons complaint. Upon arrival at 12:15 am, police located a vehicle in the 1100 block of West 10th Avenue. The vehicle had multiple bullet holes. Several shell casings were found near the vehicle. Police were notified that a nearby apartment...
Car Chase, Shooting Rattles Kennewick Winco Parking Lot [VIDEO]
Kennewick Police have released some video of a chase and shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon. This image is from a video released by KPD, the white car was the 'shooter,' aiming at the truck seen in the upper left. A truck appears to chase the car, shots fired back at...
Startling Before & After Photos from Richland’s Queensgate Fire on Saturday
It took several firefighters from all across the Tri-Cities to contain a weekend fire in Richland. Below are images from Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson showing the scene of the fire and after. The large fire started Saturday just before 9 pm along I-182 near the Queensgate area. Richland...
Luxurious Richland Paradise Features Pool, Tiki Hut, Hot Tub, & Sauna
It's every family's paradise vacation and now, you can live it daily, in Richland. With more than enough room for extended family and friends, this Richland paradise on Meadows Drive South has it all. You'll be the envy of all your friends in this 5 bedroom, 5 bath home. There are 2 master suites. One is complete with a double-sided fireplace and walk-out patio.
Best Way To Skip Parking At The Tri-Cities Benton Franklin Fair
Everyone I know hates parking when they go to the fair. Your sweating in the heat while your waiting to park. Then you wear yourself out with the long walk to the front from your parking spot. But believe it or not, there is a free and safe way everyone you know can avoid that mess all together! So how do you ask?
Tri-Cities Remembers These Beloved Lost Burger Joints, Do You?
I have only lived in Tri-Cities for almost 20 years now, but I had never heard of these two lost but beloved burger restaurants. Have you? On a local Tri-Cities Facebook forum, they were showing a lot of love. Maybe someone should bring them back!. Do you remember these businesses?
Plan for Richland Detour, Van Giesen Street to be Closed Thursday Thru Monday
Signs have been up posted on the Route 240 bypass warning motorists of the upcoming closure. Construction begins at 12 noon on Thursday for the Richland railroad crossing at Van Giesen Street/Route 224. The project will completely replace the railroad crossing, rail, ties, and concrete crossing panels. Both sides of the crossing will also be re-paved.
Franklin, Feds Join to ‘Clean Up’ Carbody Beach–Gate Coming?
Over the last few weeks, we've covered the growing issues with garbage, illegal drinking, and even gun use at the popular Carbody Beach. Now, Franklin County is teaming up with the Feds to deal with the issue. Newer gate to be installed, Federal agents add patrols. Now, the Franklin County...
Weather Advisory for Tri-Cities, Horrifying Heat to Hit 103 & Above, Stay Safe
Another heatwave is on the way for the Tri-Cities and surrounding area. The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a heat advisory from Wednesday at 11 am through Friday at 11 pm. Temperatures are expected to hit 103 degrees and above. Where is the heat advisory in effect?. In...
Tri-Cities Answers: Best Spots For River Tubing Before Summer Ends?
If you have never floated down a river in a tube or raft on a hot day with your favorite beverage in your hand, your missing out! River tubing can be dangerous however if you aren't familiar with the area or aren't prepared. So where are the safest and best places to go river tubing near the Tri-Cities?
BREAKING: 3 New Popeyes Chicken Locations Coming To Tri-Cities
After the huge success from the first Popeyes Chicken grand opening in Kennewick, there are 3 more planned locations coming soon to the area! To find out where, I sat down with Kennewick General Manager Jacob Ayala to talk about their plans for the new locations in Tri-Cities. "We are...
Dealer With ‘Drug Shrine’ in Home Gets 10 Years in Federal Prison
Ten years in a Federal prison awaits a Kennewick man who was sentenced this week. An investigation began in 2021 after Aurelio James Gonzalez, 30, of Kennewick, was identified as what the DEA called a "pound-level" meth trafficker in the Tri-Cities and surrounding areas. Pound-level indicates he was a mover of large amounts of drugs, not just ounces or small amounts.
Suspicious Character Spooked After Camera Whistles at Him [VIDEO]
West Richland Police seeking to talk to this person. Other than possible trespassing, no visible crime was committed but this suspicious acting man was apparently spooked off by a security camera...that whistles. Around 6 AM on August 6th (last Saturday) this man entered private property on South 44th. street in...
Unbelievable Pasco Home Up for Auction Puts Bruce Wayne’s Mansion To Shame
Peek Inside This Gorgeous Pasco Home That's Up For Auction In September. There's an extraordinary West Pasco Washington home that's going up for auction in September. Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Tony Stark And Bruce Wayne Would Be Envious Of Home. Musser Bros are auctioning off a truly unbelievable Tri-Cities property....
