Midland History: What Was at the Intersection of Midland Drive and Illinois?
Anybody that is new to town, here is the history of the intersection of Midland Drive and Illinois Ave. Where the Goodwill and School on the northeast corner are located, the building originally was built for a Safeway grocery store which later became a Furr's grocery store when Furr's bought out all of the Safeway locations in this area in the late 80s. After the closing of Furr's that is when they split it in half and turned it into the school and Goodwill.
How Old Do Kids In Texas Have To Be To Legally Do These Four Things?
School is officially back in session for Midland, Odessa, and most surrounding cities. Moms and dads everywhere are more than likely breathing a huge sigh of relief. Finding a sitter during the summer months is no joke but now what about after school? Who will watch your littles for a couple of hours until you call it quits at the office at 5? Can you just leave them home alone for that amount of time? Is it even legal?
Why Are These Cities So Miserable? Check Out The Top 5 Worst In Texas
Misery loves company right? Isn't that how the saying goes? It does tend to be true in terms of people. Those who are extremely unhappy tend to bring others down with their Eeyore the donkey's boohoo attitude. Poor me, I have nothing, I have no one, nothing good ever happens to me. Be careful because those types of folks can suck the life right out of you.
Now Open! New HTeaO Odessa Location Is Having Grand Opening!
Perfect timing! It's still HOT in the Permian Basin and we can all use a refreshing COLD drink! And, Odessa, it's HERE and now open! The newest HTeaO for the Permian Basin is having its Grand Opening!. HTeaO AT 3018 KERMIT HWY IN ODESSA IS NOW OPEN!. Odessa has already...
Ask Midland Odessa – Co-Worker Tags Along At Lunch All The Time!
Buzz Question - Help. Need suggestions? We have a co-worker that always TAGS ALONG FOR LUNCH! Literally invites herself. Every now and then is cool and it's no biggie, but she does it all the time. Don't mind every now and then , but all the time? Need suggestions on how to handle this, because we don't want to be rude! Thanks in advance!
Texas Ranks First In Nation With Unfinished Construction
Doesn't matter where you travel to--because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Construction Projects everywhere were halted for safety reasons all over the United States. Now that things are back in full swing and back to "business as usual", workers will are kicking into high gear on Loop 250, 191, and all over city streets in the Permian. And there will be no busier state than Texas, as we have 4 cities that rank in the top 15 for open projects: San Antonio, Dallas, Austin, and Houston.
Top 5 Safest Neighborhoods in Midland and Odessa
Keeping your family safe is a priority for all of us, so here are the top 5 safest neighborhoods in Midland and Odessa. West Wadley Ave. & North Midkiff Rd. - This is the neighborhood square bordered by Midkiff on the east, Wadley on the south, Midland Dr. on the west, and Loop 250 on the north.
Was Chico ‘The Parking Lot Puppy’ Pardoned for Jaywalking by Midland County Judge?
It's the case of CHICO, 'the parking lot puppy'. How does a lost fur baby make its way home to its proud owners? Well, from the looks of it, with a little help from a judge! That's exactly what happened in Midland County, TEXAS when a lost puppy named 'Chico' was found roaming the parking lot of the courthouse. Let's trace the case and see the final verdict!
Grande Stadium in Midland is Now Astound Broadband Stadium
The baseball stadium at the Scharbauer Sports Complex has had many names, but now the football/soccer stadium is getting a new name for the first time. According to CBS 7, as of August 16, 2022, Grande Stadium is now known as Astound Broadband Stadium. A statement from Astound Broadband in...
Who Remembers Big Sur Waterbeds At This Odessa Location Back In The Day?
Who remembers WATERBEDS from back in the day? If you remember the 1970s and 1980's then you for sure know about the motion of the waterbeds! And for those of you that have no clue what I'm talking about, yes a WATERBED was a mattress made to fill up with water so you could lay on it. Think of laying on a pool float mat or lounger. LOL.
Take A Ride! 7 Rollercoasters Closest To Midland Odessa!
Who's ready to hit up a ROLLER COASTER? August 16th is National Rollercoaster Day! What rollercoasters are in the West Texas area? Here are 7 of the closest ones to West Texas! And, you can check out the VIDEOS and TAKE A RIDE NOW!. 1) THE SANDSTORM - JOYLAND AMUSEMENT...
Slam Dunk! This Permian Basin House For Sale Has An Indoor Basketball Court?
You know a house is next level whenever it has features that make you say..."It has a What?" And, this is that house. This gorgeous house is here in the Permian Basin in Gardendale, Texas. Bam, right between Midland And Odessa! Let's take a tour of this charming house and YES, let's check out the Indoor Basketball Court that it features!
Party Tonight for a Good Cause at Texas Roadhouse In Midland
Join the party tonight, Tuesday, August 16, at Texas Roadhouse in Midland. Texas Roadhouse in Midland is teaming up with Opportunity Tribe to help support local students. Opportunity Tribe is an organization that is a mentoring community for kids to discover their value and unlock their potential to thrive. Opportunity Tribe is all about mentoring tomorrow's leaders. Year-round programs help young leaders discover their value and purpose. All programming is free to over 800 active participants!
Brunch and a Movie! Why Not? Now At Cinergy Odessa!
It's a new day at the movies. The chairs recline! The food is brought to you at your chair! You can order awesome burgers, pizza and more. And NOW at Cinergy Odessa you can add BRUNCH to your order! You have always been able to order some great food at Cinergy and NOW they have added a Brunch MENU!
Texas DPS Increases Reward in 1977 Cold Case in Winkler County
The Texas Department of Public Safety has increased the reward in a 1977 cold case out of Winkler County and Kermit. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, the reward is now $6,000 for any information that leads to an arrest in the case of 73-year-old S.A. "Champ" Weaver who was murdered in 1977.
