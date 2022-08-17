ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Haaland and Bernardo Silva rescue draw for Manchester City in Newcastle thriller

For long periods of a thrilling, and sometimes tumultuous, 90 minutes on Tyneside, Manchester City seemed to be gasping for oxygen. The visitors’ periods of distress and sheer puzzlement had nothing to do with any lack of fitness and everything to do with the sheer skill and determination of Allan Saint-Maximin and the rest of a Newcastle team who had evidently bought into Eddie Howe’s mantra that mountains are there for climbing.
Yardbarker

Manchester United Announce Agreement To Sign Casemiro From Real Madrid

Manchester United have officially announced the agreement to sign Casemiro from Real Madrid this summer ahead of the closure of the transfer window in the next ten to fourteen days. United have finally added a defensive midfielder to their ranks with the addition of Casemiro - regarded as one of...
