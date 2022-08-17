Read full article on original website
Report: Chelsea Has Expressed Interest In Manchester United Defender Harry Maguire
Chelsea is still in search of one last centre-back this summer and has surprisingly taken interest in the world's most expensive defender and Manchester United captain Harry Maguire. According to Jamie Jackson from The Guardian, Chelsea may offer Christian Pulisic in a swap deal to try to bring Maguire to...
'We Lost Discipline' - Thomas Tuchel Reflects On Chelsea Humbling
Thomas Tuchel spoke and gave his thoughts after Chelsea's 3-0 defeat away at Leeds United about where his side lost the game.
Haaland and Bernardo Silva rescue draw for Manchester City in Newcastle thriller
For long periods of a thrilling, and sometimes tumultuous, 90 minutes on Tyneside, Manchester City seemed to be gasping for oxygen. The visitors’ periods of distress and sheer puzzlement had nothing to do with any lack of fitness and everything to do with the sheer skill and determination of Allan Saint-Maximin and the rest of a Newcastle team who had evidently bought into Eddie Howe’s mantra that mountains are there for climbing.
Manchester United Announce Agreement To Sign Casemiro From Real Madrid
Manchester United have officially announced the agreement to sign Casemiro from Real Madrid this summer ahead of the closure of the transfer window in the next ten to fourteen days. United have finally added a defensive midfielder to their ranks with the addition of Casemiro - regarded as one of...
