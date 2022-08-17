Read full article on original website
Umatilla Man Charged in Wildhorse Casino Shooting
(Portland, OR) -- The US Attorney's Office Oregon District has charged a Umatilla County man for robbing the Wildhorse Resort and Casino in Pendleton at gunpoint and brandishing a firearm. 51-year-old Javier Francisco Vigil is accused of committing a Hobbs Act robbery and using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
Vehicle, Apartment Hit in “Targeted” Kennewick Shooting
It's no secret this area of Kennewick routinely gets a lot of calls for Police response. "Targeted" shooting hits car, apartment early Friday morning. According to Kennewick Police, this incident appears to be "targeted." Early Friday morning (August 19th) around 12:15 AM officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 1100 block of West 10th.
Trio of Suspects Nabbed in Coverter Theft Attempt in Broad Daylight
Although new laws do take some time to have an effect, we are seeing a lot fewer converter thefts. But not from these 3 suspects. There are a plethora of new strict laws on recycling catalytic converters, and fortunately, we are seeing a drop in these crimes. But these three suspects were caught by Richland Police.
Home Burned by Fireworks in Walla Walla July 4 Goes Up Again
The Walla Walla Fire Department has not said what the cause was, but this appears curious. Home torched by fireworks fire July 4 goes up in flames again. According to information released by Brenden Koch of the Walla Walla Fire Department, a home badly damaged on July 4 was the subject of another fire early Friday morning, August 19th.
Bail Set For Murder Suspects, Accused in West Pasco Shootout
(Kennewick, WA) -- Three 18-year-old males were due in court Tuesday morning, accused in the murder of a 20-year-old after a shootout that went down in a West Pasco neighborhood. This happened back on August 6th on the 6000 Block of Pimlico Drive near Chapel Hill Blvd and Road 100. Pasco Police say 20-year-old Denali Anderson was killed in the melee, an 18-year-old was injured by the gunfire. The suspects, identified as Angel Garcia, Brian Panduro-Valenzuela and Osman Morales-Salto are all being charged with 2nd Degree Murder. It was on Monday, that a Franklin County Judge set bail at $250,000 for each suspect.
Multiple Burglary Suspects Sought in Kennewick
KPD did not provide specifics as to when this burglary occurred, but it involved a business during late night hours. Three suspects are sought in connection with the incident, they don't appear to be too worried about surveillance cameras. One of them was seen carrying ice bags, from that we...
BFT Offering Shuttle Service To The Fair
9 a.m. - 4 p.m. with service every 30 minutes. 9:15 a.m. - 4:15 p.m. with service every 60 minutes. 4:45 p.m. - 11:15 p.m. with service every 30 minutes. Ride your normal BFT route to the Knight Street Transit Center and catch the Fair Shuttle. Getting home:. BFT will...
Shocking Case Highlights Needs for Area Mental Health Center
A man wearing nothing but socks and shorts wandering on a Franklin County road is the latest in a series of incidents prompting Sheriff Jim Raymond to continue his call for a drug and mental treatment center. A man wandering on Glade Road North, daring Deputy to shoot him or...
Food Truck Shop Loses Equipment in Destructive Burglary
A business that designs and builds food trucks, trailers, and delivery trucks saw one of its vehicles stolen this weekend as part of a major burglary. (images from Western Food Trucks Facebook page) Western Food Trucks and Trailers broken into, damaged. The company, located on Fowler Street in Richland, shared...
Woman Rescued After ATV Rollover in Umatilla
(Ukiah, OR) -- Authorities with Umatilla County Search and Rescue, along with the US Forest Service and others were able to successfully rescue a woman serious hurt in a rollover accident on Friday. UCSR says their dispatch got reports of an ATV rollover just outside Ukiah. The victim, an adult female, was said to have serious injuries to her legs and hips. She was found neat the Frazier Creek Trail within the Winom Fraizer OHV Recreation Area.
Startling Before & After Photos from Richland’s Queensgate Fire on Saturday
It took several firefighters from all across the Tri-Cities to contain a weekend fire in Richland. The large fire started Saturday just before 9 pm along I-182 near the Queensgate area. Richland Police responded to the fire near the Queareensgate overpass. The blaze scorched between 5 and 7 acres along...
Luxurious Richland Paradise Features Pool, Tiki Hut, Hot Tub, & Sauna
It's every family's paradise vacation and now, you can live it daily, in Richland. With more than enough room for extended family and friends, this Richland paradise on Meadows Drive South has it all. You'll be the envy of all your friends in this 5 bedroom, 5 bath home. There are 2 master suites. One is complete with a double-sided fireplace and walk-out patio.
Franklin, Feds Join to ‘Clean Up’ Carbody Beach–Gate Coming?
Over the last few weeks, we've covered the growing issues with garbage, illegal drinking, and even gun use at the popular Carbody Beach. Now, Franklin County is teaming up with the Feds to deal with the issue. Newer gate to be installed, Federal agents add patrols. Now, the Franklin County...
Fire Near Queensgate Forces Evacuations
(Richland, WA) -- Around 20 acres of grassland burned just yards from several homes in the Jason Loop area near the Queensgate Shopping Center Saturday Night. Richland Fire Department says around 15-20 homes were threatened, and residents had to be evacuated. Crews says one out building burned, and one had to be treated for smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Police were called to the scene to handle traffic control. Smoke and fire could easily be seen from the I-182 Freeway. Crews were on scene Sunday mopping up hot spots.
Off-Duty Officer Helps Apprehend Kennewick Rape Suspect
A 57-year-old Pasco man is behind bars after an off-duty Kennewick Police Officer thwarted his rape attempt. Officer spots a known developmentally disabled woman with suspect. Shortly before 5 PM Wednesday (August 10) the officer, who is a detective, spotted the adult woman with an adult male in Fruitland Park. The park is located along Fruitland, between Canal and Columbia Drive.
Plan for Richland Detour, Van Giesen Street to be Closed Thursday Thru Monday
Signs have been up posted on the Route 240 bypass warning motorists of the upcoming closure. Construction begins at 12 noon on Thursday for the Richland railroad crossing at Van Giesen Street/Route 224. The project will completely replace the railroad crossing, rail, ties, and concrete crossing panels. Both sides of the crossing will also be re-paved.
Legislative Prayer Approved by Kennewick City Council
After a number of weeks of debate, the Kennewick City Council voted 5-2 to include a legislative prayer prior to regular council meetings. Councilman John Trumbo has introduced such a proposal in the past, as far back as 8 years. This time, it was re-introduced earlier this summer. The council...
Who Shot A Hunter Near Walla Walla? Deputies Want to Know
The Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office wants to know who shot a bear hunter with a a high-powered rifle. Friday, August 5th, Walla Walla Deputies and other law enforcement agencies swarmed to Nightingale Canyon, which is just over 10 miles east of Walla Walla, after a hunter was shot. The WWCSO released this information Monday.
Van Giesen to Close for Railroad Crossing Replacement
(Richland, WA) -- Van Giesen Street will be closed right where it meets a railroad crossing just west of the 240 bypass in Richland Thursday at noon. The Port of Benton says they will be replacing the railroad crossing itself, along with rail, ties and concrete crossing panels. The approaches going to the crossing will be repaved. The shut down is scheduled to last until Monday at 6am, but the road could be re-opened sooner if construction allows.Detour signs will be in place and electronic highway notification will be displayed directing traffic around the detour, generally Van Giesen Street, to Bombing Range Road and Keene Road, and then via Duportail Street back to State Route 240.The rubber crossing will be replaced with concrete.
Suspects in Multiple Robberies Nailed by Richland, Kennewick Cops
Perhaps suspects don't realize law enforcement agencies work together. Three suspects were nabbed by Police in Kennewick, Richland. Police have not specified which incidents they're wanted for, but they used the word "multiple." Richland and Kennewick officers have apprehended a trio of persons wanted in connection with a series of...
