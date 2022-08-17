Leeds thrashed a dismal Chelsea side 3-0 at a raucous Elland Road for their first win over the Blues in 21 years. The hosts produced a tireless performance under Jesse Marsch as Chelsea suffered their first defeat of the season to continue their underwhelming start.Edouard Mendy’s error for the opening goal set the tone of the afternoon as Brenden Aaronson robbed the Chelsea goalkeeper of possession before finishing into an empty net. It was followed moments later by Rodrigo’s flying header for his fourth Premier League goal of the season and left Chelsea two goals down at half time.Tuchel’s side were unable to respond and Jack Harrison added a third later on as Leeds enjoyed a famous victory against their old rivals. It went from bad to worse for Chelsea as Kalidou Koulibaly was sent off for a second yellow card late on.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 24 MINUTES AGO