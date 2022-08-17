Audacy St. Louis lays off four on-air figures, including three local veterans

Read full article on original website
Related
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Boxing Tournament in North St. Louis to Honor City's Rich History
Laura Hughes didn’t come back to St. Louis to run an amateur boxing event. She came back to bring people to The Ville. She came back, specifically, to create a master plan for portions of The Ville, to rehab homes and to help develop the area that she grew up in.
labortribune.com
Sheet Metal Workers Local 36 journeywoman is the new face of MOWIT
Renee Renn, a Sheet Metal Workers Local 36 journeywoman, has joined Missouri Women in Trades (MOWIT) as its first part-time administrative consultant. In her new position, Renn will help with recruitment and retention efforts and track outcomes for the non-profit organization, which is dedicated to expanding opportunities for women to enter and succeed in apprenticeships and careers in the St. Louis-area building and construction trades.
timesnewspapers.com
Locals May Now Sample European Street Crepes
Those craving a European-style street crepe won’t have to fly thousands of miles to sample one. Kirkwood’s Kristin Painter is bringing this overseas treat to events and parties in the area via her mobile street crepe business. Founder of The Fold, Painter developed a passion for street crepes...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louis Standards: Ted Drewes Has Been a Legend for 93 Years
Travis Dillon, owner of legendary St. Louis custard chain Ted Drewes, can be found most days inside the Chippewa shop. More likely than not, he'll be mixing custard base alongside the rest of the employees — nearly all of whom are at least a few decades younger than him.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KMOV
Owners of vacant downtown hotel fined by the City of St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – Owners of the vacant Millennium Hotel in downtown St. Louis have been fined by the City of St. Louis. Building inspectors gave the ownership company Gateway Regal Holdings LLC two $25 fines over the last two years. They claim Regal failed to address code violations but did not specify what they were. A re-inspection is scheduled for September.
tncontentexchange.com
Logistics firm triples office space in downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A logistics firm is tripling its office space in downtown St. Louis with a move to a new building just a mile northeast. Cincinnati-based Total Quality Logistics plans to take up an entire floor, or 20,000 square feet, at 200 North Broadway in St. Louis’ central business district when it moves from 1000 Spruce Street where it occupies roughly 6,000 square feet.
KMOV
St. Louis Proud: Gerber Sandwich
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- It’s a successful St. Louis sandwich that’s been mentioned in some prestigious publications. News 4′s Steve Harris tells how the Gerber Special got its name in this edition of St. Louis Proud.
Drink ‘Ritas since 2018? You could get $21
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Anheuser-Busch is settling a class action lawsuit associated with their Ritas™ Branded Drinks. You may be eligible to file a claim. The lawsuit alleges that the brewer advertised that the drink contains tequila or wine. Anheuser-Busch denies any wrongdoing and settled the lawsuit. Are...
wetheitalians.com
St Louis Italian summer festival: Ferragosto 2022
5th Annual St Louis Italian Summer Festival - The Enterprise Pavilion at Shaw Park in Clayton - Saturday, August 20, 4:30PM - 11PM. You are invited to the 5th Annual Ferragosto at the Enterprise Pavilion at Shaw Park in Clayton! Ferragosto is the largest Italian summer festival of the year where all are invited to taste and experience contemporary Italian cuisine and culture.
Some AMTRAK trips from St. Louis to Chicago canceled through Aug. 23
AMTRAK has canceled two routes for commutes involving St. Louis and Chicago for the next several days.
Kait 8
Proposed Ozark Run Scenic Byway to unite communities and highlight Ozarks region
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Some state leaders want to know what you think about renaming some of our state’s most scenic roads. They want to take several Missouri highways and turn them into a new byway. The hope is to get more tourists. Ozark Run Scenic Byway will start...
Two shot in north St. Louis, one at a Schnucks
An investigation is underway after a teenager and one of his relatives were hurt in separate shootings Thursday afternoon in north St. Louis.
Clement Hyundai breaks ground on a massive new campus
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Clement Hyundai broke ground on a new Wentzville campus on August 10th, 2022. The 30,000 square-foot location will have a state-of-the-art facility sporting the all-new bronze and glass Hyundai design. The new Clement Hyundai construction is scheduled to be completed by Musick Construction in May of 2023. “We chose an all-new […]
KSDK
Byers' Beat: Dozens of break-ins reported at St. Louis medical marijuana dispensaries
ST. LOUIS — This week, a car went through the wall of a medical marijuana dispensary in St. Louis County – not once, but twice within a 24-hour period. It was the latest – and most brazen – in a series of burglaries at dispensaries across the St. Louis region in recent weeks, which industry security experts fear are the work of a heavily armed and increasingly dangerous group of juveniles and young adults.
St. Louis man charged in a homicide case
St. Louis man is charged with a homicide that happened on Aug. 17.
“Ballwin days” and “Festival of the Little Hills” draw big crowds
There are multiple festivals kicking off this weekend including the 44th annual Ballwin Days Festival.
tncontentexchange.com
Photos and video: Cute Clydesdale foals are a sight to see at Grant's Farm
Visitors to Grant's Farm the week of August 15, 2022, got a sneak peek of five newly arrived, 6 1/2-month-old Clydesdale foals near the stables. Next week the horses, which already weigh 600 to 700 pounds, will be moved to larger fields. Starting Aug. 22, Grant's Farm is open weekends only, although Clydesdale Close-Up Tours are still offered daily.
FOX2now.com
Troy Family Dental is the expert on the mini-dental implant
ST. LOUIS — If you need dental implants, there’s something that may work just as well as a full implant but is less invasive and less expensive. Troy Family Dental showed us the mini-dental implant. They explained why this is a great option and who would benefit most in getting a mini-dental implant.
Victim of St. Louis romance scam speaks out over incident
A Kirkwood woman who was a victim of a romance scam in the St. Louis area shared her story about the incident.
Security guard shoots man inside Schnucks in north St. Louis
A Schnucks in north St. Louis was shut down Thursday after police said a security guard shot someone inside the store.
Comments / 5