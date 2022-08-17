ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Summer Nights’: Coldplay, Natalie Imbruglia honor Olivia Newton-John

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z0AIG_0hL6usCg00

Olivia Newton-John was an icon of the music world, and the big screen and celebrities have been paying tribute to the singer and star of “Grease” since she died last week.

Coldplay and Natalie Imbruglia are the latest stars to honor Newton-John’s legacy.

Imbruglia, taking on the “Sandy” lyrics, and Chris Martin, performing the “Danny” part, joined together to sing “Summer Nights” from “Grease” on Tuesday night at London’s Wembley Stadium, Variety reported. The audience also sang along.

The Chicks also paid tribute to Newton-John during their concert on Aug. 13, singing “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” Entertainment Weekly reported.

“We lost a worldwide sweetheart last week, Olivia Newton-John,” Natalie Maines said, according to Entertainment Weekly. “I thought I was Olivia Newton-John from like 4 until 12. And then I always wished I was Olivia Newton-John from then on. So we worked up today in sound check a little Olivia Newton-John song.”

Newton-John died at her ranch in southern California on Aug. 8 at the age of 73, her family said on her Facebook page.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Olivia Newton-John's Cause of Death Revealed

The world was saddened to learn on Monday that Olivia Newton-John died at the age of 73. While the Grease icon's cause of death has not been officially revealed, her husband, John Easterling, did mention that Newton-John battled cancer up until her passing. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer back in 1992 and has been battling the illness on and off over the past three decades.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jane Seymour reveals Olivia Newton-John’s final days: ‘She just grabbed every single moment’

Close friend to Olivia Newton-John, Jane Seymour, has detailed the Hollywood veteran’s final days before her death at age 73.The actor’s husband, John Easterling, announced her death on her Facebook page on Monday (8 August).The Grease star had battled breast cancer on and off for 30 years, and “passed away peacefully” surrounded by her family and friends.Appearing on ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, actor Jane Seymour paid tribute to the life of her friend, who she said “grabbed every single moment.”Asked if her death was a shock to her loved ones, the former Bond girl said: “Actually, I...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Olivia Newton-John Funeral Arrangements in Native Australia Revealed

Olivia Newton-John will receive a state funeral in Australia. While appearing on Australia's A Current Affair program Monday following the news of the star's death at age 73, Newton-John's niece, Tottie Goldsmith, revealed that the Grease star's family has been formally offered a state funeral by the nation, which they plan to accept.
CANCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Newton John
Person
Natalie Imbruglia
Person
Chris Martin
Person
Natalie Maines
Tyla

Grease's Stockard Channing pays tribute to 'lovely' Olivia Newton-John

Grease star Stockard Channing has paid tribute to Olivia Newton-John following news of her death. The actress, 78, starred alongside Newton-John in the beloved 1978 musical extravaganza. Channing played Betty Rizzo, the leader of the Pink Ladies who took Newton-John’s mellow and modest Sandy under her wing when she started...
CANCER
survivornet.com

Distraught, Makeup-Free Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 65, Sings Sad Song Honoring Olivia Newton-John, 73: ‘Joy, Love And Light Live On!’

Distraught, Makeup-Free Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 65, Sings Sad Song Honoring Olivia Newton-John, 73: 'Joy, Love And Light Live On!'. Rita Wilson, 65, paid tribute to Olivia Newton-John, who also battled breast cancer, through song. Newton-John lived for over five years with advanced breast cancer and remained...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Summer Nights#Chicks#Entertainment Weekly#Cox Media Group
extratv

Olivia Newton-John’s Husband Remembers Her with Touching Tribute

Olivia Newton-John’s husband John Easterling posted a heartfelt tribute on her Instagram page. The singer and actress died Monday, some 30 years after she began her battle with cancer. She was 73. Alongside a photo of the couple, Easterling wrote, “Our love for each other transcends our understanding. Every...
CELEBRITIES
Taste of Country

Keith Urban + Nicole Kidman Remember Olivia Newton-John: ‘The Most Divine Light’

Keith Urban and his wife, actor Nicole Kidman, shared some personal memories in remembrance of the late Olivia Newton-John on social media on Monday night (Aug. 8). Urban shared a photo of himself, Kidman and Newton-John smiling and posing for the camera together. He reflected on his friendship with the actor, with whom he and Kidman share a native homeland: Though she was born in England, Newton-John and her family emigrated to Austalia when she was six years old.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ABC News

'Grease' returns to theaters in honor of Olivia Newton-John

“Grease” is coming back to theaters. In honor of the late Olivia Newton-John, AMC theaters is bringing back the iconic film this weekend on the big screen for breast cancer research. MORE: John Travolta reacts to 'Grease' co-star Olivia Newton-John's death: 'Your impact was incredible'. AMC Theaters CEO Adam...
CANCER
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
8K+
Followers
75K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy