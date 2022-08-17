ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

thisweekinworcester.com

23-Year-Old Worcester Man Arrested on Gun Charges

WORCESTER - Worcester Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Illinois Street on Saturday at around 10:45 PM. As officers arrived at the scene, vehicles drove away. One vehicle, a black Jeep, drove around a cruiser and failed to stop at a stop sign at Canterbury Street and Walpole Street. An officer initiated a vehicle stop, but the Jeep sped away.
WORCESTER, MA
liveboston617.org

Shots Fired on Columbia Road – Suspect Vehicle ID’ed and Recovered

On August 18 2022, at approximately 22:45 hours Boston Police Officers assigned to District C-11 and B-2 responded to the area of 145 Columbia Road for the ShotSpotter activation. Numerous units responded to the area and quickly a suspect description was obtained by officers. Officers issued a BOLO for a white Mercedes with a black male operator with a white shirt and a parcel plate from witness accounts of the drive by.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Fatal double shooting in Wareham appears to be murder-suicide, DA says

Police in Wareham are investigating a fatal double shooting reported Friday evening that appears to be a murder-suicide, according to authorities. Members of the Wareham Police Department contacted its Massachusetts State Police unit around 5 p.m. Friday about the fatal double shooting in the town, the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.
WAREHAM, MA
whdh.com

‘Double fatal shooting’ under investigation in Wareham

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - State and local police are investigating two shooting deaths in the town of Wareham, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. The DA announced the investigation was underway Friday evening, with the twitter account of DA Timothy J. Cruz describing how Wareham Police had contacted State Police about the shooting around 5 p.m.
WAREHAM, MA
everettleader.com

Lynn Man Murdered In Everett Killed By Saugus Man Now In Custody

The son of the MBTA Transit Police Chief was ordered held without bail on murder and burglary charges last Thursday. In what might be described as a crime of passion, the killer shot to death the man living with his former girlfriend in a Central Street apartment in Everett. Brian...
EVERETT, MA
WCVB

Suspect arrested in connection with Lawrence double shooting

LAWRENCE, Mass. — Lawrence police have arrested a man in connection to Friday morning's double shooting on Manchester Street. Carmelo Baez, 44, is accused of opening fire in the Manchester Street and May Street area, police said. Both of the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They were treated on scene...
LAWRENCE, MA
MassLive.com

Boston man’s gunshot wound leads police to find 5 ghost guns in his home, DA says

Authorities say a Boston man was hospitalized earlier this week with a gunshot wound, leading police to discover a stockpile of illegal ghost guns in his home. The man, 29-year-old James Thelwell-Mullen of West Roxbury, was arraigned Friday on various firearms-related charged as well as a drug possession charge following his injury and the discovery of the cache of five ghost guns in his home Monday, the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts convicted felon arrested for allegedly making and selling ghost guns

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was arrested Thursday for allegedly manufacturing and dealing firearms without a license, including ghost guns. William Viera, 33, of Taunton, was charged with one count of dealing in firearms without a license. Following an initial appearance Thursday in federal court in Boston before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge M. Page Kelley, Viera was detained pending a detention hearing scheduled for Aug. 22, 2022.
TAUNTON, MA
liveboston617.org

BPD and MSP Youth Violence Strike Force Recover Loaded Firearm Following Traffic Stop

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
1420 WBSM

Taunton Man Arrested for Allegedly Making and Selling Ghost Guns

A Taunton man with previous felonies, including an armed robbery conviction, was arrested Thursday for allegedly manufacturing ghost guns and selling them without a license. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, William Viera, 33, was charged with one count of dealing firearms without a license. Viera does not possess...
TAUNTON, MA
whdh.com

Car crashes into Dorchester home Saturday

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed into a home in Dorchester early Saturday morning. 7News captured video that showed the front of the car destroyed from the crash. Police said the driver took off from the scene. There were no injuries, but police are still looking into what led...
BOSTON, MA
everettleader.com

Family Friends: Man Stabbed To Death In Everett Died A Hero

A Go Fund Me Account has been established by the family of the late Mark Luiso, the 45 year old Everett man stabbed to death neat to his home on Cherry Street by an unknown assailant late Monday evening – about 10:30 p.m. The crime has shocked the quiet...
EVERETT, MA
ABC6.com

Woman sentenced up to 15 years in prison for Attleboro stabbing

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday that a Weymouth woman faces up to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in a fatal stabbing in Attleboro. A spokesman for the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said that 22-year-old Kayla Cantu...
ATTLEBORO, MA
ABC6.com

Woman killed in New Bedford highway crash now identified

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn has identified the woman that was struck and killed by a pickup truck in New Bedford early Saturday morning. Quinn said 45-year-old Joy Swartzendruber, from Assonet, died after a crash that happened along Route 140 North around 2:30...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
NECN

Man Arrested After Lawrence Shooting That Injured 2 Friday Morning

A man has been arrested after allegedly shooting two people Friday morning in Lawrence, Massachusetts. Police said the shooting occurred in the area of Manchester and May streets. They did not say exactly when the shooting took place. Two people suffered what police say were non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting....
LAWRENCE, MA

