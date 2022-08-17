ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
therealdeal.com

Baker Hughes shrinks HQ with move to Houston’s Energy Corridor

Oilfield services giant Baker Hughes is cutting back office space by nearly two-thirds. The Houston-based company will shutter four of its offices, including its current headquarters near George Bush Intercontinental Airport on the north end of town. Next year, the company will decamp for a new office at Energy Center...
HOUSTON, TX
therealdeal.com

River Oaks mansion gets nearly 30% price chop

Chandeliers, custom-crown moldings and a three-car garage could not spare this posh River Oaks mansion from the sting of Houston’s cooling housing market. When 3920 Inverness Drive hit the market in June, the 11,248-square-foot mansion was listed for almost $18 million. On Wednesday, however, the Houston Business Journal reported that the six-bedroom home has slashed $5 million off its price tag.
HOUSTON, TX
therealdeal.com

Empire West industrial development enters final phase

Houston, the second largest industrial construction market in the U.S. Southwest, is getting yet more warehouse space courtesy of Dallas-based Stream Realty Partners. Because of the logistical logjams plaguing California’s ports, the Houston industrial market, along with its port, are attracting investments from speculators and established players to industrial specialists and first-timers.
HOUSTON, TX
therealdeal.com

Top Rock to buy huge Queens synagogue for teardown

Joseph Yushuvayev and Uri Mermelstein’s Top Rock Holdings and RJ Capital are in contract to buy the Forest Hills Jewish Center, not as a synagogue but as a tear-down development site. Public documents show the memorandum of contract was signed last year but filed this week with the city....
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
Houston, TX
Food & Drinks
Houston, TX
Business
City
Jericho, NY
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
Jericho, NY
Business
Houston, TX
Restaurants
State
Oklahoma State
therealdeal.com

Dolls Kill rises in NYC with Soho flagship

Dolls Kill is coming to life in New York City. The fashion brand, which draws inspiration from party culture, opened a flagship location at 33 Howard Street in Soho. The store, located between Broadway and Crosby Street, includes 10,000 square feet of retail space across three full floors. The 4,900-square-foot...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Pacific Oak Capital, Savanna default on 110 William Street

A Lower Manhattan office building that has lost several notable tenants in recent years is in financial distress. Pacific Oak Capital and Savanna have defaulted on their loan for 110 William Street in the Financial District, Pacific Oak said in an SEC filing Wednesday. The California-based real estate investment firm was notified of the default in June by a lender, which was not identified in the filing.
MANHATTAN, NY
therealdeal.com

Brown Harris Stevens expands to Fire Island

You wouldn’t know it by looking, but Brown Harris Stevens has expanded to Fire Island. It might not be immediately obvious the firm has a presence on the nearly 10-mile barrier island, as it’s opting against a brick-and-mortar location. Instead, employees will receive back-end support from the brokerage’s Hamptons office.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

TRD Pro: NYC’s busiest neighborhoods for alteration work

The following is a preview of one of the hundreds of data sets that will be available on TRD Pro — the one-stop real estate terminal that provides all the data and market information you need. Business is booming in Brooklyn — if you’re a contractor, at least....
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kura
therealdeal.com

Sydell launches Brooklyn hotel with dorms for Bard students

UPDATED Aug. 19, 2022, 6:11 p.m. A new Brooklyn property from Andrew Zobler’s Sydell Group promises to be a learning experience: It’s a hybrid of housing for students and a hotel. The hotel, titled Penny Williamsburg and located at 288 North 8th Street, will offer 102 rooms for...
BROOKLYN, NY
therealdeal.com

Eric Adams shreds dining sheds as city weighs permanent program

Mayor Eric Adams is taking a chainsaw to a couple dozen outdoor dining sheds as the city weighs permanent plans for the temporary structures. Adams announced a crackdown on abandoned dining sheds at a news conference on Thursday, Crain’s reported. The mayor said sheds are dangerous or a haven for rats, and he wanted to root out those who use the sheds for illegal behavior.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy