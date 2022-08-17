What you need to know about the new NCAA Football video game

The news that EA Sports would be releasing a new NCAA Football video game sent the internet into a frenzy last year.

Since that announcement in February, 2021 there has been little news regarding the latest release of the NCAA Football series. 247Sports recently used an open records request to gain some knowledge on how the game would look in 2023. The release date is currently set for next July of next year, and if everything goes according to plan EA Sports will be continuing to release new versions of the game every July.

What should you know about the new NCAA video game? Here is what 247Sports was recently able to find out:

When will EA Sports release the new game?

Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) runs a drill as running back Isaac Guerendo, rear center, and running back Chez Mellusi, look on in the background during the University of Wisconsin spring football practice at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison on Thursday.

Answer: July 2023

How the game day experience will look in-game

Oct 30, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers mascot Bucky Badger waves the Wisconsin flag prior to the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

EA Sports has requested schools to provide audio files and photos to create a realistic gameday experience. From 247Sports: “Stadiums are our most complex, costly and time intensive assets to build, so we are starting with those first,” EA Sports outlined in emails to universities affiliated with the Collegiate Licensing Company.

The game is built on the Madden gameplay engine

What will team playbooks look like?

Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst walks onto the field before a game against Penn State at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania, on Nov. 10, 2018. (Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports)

From 247Sports:

“The game design, atmosphere and unique traditions for each school is primarily what EA Sports will lean into for the game. With that said, the game isn’t simply a reskin of the Madden game.

The playbook will be much more robust and team specific, too. Remember, the NCAA Football franchise (not Madden) was the first to introduce RPO plays in the 2013 version of the game.”

Who will be on the cover?

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 01: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes walks off the field during a 48-45 win over the Utah Utes at Rose Bowl on January 01, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

In the past, no current players have been on the cover due to NCAA rules. NIL laws now make it likely that a current college player will end up on the cover. Who will that current player be? That is the question.

What old game modes will return?

Nov 13, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama head coach Nick Saban watches the Crimson Tide warm up before playing New Mexico State at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

According to 247Sports’ sources, the “Dynasty” and “Road to Glory” modes will return to the 2023 edition of the game.

Throwback uniforms and helmet stickers will be in the game

Sep 25, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Isaac Guerendo (20) runs the ball against Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Jayson Ademilola (57) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Will actual college coaches appear in the game?

Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst instructs players during a game against Nebraska at Camp Randall Stadium on Nov. 20, 2021. (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

According to 247Sports, coaches have not yet been approached about being included in the game.

Will Braelon Allen be a 99 overall?

Dec 30, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) runs up field against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 2021 Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

All we will say on this is that he’d better be.