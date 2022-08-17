What you need to know about the new NCAA Football video game
The news that EA Sports would be releasing a new NCAA Football video game sent the internet into a frenzy last year.
Since that announcement in February, 2021 there has been little news regarding the latest release of the NCAA Football series. 247Sports recently used an open records request to gain some knowledge on how the game would look in 2023. The release date is currently set for next July of next year, and if everything goes according to plan EA Sports will be continuing to release new versions of the game every July.
What should you know about the new NCAA video game? Here is what 247Sports was recently able to find out:
When will EA Sports release the new game?
Answer: July 2023
How the game day experience will look in-game
EA Sports has requested schools to provide audio files and photos to create a realistic gameday experience. From 247Sports: “Stadiums are our most complex, costly and time intensive assets to build, so we are starting with those first,” EA Sports outlined in emails to universities affiliated with the Collegiate Licensing Company.
The game is built on the Madden gameplay engine
What will team playbooks look like?
From 247Sports:
“The game design, atmosphere and unique traditions for each school is primarily what EA Sports will lean into for the game. With that said, the game isn’t simply a reskin of the Madden game.
The playbook will be much more robust and team specific, too. Remember, the NCAA Football franchise (not Madden) was the first to introduce RPO plays in the 2013 version of the game.”
Who will be on the cover?
In the past, no current players have been on the cover due to NCAA rules. NIL laws now make it likely that a current college player will end up on the cover. Who will that current player be? That is the question.
What old game modes will return?
According to 247Sports’ sources, the “Dynasty” and “Road to Glory” modes will return to the 2023 edition of the game.
Throwback uniforms and helmet stickers will be in the game
Will actual college coaches appear in the game?
According to 247Sports, coaches have not yet been approached about being included in the game.
Will Braelon Allen be a 99 overall?
All we will say on this is that he’d better be.
