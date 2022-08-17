ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

On Dele Alli and his fall from grace

During the 2015 season when Tottenham Hotspur were still acclimating to Mauricio Pochettino and the methods of the Argentine and his staff, Spurs were going through quite the renovation headlined by a then-youngster named Harry Kane. While there were growing pains during Pochettino’s first year relating to shifting out some members in the squad, it became pretty clear that Poch had Spurs clicking and trending in the right direction. At the conclusion of the January transfer window, Spurs paid £5 to MK Dons, then in League One, for their star youngster Dele Alli. Spurs loaned Dele back to his boyhood club for the remainder of the season where he finished by winning the PFA Young Player of the Year award.
Cannon signs new Everton deal after grabbing brace against Manchester United

It’s becoming a bit of a pleasant experience watching Paul Tait’s Everton Under 21 team this season. On Friday night at the Pure Stadium, Southport, they did miss the opportunity to top the fledgling Premier League 2 table as they recovered from being two goals down to draw 2-2 but it’s the good signs and player performances that are the encouraging things for Evertonians to see right now.
Antonio Conte
What to make of the Harry Maguire to Chelsea rumors?

Extra extra, read all about it! Chelsea have been linked, rather boisterously even by rumor mill standards, to Harry Maguire! The biggest laughing stock of the dumpster fire that is Manchester United at the moment, right? He who holds back England from ultimate greatness, no? What on Earth is going on here, you might be wondering. Why would we do such a silly thing?
Five Things From A Resolute 1-0 Win Over Middlesbrough

Aside from Tyrese Fornah’s formidable strike, one of the pleasing aspects of the latest home win against Boro was in how it came to be. In contrast to the high-octane, heavy-metal pressing that Blackburn could not cope with, this performance was much more measured, calm and, at times, anti-football.
Jamie Vardy’s Goal-Scoring: What Can We Expect?

Jamie Vardy has zero goals this season. Jamie Vardy, in fact, has zero shots this season. Before this changes (and it soon will), I wanted to take a look at a question that has always interested me: What kind of finisher is Jamie Vardy?. There’s no easy answer to that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fulham#Tottenham Hotspur#Chelsea
Liverpool Women Beat Aston Villa 1-0 and Prepare For Final Friendlies

After a disappointing 1-0 loss against rivals Manchester United, Liverpool notched their first pre-season friendly victory over Women’s Super League competition on Thursday. The goal came early from a corner. No surprise, it was the queen herself, Leanne Kiernan, who attacked the loose ball and tucked it away in the near corner.
Thomas Tuchel confirms Chelsea contract extension talks

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed rumors that he’s held talks with the new ownership about a contract extension, though obviously that’s not exactly the priority right now in the last dozen or so days of the summer transfer window. Speaking to assembled media in the non-broadcast portion of Friday’s...
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wolves: Match Thread and How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur return to the friendly confines of north London to take on Wolves. This match will have a heck of a time living up to the entertainment we had last week against Chelsea. Antonio Conte will not be banned from the dugout after the Football Association ruled that a...
Inglethorpe Signs New Contract

Alex Inglethorpe, Liverpool’s Academy director, has signed a new deal with the club today. Inglethorpe came to LFC a decade ago from Tottenham, and spent the first two years on Merseyside as the U21 manager. Since taking the director role in 2014, Inglethorpe has overseen the development of plenty...
Gut Feelings for Newcastle United vs. Manchester City

It’s Matchday 3! Manchester City take on Newcastle at St. James’ Park today, and the Bitter and Blue staff give our predictions for the match. We have a incredible record at Newcastle, losing just once in 16 league and cup visits and I think that’ll continue on Sunday. City and Newcastle are the only PL teams not to have conceded yet, and I think by the end of the day that’ll just be City. I’m going for a comfortable 3-0 win for the blues.
Carragher Backs Liverpool Transfer Approach

Liverpool FC’s ownership group have been heavily criticized by some fans and pundits this summer for not signing midfield reinforcements. This has only ramped up as injuries to Naby Keïta, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, and Thiago Alcântara have thinned the midfield depth. While there are legitimate concerns...
