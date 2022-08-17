Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
westseattleblog.com
Need your car washed? Student fundraiser Sunday
Want to get your car washed while supporting students? Tomorrow (Sunday, August 21st) Chief Sealth International High School cheerleaders will be at Les Schwab West Seattle (SW Alaska and Fauntleroy Way SW) to raise money by washing cars. The fundraiser is set for 10:30 am to 3 pm Sunday. They’ll accept cash, Venmo, or donations online via SchoolPay – here’s the team link; here’s the link to support individual cheerleaders, if you know one. They’re fundraising for new uniforms and other equipment.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE FRIDAY: 7 notes
(Reflection after last week’s rain – photo by Jerry Simmons) Here are notes for the rest of today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. LOG HOUSE MUSEUM CLOSED: Reminder that the Southwest Seattle Historical Society‘s museum at 61st/Stevens is only open Saturdays and Sundays, noon-4 pm, no more Fridays.
westseattleblog.com
LOST CAT: Freddie, senior – August 18, 2022 12:41 pm
My 17 year old cat Freddie has not come home for 2 days. I live near Walnut and Hinds, one block south of West Seattle High School. He is not frail but he is thin. I’ve searched everywhere nearby. Please contact me by phone or text if you find him. I would like to know even if he passed away. 206-355-7811.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 16 notes!
(Lavender stalk = zipline, suggests photographer Rosalie Miller) Mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s what’s happening on your Saturday:. TRAFFIC ALERTS: Here’s what SDOT has announced for all day today:. -We’ll be working in south Delridge at 16th Ave SW and SW Cambridge St...
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: Rescue response off Alki Beach
10:39 AM: Seattle Fire and other agencies are now heading to the water off 55th/Alki for a report of two people in the water “screaming for help.” Updates to come. 10:43 AM: The people who were calling for help, described as an adult and juvenile, are reported to be out of the water safely, so the response is being downsized.
westseattleblog.com
Speaking of transit cancellations: Any Metro hope on the horizon?
Before today’s news of King County Water Taxi trip cancellations, we had asked Metro for an update on bus-service staffing, since we’ve noticed the deluge of missed-trip notifications most weekdays. In particular, we asked if anything specific was planned to boost reliability for the impending school year, since middle- and high-school students in particular rely on Metro service. Here’s the reply, via spokesperson Elaine Porterfield:
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Sunset colors after a not-as-hot-as-expected day
(Photo by Jan Pendergrass) You probably won’t be sad to hear that today’s clouds kept the official Sea-Tac high from hitting the 90s, which would have been a record-tying 12th day in the 90s in one year. It stopped at 87. The clouds did bring a colorful sunset – thanks to those who sent photos.
westseattleblog.com
CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: With rapist still at large, North Delridge residents to gather
No arrest yet in Monday’s North Delridge sexual assault, nor do detectives have any new information to release, Seattle Police tell WSB today. But area residents plan an action Friday night. “We want to bring awareness and support, and make the authorities look at us and do something,” says one neighbor. Another tells WSB the neighborhood’s reaction began with anger but then led to a search “for ways to bring more attention to this issue.” They plan to meet up at Cottage Grove Park at 5 pm tomorrow (Friday, August 19th) to place teal balloons around the neighborhood; that’s the color for sexual-assault awareness. They’ll also be circulating flyers. They want to ensure everyone knows this happened. The victim was attacked around 6:15 pm Monday; police searched the 26th/Juneau vicinity and beyond for hours, but SPD has released few details and only a description of what the attacker was wearing.
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Friday notes + weekend alerts
6:01 AM: Good morning! It’s Friday, August 19th, now less than one month until the expected West Seattle Bridge reopening date. Partly cloudy and warm today, with the high possibly into the (corrected) low 80s. (WEATHER UPDATE: The steady rain wasn’t in the forecast, which now is updated to call for a “slight chance” of thundershowers this morning, “slight chance” of showers this afternoon.)
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: What’s happening with one month to go until expected reopening
James August 18, 2022 (6:23 pm) What’s up with all the hidden license plates crossing lower bridge? Bunch of motorcycles with covered or no plates. Saw a car that had device that covered/uncovered electronically.They must be seeing that on cameras. Yup August 18, 2022 (8:07 pm) Yes, those are...
westseattleblog.com
UTILITIES: More sewer-pipe repairs ahead for area of March leak beneath Beach Drive
Back in March, a sewer line under Beach Drive near Lowman Beach leaked an estimated tens of thousands of gallons of sewage. Repairs followed. Now, it’s time for more. We happened onto a mention of the project in city permit files; the summary said the repair work “to minimize risk of sewage leak due to pipe failure” might involve part of Lowman Beach Park, which just reopened after the seawall-removal project. So we asked the King County Wastewater Treatment Division for details. Here’s the reply from spokesperson Rachael Hartman:
westseattleblog.com
FOLLOWUP: ‘Last to go’ RV gone from westbound side of Harbor Avenue
The number of RVs on the westbound (northbound) side of Harbor Avenue has been shrinking in recent weeks, as we noted when we reported two weeks ago that the city said another “remediation” was planned. The “No Parking” signs went up for this week; as of last night around 6:30 pm, the remaining RV on that side – somewhat notorious for its pot-plant patch – was still there. As of midday today, multiple area residents emailed us to report, it’s gone. Wrote one, “The black RV on Harbor Ave was last to go. It is surreal seeing the street as it should be.” We were out at the time those notes came in so we went over to verify. As seen in our video above, no RVs remain on that side. Just beyond the end of our clip, two remain on the eastbound side just east of Fairmount, along with a decommissioned school bus that’s been in the Harbor/Beach Drive area a while.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen silver Acura; stolen white Rad Wagon e-bike; abandoned bicycle
We had our vehicle stolen from the street in front of our home (41st & Juneau) last night. It was a silver 2014 Acura RDX with plates: BGH8437. Police incident # is 22-218151. Our white Rad Wagon electric bicycle was stolen around 5pm on 8/18 from outside the ATT store by Admiral Safeway. It has one orange saddle bag (with a dark blue raincoat inside), and a drink holder mounted to handlebars. Serial number WB719J—–.
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crashes on Alki, Harbor Avenues
Heads-up if you’re headed to the beach via north/westbound Harbor/Alki Avenues – two crashes this hour. The one in the photo above sent by Michelle is in the 1700 block of Alki SW; Mark sent word earlier this hour of a Harbor Avenue crash just south of Seacrest. No Seattle Fire dispatch for either, which indicates no serious injuries.
westseattleblog.com
CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Suspect arrested in North Delridge rape; neighbors gather for support and safety
5:51 PM: Neighbors gathered at the awareness event regarding the North Delridge rape just broke out in applause at this news: SPD tweeted that they’ve arrested a suspect, an 18-year-old man, in Everett. More when we get it. ADDED 7:42 PM: No additional information yet about the suspect, and...
